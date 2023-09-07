East End Temple Family Services

East End Temple Opens its High Holy Day Family Services to the Community

East End Temple is proud to host some of the Best Kid-Friendly Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur celebrations and Family Services in New York! The events are free of charge, joyful and a place where kids can be kids. Advanced registration is required for both Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

East End Temple is the first Reform synagogue in Manhattan to switch entirely to a voluntary dues model, so that everyone seeking Jewish community can be welcomed as full members. It thrives through a unique combination of clergy vision and lay leadership and is one of the fastest growing progressive synagogues in the region.

East End Temple is based in Gramercy, but welcomes members from across New York City and beyond. Its religious school families find a sense of deep connection in a community that prioritizes friendship and Jewish values. For more information about the religious school, click here.

Young Family Services are designed for families with children ages 0-5; Family Services are designed for families with children ages 6-11. All Young Family and Family Services will be available in person and online.

Rosh Hashanah

Saturday, Sept. 16

9:00am Young Family Service, led by Tkiya

10:00am-1:00pm Kid’s programs for grades Pre-K-8 (snack will be provided, and each child MUST have an adult who will be attending the congregational service)

2:00pm Family Service, led by Rabbi Josh Stanton and Cantor Olivia Brodsky

Yom Kippur

Monday, Sept. 25

9:00am Young Family Service, led by Tkiya

10:00am-1:00pm Kid’s programs for grades Pre-K-8 (snack will be provided, and each child MUST have an adult who will be attending the congregational service)

2:00pm Family Service, led by Rabbi Josh Stanton and Cantor Olivia Brodsky

