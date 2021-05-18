Come and get to know Pine Street School!

New York Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family
Your preschool or elementary child needs an environment that develops executive functioning, critical and creative thinking skills, student agency, and scientific and technological fluency, and inspires them to be 21st-century changemakers. – Get to know Pine Street School!

  • Unique blend of Montessori & International Baccalaureate (IB)
  • Full-day Nursery – 5th Grade, before & after school care available
  • Dual Language Immersion in Spanish & Mandarin – beginners welcome!
  • Inquiry-based, hands-on, transdisciplinary Learning Approach
  • Fine & Performing Arts, Movement & STEM
  • Safe, full-time, on-site learning with outdoor space & easy-to-reach downtown FiDi location

Join them for a Virtual Open House – May 25th at 5:30 PM.

Email admissions@greenivy.com for information and/or use Ravenna to schedule your Guided Virtual Campus Tour.

Looking for summer camp? Green Ivy Summer Camp still has a few spaces available – register today!

Green Ivy Summer Camp at Battery Park Montessori provides a warm and enriching summer camp experience for children ages 2-4. Guided by current best practices for early childhood development and education, they provide a playful, engaging, and safe “first camp” experience for your child.

Registration is by the week and each week is highlighted with a fun, engaging theme including Inventor’s Workshop, Mandarin Language Week, Little Chefs and more!

