Celebrate Pinkmas at the Museum of Ice Cream

Kids of all ages will be dreaming of a pink Christmas after a sweet visit to the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC)’s annual Pinkmas celebration. With three immersive floors of fun, it’s sure to be the cherry on top of your family’s holiday adventures.

Step inside and warm up with pink hot chocolate before selecting your ice cream name and heading on your holiday Pinkmas journey.

Then explore a magical paper gingerbread town, meander through the Pinkmas tree forest, enjoy festive treats, create a festive gingerbread house craft and step inside their supersized snow globe. It’s picture perfect.

Everyone will love gallivanting around the museum enjoying the interactive installations while sampling all the flavors that celebrate the spirit of the season.

Plus, all Pinkmas ticket holders enjoy unlimited ice cream treats, including pink peppermint soft serve topped with a maraschino cherry, hard scoops with candy cane sprinkles, and “milk” and cookies soft serve covered in chocolate chip cookie bites.

While you’re there, don’t miss the three-story swirly slide and the famous Sprinkle Pool that started it all. Kids will ask to go down the slide again and again as they squeal with delight.

The sprinkle pool is just as amazing as it sounds so jump, dive, or slide right in for endless fun. The only hard part will be trying to get the kids out when it’s time to go.

At the end of the journey, the MOIC Cafe offers a selection of seasonal cocktails and treats celebrating the flavors of the season.

When purchasing tickets, guests can add on shakes, signature scoops, sundaes, and more to receive a sweet discount. Try indulging in a Gingerbread Milkshake topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a festive gingerbread cookie

From zooming down the three-story slide to swinging at the ice cream playground to jumping into the sprinkle pool for the grand finale, it is 100% sweet holiday fun with plenty of photo ops along the way. Everyone will scream for ice cream!

Essential Info

Museum of Ice Cream NYC is located at 558 Broadway and is open Wednesday through Monday.

Limited tickets for Pinkmas are priced from $25-$44, and are free for children aged 2 and below.

Tickets can be reserved at museumoficecream.com/book-new-york-city through January 9, 2023.

For more updates and announcements, sign up for Museum of Ice Cream’s newsletter at

museumoficecream.com/getthelatestscoop and follow along at @museumoficecream.

Psst… Here’s Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC!