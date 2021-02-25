Scoop: Collina Italiana and Learning Italian for Kids

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Learning a New Language

At Collina Italiana, learning Italian is a holistic experience in which students are given a real taste of the culture, history, and language of Italy. Whether it’s the flexible and personalized learning of private classes or the immersive experience of summer camp, Collina Italiana has something for everyone! Through stories, games, dancing, and singing, Collina Italiana puts the fun back into learning a foreign language. Not only do students learn the basics of Italian grammar and spelling, but through hands-on activities, children learn all there is to know about Italian cinema, art, traditions, and so much more! Offered online and in-person!

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.