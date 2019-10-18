Disney on Ice Road Trip Adventures Comes to Newark and Brooklyn

Skate on over to Disney On Ice for Road Trip Adventures to make your little princesses’ and princes’ dreams come true. Join Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy on a fantastic family adventure traveling with Disney’s loveable characters from treasured Disney stories like Moana, The Lion King, Aladdin, Toy Story, and more. Mary Poppins will lead everyone on a fun-filled getaway through the show’s stories that are timeless and appeal to kids of all ages.

We took a magic carpet ride with Sophia Adams, who plays Jasmine in Road Trip Adventures. Sophia dished to us about what is sure to make the audience watch in awe and why everyone will be super excited to see the new show. And everyone will love having their favorite Disney characters skate onto the ice and into your heart!

For more Disney in NYC, see Disney’s Frozen on Broadway

Tell me about your background and role in Disney On Ice Road Trip Adventures.

I play the role of Jasmine on this new road trip adventures show. It’s the first time there’s a live action Aladdin segment on the show… and what’s great about this particular role is I get to fly!

I was a competitive figure skater for about 15 years and I decided I wanted to get out of that and travel and I wanted to make a career out of that. This was the best option for me [and] to portray princesses obviously is a bit of a cherry on top. I loved Disney growing up in Anaheim so I was very comfortable joining Mickey and Minnie and the gang.

How do you bring the characters and story alive on ice? And what are some of Jasmine’s must-see skating moves?

For me, I really relate with Jasmine a lot and her attitude and I like a little bit of the sassiness that she brings but she’s still so regal. She gets to fly and she gets to explore a new opportunity with Aladdin. Every single show is more and more special because every time I take off for the harness flight, I love the reaction of the audience and how great it is to fly up over the kids in the audience and see their faces just in awe! Fly up over them and it’s pretty special! You get a lot of speed on the ice and you can take off — it’s like you are on a magic carpet! A whole new world is one of the biggest parts in Aladdin and it’s really special!

Her must-see skating move is a spin! My favorite spin is a camel spin! (how perfect for a princess in the desert!)

Why is DOI great for families?

For families and date night — every segment resonates with different ages and different genders. There are different segments for everyone to relate to. We have more people in the show and audience interacting as a part of the show. We also have a special magic zone where you can sit on the ice with us. We have a Mickey Mobile where you can sit in the car and ride with us. It’s nice since the audience is so close and we can interact even more.

What do you love about the show’s story and characters?

Mary Poppins opens the show for us and there are a couple of acrobatic elements in that as well. We have BMX bikers who are biking on the ice and doing tricks here and there. You’ll have men flying on Chinese poles. So it’s not just everyone on the ice skating! It’s incredible to see how we keep the story alive with all these little segments and enhance it with extra magic!

What is your favorite number to perform / favorite number in the show?

A Whole New World! (of course!) I love our Lion King segment— it is very colorful and different from what DOI brought before. We have a lot of animals on the ice and they come up to you and these costumes are intricate and bright and the kids are engaged with them since they can’t take their eyes off how cool these costumes are. The show is really great at bringing every story to life. Just watching and hearing enactments of lines and lyrics, you feel involved in the story.

Any surprises/highlights you can share with our readership?

We bring our own technology. We have LED screens that are part of the set. We have portraits and screens that move to enhance the story of every segment. We also have a thing called Mickey’s scrapbook when the audience may be getting a photo taken by a host and you are featured on the screen throughout the show.

Favorite interactive effects?

On our magic zone pod where you sit on the ice in the show. It’s even more than front row. You are on the set…and get to ride in the magic mobile on the ice while your favorite characters skate by you! Fun fact: we will end up having more people from the audience being part of the show than the 50 skaters in the show!

What lessons or values does Jasmine teach youngsters who see the show?

Jasmine has a personality but is still regal and she’s strong in her opinions but she backs up her opinions with her behavior and how she acts and how she wants to be responsible. She takes on a stronger character in the live action movie and takes over Agrabah and keeps it in the right hands. It’s nice for kids to see that you can be somebody but make it backed up with responsibilities.

Can you tell other little princesses how to stay strong and believe in their dreams like you do?

The biggest thing that helped me is everyone says, “don’t give up” but just keep loving your dream! Don’t forget why you do it and don’t forget why you love it!

Disney on Ice Road Trip Adventures will run from November 6-9 at the Prudential Center in Newark and November 15-17 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Tickets start at $25 and are available at disneyonice.com.

Get in the action at Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventure in the all new Extra Magic Zone that Sophia mentioned! Premium seats in the Extra Magic Zone offer VIP views and special access to the Disney On Ice magic. Magical surprises can happen at any time in the Extra Magic Zone, like being part of a Disney story or riding in the Magic Mobile vehicle* during the show! All Extra Magic Zone guests receive a commemorative lanyard to remember their experience.

*Interactive rides are limited, and participants are selected at random throughout the performance.

Disney On Ice productions vary in length, but they average between one hour and a half to two hours. This includes a 15-20 minute intermission.

About Disney on Ice Road Trip Adventures

Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures. Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy — and you — embark on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations. Travel with Moana to the sun-soaked Motunui, set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Discover a whole new world as you’re swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade. Play at a larger-than-life carnival with Woody and Forky. Join us for a fun-filled getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and up-close character interactions — right in your hometown!