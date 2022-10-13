Celebrate National Design Week: Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum’s with free admission for all, October 17–23

Celebrate National Design Week with America’s design museum! Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum’s doors are open with free admission for all, October 17–23.

Located in the landmark Andrew Carnegie mansion, Cooper Hewitt makes design come alive with temporary exhibitions and installations of the permanent collection. Interactive galleries throughout the museum encourage visitors to explore the collection digitally, draw their own designs in the Immersion Room and engage in the design process. Steward of one of the world’s most diverse and comprehensive design collections—over 215,000 objects that range from an ancient Egyptian faience cup dating to about 1100 BC to contemporary 3D-printed objects and digital code—Cooper Hewitt welcomes everyone to discover the importance of design and its power to change the world.

Now’s your chance to experience Cooper Hewitt’s groundbreaking exhibitions, including Designing Peace, Design and Healing: Creative Responses to Epidemics, and Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt: Designing a Modern Museum.

National Design Week, launched in 2006, celebrates the important role design plays in all aspects of everyday life and will feature a range of in-person programs.

Discover the power of design. Reserve your tickets today.

