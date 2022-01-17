Disposable Face Masks You Can Buy Now for the Family

Remember a few months back when masks went off after being on for months? First, it felt weird, like gasp “that person is not wearing a mask… wow.” Of course, in some spots like medical offices and school, the masks stayed on, but at bars and grocery stores, fewer masked people soon became the new norm. Soon many of us became comfortable not wearing masks 24/7, then the COVID Delta variant arrived and back on they went.

Now Omicron has proven to be a contagious variant. The CDC who has been a primary source on what styles of masks we should wear- recently shared that cloth masks are not as safe against the COVID Omicron Variant as much as a sterile or respirator masks. The most crucial tip they shared is, “Masks and respirators (i.e., specialized filtering masks such as “N95s”) can provide different levels of protection depending on the type of mask and how they are used. Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95soffer even more protection, and well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection.”

Where can you find these popular N95s masks? While there are not many available online, I managed to find N95 masks at Lowe’s stores- as of now they can be purchased online. A nice alternative to these masks is the 3M Company Advanced Filtering Face Mask; although not a N95S masks, they fit pretty securely and provide ample coverage.

And while these types of masks offer the best coverage, let’s be honest my kids will not wear them. What can work in place of the N95s masks are disposable surgical styles, worn under a cloth mask is a great way to double- up during this particular variant if you can.

For disposable masks, we recommend WeCare Kids Disposable Face Masks for kids and BLScode Disposable Kids Face Protective Masks, with the latter being the most affordable. The WeCare work well solo, but the BLScode can become a bit loose as the day progresses- a cloth mask over does secure the mask better. Another affordable option and maks I used while my youngest was in the hospital are McKesson Kids Procedure Mask, Level 1. Some great buy in bulk for adults are Black Disposable Face Mask 50 Pcs Black Face Masks 3 Ply Protection Masks, and for kids, the Kids Disposable Face Masks 100PCS, Kids Navy Mask Breathable Safety Mask for Children both seem to work well and can be doubled up.