Diller-Quaile School of Music

The Diller-Quaile School of Music offers a full range of in-person and online music classes and lessons for all ages. Since 1920, the School has offered a learning environment where music flourishes in all its aspects, enriching the lives of students of all ages and cultural backgrounds. Join them as they cultivate joy, creativity, and togetherness through music!

The Early Childhood Program for children 3 months to 6 years fosters the musical, intellectual, social-emotional, and physical development of young children by introducing them to the joys of music and visual art. Each class session is a unique musical experience, where your child will be immersed in collaborative music making with their peers and professional musicians. All Early Childhood offerings are led by experienced educators and highly trained musicians. In-person classes also include a pianist who accompanies each class in a variety of styles, in response to the children’s singing and expressive movement.

The Instrumental and Vocal Department provides beginning to advanced instrument and voice study for students age 4 years to adult through comprehensive programs, weekly classes and ensembles, and the High School Certificate Program. Diller-Quaile faculty guide students in a vibrant and nurturing environment through an approach united by the pedagogical principles of using repertoire of enduring quality, teaching technique musically, and leading students to an understanding of the structure of music. This integrated approach to music education enables the School’s dedicated and skilled faculty to develop the emerging artistry in each student. Both in-person and live remote programs are available. Students attending their programs onsite have the flexibility to attend remotely at any time.