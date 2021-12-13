This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by Cross County Center. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays at Cross County Center!

Capture the magic of the holidays with a festive Santa Photo at Cross County Center, in Yonkers, NY. Santa will be available for a socially distanced photo and visits with children now through December 24th in his Workshop, located next to Footlocker. Reserve your spot in advance or visit any day of the week. Santa and his helpers have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and are tested regularly. Unvaccinated guests are asked to wear masks, which can be removed for the photo.

The entire family will enjoy more festivities throughout the season, including ice skating at our pop-up ice rink (it’s not actually real ice, but a “glice” material, which glides a little slower and is great for young and first-time skaters), the holiday food truck market and strolling characters and carolers. Don’t forget your holiday shopping list and stop by stores such as Zara, H&M and Pandora! Need gift inspiration – get our gift guide here. Relax and refuel in one of our holiday themed igloos and enjoy the festive atmosphere – be sure to download our free mobile app to find out about all the events and activities taking place throughout the year. Parking is free year-round.