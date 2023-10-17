Interested in finding the best helicopter tour in NYC? We share some of the best ways to choose the right helicopter tour.

Choosing the Best Helicopter Tour in New York City: Family High-Flying Adventures

Choosing a suitable helicopter tour with the most fun and safest experience isn’t always easy. Selecting the wrong one can lead to a costly headache and an unhappy experience for your family and everyone involved.

This is why I’ve put together a few tips and tricks on choosing the best helicopter tour in NYC and which helicopter tour I consider best. That way, the next tour you book can be chosen with confidence.

Let’s start.

Key Takeaways:

Look for competitive pricing, like Blade , that can offer a tour for the family at a budget-friendly price.

Know the difference between waterside and cityside tours, like Blade, that will take you over the cityscape instead of around it.

What is the Best Helicopter Tour?

In my opinion, the best helicopter tour is Blade. Blade has something for every type of family and can offer a wonderfully seamless tour experience. An alternative to Blade would be ‘The Statue of Liberty Doors Off’ Tour by Heliflights.

Blade is an excellent way to tour in style, appreciating the NYC views from above. This differs from ‘The New Yorker Tour’ by HeliNY, which only shows New York from the waterfront and doesn’t travel off the Hudson River. That means, out of these two, Blade is the one to choose if you want to be closer to the landmarks of New York.

Blade’s prices are fair and are more competitive than other options. For example, ‘The Manhattan Doors-Off’ tour by Heliflights requires at least two people, costing around $549. In comparison, Blade tours start at $175 per person, without requiring that you travel as a group of two. That means Blade is an economical choice for families who want a helicopter tour without going over a tight budget.

Blade is a way to get around the heavy traffic and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime moment with your loved ones, which they won’t forget any time soon.

What I like best about Blade is that, unlike other helicopter tours, they will travel over the cityscape, so I can really appreciate New York from the air.

‘The Statue of Liberty Doors Off’ Tour by Heliflights is an excellent alternative to Blade due to its somewhat cost-effective pricing, $194 per person for a group of two people at $389. This is only $20 more expensive than the Blade starting price and allows you to take foot selfies with the Statue of Liberty.

How to Choose the Best Helicopter Tour in NYC

There are a few essential factors to keep in mind when choosing the best helicopter tour in New York, which include:

Comparing prices.

Your tour route.

Considering unseen costs.

Comparing brands.

Compare Prices

The global market worth of helicopter tourism is projected to increase to 1.12 billion by 2030 (1). That means there are more flexibility options to choose the right tour now than ever. There will be a price difference between tours that is essential to research and consider before booking your tour.

For example, the ‘New York Helicopter Tour: Manhattan Highlights’ offered by HeliNY starts at around $330 per seat for 15 minutes of fly time. ‘The Manhattan Doors-Off’ Tour by Heliflights is $274.50 per person, with a minimum of two people per flight. It’s for longer than the previous tour, at 30 minutes in the air. A 5-minute tour with Blade starts around $195 to sightsee between Manhattan and Newark.

Pro Tip: Consider how long you want to be in the air. More often than not, the flight duration won’t affect the price. Some flights are less expensive than others and provide a longer time in the air.

Tour route

Be aware of the route your helicopter will take. Not all tours will see the same things. If the Empire State Building is a must on your helicopter tour, always check with the booking staff if the sight will be visible on the tour before booking for your family.

For example, the ‘New York Helicopter Tour: Manhattan Highlights’ by HeliNY shows you landmarks but is restricted to the waterfront. This differs from tours by Blade, where traveling over the cityscape to get an intimate view of New York goes without question.

Factor in Unseen Costs

You must factor in unseen costs when booking the best NYC helicopter tour. These costs can include items like tipping your pilot, which should be at least 15% – 20%. Although it’s not mandatory to tip your pilot, it shows your appreciation for their skills and time.

Pro Tip: When tipping your pilot, tip before your tour starts. It may improve your tour experience when the pilot knows they’re getting compensated for anything extra they do for you during the tour.

Comparing Brands

Comparing brands and their reviews can greatly help you choose the right helicopter tour. Gauging the experiences of others can help you make an informed decision. Going for new companies or start-ups usually has incentives like cheaper flights, like Blade. Other tours with a long-standing track record may be more expensive, like HeliNY.

What is the Best Time For a Helicopter Tour in NYC?

The best time for a helicopter tour depends on whether you want to enjoy a tour with clearer skies or better photography shots. Below, I’ve compiled a table detailing which times work best for each type of family fun-goer.

A Comparison of the Best Time For a Helicopter Tour Time Benefits Early morning Early bird families who prefer clear skies. Helicopter tours tend to have clear skies or minimal clouds earlier in the day. Afternoon between 1 PM – 3 PM Night owl families who prefer getting to the helicopter pad in a leisurely manner. This also suits families who want to take the best photography shots. The sun is typically directly overhead, leading to better aerial shots. Spring and summer months The weather is warm and pleasant in the spring and summer months, with mainly clear weather. This allows families to enjoy aerial tours in comfortable, lightweight clothing.

I tend to prefer afternoon tours as they allow me to capture striking, well-lit photos. It also means I can move at the pace I want in the morning without worrying about being anywhere quickly.

My Experience with Choosing the Best Helicopter Tour in New York

At first, I was worried about tipping my pilot too much or too little when I was about to start my helicopter tour with my family. But the smile I saw on the pilot’s face made my tour all the more memorable and enjoyable. The pilot was in good spirits and told us about the views we were passing by, which added a lot to the experience for me. A good pilot makes all the difference when choosing the best helicopter tour in New York.

FAQ:

Which is the best helicopter tour in New York?

In my opinion, the best helicopter tour is Blade due to its full package deal. You get up close and personal with the landmarks of New York and can take memorable photos that will last a lifetime.

Is a NYC helicopter tour worth it?

Yes, suppose you want to enjoy an unforgettable experience seeing the Manhattan skyline from high above and take photos with your family that you’ll remember for years. In that case, a NYC helicopter tour is worth it.

How much does a NYC helicopter tour cost?

A tour should cost around $175 – $300 per person, not including additional costs like tipping your pilot.

Conclusion

Choosing the best helicopter tour in New York City doesn’t have to be challenging. By knowing what you want, like what sights you want to see while on your tour and your budget, you’ll be well on your way to creating a memorable moment with your family.

What are your thoughts on choosing the best helicopter tour?

Additional References:

