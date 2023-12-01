New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Long Island Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp New York Family New York Family
Celebrate the Holiday Season with Nintendo

Celebrate the Holiday Season with Nintendo
Celebrate the Holiday Season with Nintendo

The holiday season will be here before you know it, and it’s never too early to start thinking about wish lists. If you’re stumped on what to get for someone on your shopping list this year, Nintendo might be able to help. 

This year, Nintendo has something for everyone in the family, from the well-trained Pokémon master to the casual cozy gamer. Here are some games to consider adding to your holiday shopping list this holiday season! 

Detective Pikachu Returns

Pokémon fans of all ages can put their problem solving skills to use in this new game starring Pikachu and his human partner, Tim Goodman. When a jewel heist occurs in Ryme City, it’s up to the duo to solve the mystery. Meet people and Pokémon as you scour the city for clues and put the case together. 

The game play is approachable for all ages, making it a great choice for kids and parents alike. 

Fae Farm

Animal Crossing lovers will feel right at home in Fae Farm! Explore the enchanted island of Azoria as you craft, cultivate, decorate and grow your homestead. Make bonds with the other residents of the island, discover fae magic and embark on journeys across mysterious realms.

The light adventure and room for creativity makes this the perfect cozy game, especially for the winter months. 

Just Dance® 2024 Edition

This family favorite is back with its newest iteration! Just Dance 2024 Edition features a track list of 40 new songs, ranging a variety of genres and eras.

Play new game modes, like Workout mode. Keep yourself motivated into the new year and beyond by tracking calories burned and time spent dancing, and play on your own or with a friend in multiplayer mode! 

The game will be regularly updated throughout the year with new music, features and rewards. Take part in seasonal events with free songs and limited time playlists. Just Dance fans will always have something to enjoy in this new game. 

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Take your Super Mario Bros. game play to the next level with Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This new game features Wonder Flowers, which adds a new layer of fun to the classic game by making “wonderfully weird” things happen.

This game also has features that make it great for beginners. Nabbit and Yoshi characters won’t transform with power-ups, but they also won’t take damage from enemies, making it perfect for younger kids who still want to get in on the action. 

WarioWare: Move It!

Get moving with Wario in this newest addition to the WarioWare series! Grab a pair of Joy-Con controllers and shake, punch, dance and curtsey through over 200 microgames. These minigames last just a few seconds, so your kids can have hours of fun or drop in for just a few minutes of laughs. 

For more long form fun, check out Story Mode. Help Wario escape the Woods Watchers by completing a series of lightning-fast microgames. Or, get some friends involved with Party Mode. Play mini-games like a board game with Wario-style rules. 

Disney Illusion Island

Here’s the perfect game for Disney fans of all ages. Join Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and more as they embark on a new adventure to find magical books and save the mysterious island of Monoth. You’ll meet unusual allies and battle dangerous foes as you run, jump, swim and swing your way to victory. 

With beautiful hand-drawn animation, a fully orchestrated original score and performances from talented voice actors, this game provides hours of adventure and fun as well as a breathtaking artistic experience. 

Kaitlyn Riggio

Kaitlyn Riggio is the Digital Editor for New York Family. She is a central New Jersey native and resident and holds bachelor’s degrees in journalism and cinema and media studies from Boston University. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, catching the latest show on Broadway, binging Survivor, and watching hockey.

