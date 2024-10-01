Don’t miss Pumpkinfest Saturday, October 5th, 10am-3pm

Come enjoy this annual family friendly event featuring thousands of pumpkins to choose from, as well as pumpkin decorating, games, activities, special guests, live music, seasonal food, raffles and much, much more at 4th Place between Court and Clinton Streets, Brooklyn.

This event was started by Mazzone Ace Hardware in 2005 to create a fun fall celebration for their community. It started out small with only a couple of tables, and over the years it grew in size and scope with activities taking over the entire street and developed a purpose-driven agenda. In 2013, The Mazzone Family partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network and its local affiliate, the Cohen Children’s Medical Center, to help provide children with life-saving medical help.

“What began as a humble setup of a few tables in front of our store has evolved into our neighborhood’s annual Fall event, thanks to the incredible support and generosity of our community, who have helped us grow and raise vital funds,” says event organizer and Ace Hardware General Manager Elizabeth Civiletti.

“There’s nothing better than seeing our friends smile and have a great time with us, making the day truly special and unforgettable.”

“We have been fortunate to be joined by some amazing partners like Ace Hardware, Benjamin Moore, Big Green Egg, Milwaukee Tool Company and the Cohen Children’s Medical Center, as well as many other local merchants” which has allowed them to increase their fundraising efforts.”

In addition to having a great time, the families that attend and sponsors alike will know that their efforts have contributed to a great cause. The Children’s Miracle Network is a non-profit that helps more than 10 million children each year. 100% of donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and emotional support for families during difficult hospital stays, as well as financial assistance for families in need.

Pumpkinfest will run from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, October 5th at 4th Place between Court and Clinton Streets, Brooklyn.

More information is available by calling (718) 624-8494.

Mazzone Ace Hardware is a third-generation family-owned and operated local business that has been serving the Brooklyn community for more than 74 years.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MAZZONE ACE HARDWARE

Psst… Check out Best Apple Picking Orchards for Families Near NYC