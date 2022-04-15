12 Earth-Friendly Products to Celebrate Earth Day!

April 22 is officially Earth Day but every day is a day to invest in our planet. Let’s start and nurture ongoing critical conversations about the environment with the families around our neighborhood, our great city and community at large. These earth-friendly toys, games, and products are a great place to start to influence change while having tons of fun.

LOL Surprise Earth Love Dolls

Celebrate Earth Day by unboxing the new LOL Surprise Earth Love Dolls. We love that the company will begin to produce L.O.L. Surprise! spherical packaging using sustainable materials, like bamboo, wood, sugar cane and other natural materials, in place of plastic. The new spheres are compostable and do not include plastic wrapping.

Launching with the first of these sustainable spheres is the all new L.O.L. Surprise!​ Earth Love, just in time for Earth Day, featuring two new characters, Earthy B.B. and Grow Grrrl. Both Earthy B.B. and Grow Grrrl are on a mission to protect the planet and make our world a happier and healthier place for all the B.B.s (including us!) to live in. $11.88

Wind Power 4.0

Build a realistic wind turbine to harness power out of thin air with Wind Power 4.0 from Thames & Kosmos. Assemble a wind turbine complete with electric generator and adjustable rotor blades. Use the wind turbine to light up an LED and charge a rechargeable battery.

Convert the generator into an electric motor and assemble a small electric car to demonstrate a tangible application for stored solar electricity. We love that you can discover how the sun makes the wind, providing us with an endless source of energy, and read about different types of wind turbines and windmills, the history of this technology, and how wind energy can be used to power homes and electric cars. $44.95

I Care Bear

I Care Bear is here to remind us just how important it is to take care of the Earth. He encourages us to recycle, reduce waste, and walk or ride our bikes when we can. He’s always there to make sure his friends care for the environment. For this nature-loving bear, there is no greater joy than keeping our Earth clean for generations to come. We love that I Care Bear is made of approximately 94% recycled polyester, and his box is made from 100% recycled paper and printed with eco-friendly soybean ink. $14.99

Dabble & Dollop Droplets 100% Natural Bath Bombs

Dabble & Dollop Droplets 100% Natural Bath Bombs take bath bombs for kids to the next level. A 100% natural, clean & safe way to make bath time fun and encourage creativity. Set includes 12 bath bombs in four fresh smelling, all-natural scents (3 Strawberry, 3 Tangerine, 3 Honeydew and 3 Vanilla). Each Droplet is “kid-sized” at 1 inch, making them perfect for a gentle, moisturizing, sweetly scented bath experience. We love that in addition to being 100% natural, the Droplets are vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and made in California, USA. $25

Wild Republic’s Monsterkins

Wild Republic’s Monsterkins are Earth’s creation to help eat the plastic water bottles from land and sea. It may take almost five hundred years for plastic bottles to decompose, but Monsterkins can digest them in only two hours. They thrive on your plastic trash. Whether it’s in the rainforest, on a beach, or trash thrown on the ground, you can rely on a Monsterkins to eat it up and clean it up. There’s a Monsterkin for every environment. We love that the Monsterkins line includes a fun selection of animals and all plush are fully sustainable, not just carbon neutral, but positively affecting the Earth.

Stasher Bags Ocean Forest Collection

Stasher bags are a healthier alternative to plastic: reusable and made with food-grade silicone, every Stasher prevents plastic bags from entering oceans. Their new Ocean Forest collection features rich hues and sea-inspired tones that aim to bring additional awareness to the vibrant habitats in our kelp forests.

Stasher will contribute funds to SeaTrees to restore approximately 8,000 square feet of kelp in Palos Verdes, California – home to a kelp forest that provides a habitat for 700+ species of marine life! We also love that they are inspired by the rich hues and vibrant habitats of our kelp forests; the new colors in the collection include Kelp (Green), Deep Sea (Deep Blue), Sea Urchin (Purple), Coral (Peach), and Tidepool (Light Blue).

Ecologic Memory Eating in Season

Ecologic Memory Eating in Season an original and fun concentration game to learn how to eat healthily and help the environment by choosing seasonal produce. Is that an orange building a snowman in winter? Or a tomato having a summer picnic on the beach? The pieces feature illustrated backgrounds that show children which season is best for eating each food. We love that beyond the fun of playing this memory game, players improve their developing visual memory, classification skills and knowledge of seasonal fruits and vegetables, without even noticing! $14.99

My Fairy Garden Light Unicorn Paradise

My Fairy Garden and Mother Nature are partnering up and sprinkling a little extra magic on their gardens this Earth Day with My Fairy Garden Light Unicorn Paradise! It’s the first fairy garden to include a shiny light-up rainbow, and there’s a glittery unicorn friend that rounds out this much-loved theme!

We love you can plant all around and atop the rocky area to create beautiful gardens. Then, activate the lights and nature inspired music by playing with Dahlia and her unicorn near the rainbow! Seeds and soil included. Also makes a sweet night-light! $39.99

Zoo Guardians

Zoo Guardians is a free mobile app that is educational and focused on nature conservation. Zoo Guardians allows players to immerse themselves in the world of animal conservation. With countless animals to care for, Zoo Guardians players can learn what it means to protect animals, in time for #EarthDay.

We love that the game is created in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institute and allows players to create strategies to rescue endangered animals! The game is rated E for everyone and is available on the Android and Apple iOS.

The Green Toys RV Camper Set

The Green Toys RV Camper Set is loaded up and ready for an adventure! This colorful, 3-in-1 vehicle playset has something for everyone, featuring a pick-up truck, spacious camper, and sport boat with it’s very own trailer. Play with them individually, or link them all together for two feet of fun!

And don’t forget the accessories – two characters, two chairs, a picnic table, and a camping stove round out this 10 piece set with endless narrative play possibilities. Great for indoor and outdoor play, the super-safe design has no metal axles or exterior paints or coatings. We love that it is made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic with no BPA, phthalates, or PVC and packaged with recycled and recyclable materials printed with eco-friendly inks. $29.99

Land of Dough

Land of Dough is the most eco-friendly dough on the planet. From plant-based colors and compostable glitters to our paper packaging, they strive to minimize the environmental impact of the product. All of the Luxe Dough Cups feature multi-layered designs for amazing play value. Each cup is an experience all its own.

We also love that Land of Dough is made in the USA right here in their own wind-powered facility using reclaimed landfill gas as a heat source. Each batch is carefully handcrafted with the finest natural ingredients and our signature wood play tools are sourced using sustainable forestry practices.

Bunny Hopkins Stepping Stones

Bunny Hopkins Stepping Stones is a six-piece set handcrafted from natural and sustainably sourced premium American Maple wood. These Stepping Stones are purposefully minimal and open-ended in design. Kids of all ages use their endless imagination to create an on-the-spot activity.

We love that as a child’s confidence grows interacting with the circular steps, so does his/her reflexes, muscle growth, core development and hand-eye coordination! Choose from four styles: Unfinished, Honey Maple, Rainbow and Diversity. Starting at $69