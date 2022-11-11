Don’t miss Bluey and the pack in New York City!

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and new music by Bluey composer Joff Bush. See the Heelers in their first live theater show that everyone in the family can enjoy. Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life and stopping by Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 18, 19 and 20.

Bluey’s Big Play is a wonderful opportunity to introduce your children to live theater with characters they already love. Bluey and friends have entertained America’s families since Disney Junior and Disney Now imported the show from Australia in 2019. Season three of Bluey just went live on the Disney+ streaming service.

This year will be Bluey’s big debut as a balloon in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but your family can see Bluey up close and in-person the weekend before at Hulu Theater at MSG. Get your tickets for this wholesome family experience at msg.com/bluey.