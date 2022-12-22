New York Family Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family New York Special Child Long Island Special Child Long Island Family Ultimate Guide to Fall/Winter Fun Annual Guide
Attractions & Museums

Celebrate Pinkmas at the Museum of Ice Cream

By
comments
Posted on
Celebrate Pinkmas at the Museum of Ice Cream
Museum of Ice Cream

Celebrate Pinkmas at the Museum of Ice Cream

Kids of all ages will be dreaming of a pink Christmas after a sweet visit to the Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC)’s annual Pinkmas celebration. With three immersive floors of fun, it’s sure to be the cherry on top of your family’s holiday adventures.

Step inside and warm up with pink hot chocolate before selecting your ice cream name and heading on your holiday Pinkmas journey.

Then explore a magical paper gingerbread town, meander through the Pinkmas tree forest, enjoy festive treats, create a festive gingerbread house craft and step inside their supersized snow globe. It’s picture perfect.

Celebrate Pinkmas at the Museum of Ice Cream
Museum of Ice Cream

Everyone will love gallivanting around the museum enjoying the interactive installations while sampling all the flavors that celebrate the spirit of the season.

Plus, all Pinkmas ticket holders enjoy unlimited ice cream treats, including pink peppermint soft serve topped with a maraschino cherry, hard scoops with candy cane sprinkles, and “milk” and cookies soft serve covered in chocolate chip cookie bites.

While you’re there, don’t miss the three-story swirly slide and the famous Sprinkle Pool that started it all. Kids will ask to go down the slide again and again as they squeal with delight.

The sprinkle pool is just as amazing as it sounds so jump, dive, or slide right in for endless fun. The only hard part will be trying to get the kids out when it’s time to go.

Celebrate Pinkmas at the Museum of Ice Cream
Museum of Ice Cream

At the end of the journey, the MOIC Cafe offers a selection of seasonal cocktails and treats celebrating the flavors of the season.

When purchasing tickets, guests can add on shakes, signature scoops, sundaes, and more to receive a sweet discount. Try indulging in a Gingerbread Milkshake topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a festive gingerbread cookie 

From zooming down the three-story slide to swinging at the ice cream playground to jumping into the sprinkle pool for the grand finale, it is 100% sweet holiday fun with plenty of photo ops along the way. Everyone will scream for ice cream!

Essential Info

Museum of Ice Cream NYC is located at 558 Broadway and is open Wednesday through Monday.

Limited tickets for Pinkmas are priced from $25-$44, and are free for children aged 2 and below.

Tickets can be reserved at museumoficecream.com/book-new-york-city through January 9, 2023.

For more updates and announcements, sign up for Museum of Ice Cream’s newsletter at

museumoficecream.com/getthelatestscoop and follow along at @museumoficecream.

Psst… Here’s Where to Get The Best Hot Chocolate in NYC!

About the Author

Jana Beauchamp

Jana Beauchamp is a freelance journalist based in New York City, who has been with New York Family since 2012. Jana dreamed of landing Tom Hank’s job in the movie Big but when she learned it was a fictitious role she naturally pursued a career in foreign policy. She spent nearly a decade in the Membership, Corporate, and International Department at the Council on Foreign Relations most recently as director of membership administration and relations. She paused her foreign policy career to pursue her passion for writing and is also active in philanthropic work.

Join the Conversation

Relevant Directory Listings

See More

Child's Play NY Virtual Classes

Athletic Association of Yorkville Youths

Athletic Association of Yorkville Youths has Plenty of Sports to Keep Your Kids Entertained

New Settlement Community Center

New Settlement has activities and camps to entertain and teach children of all ages and abilities

Things to do with kids in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…


New York Family December 2022

Related Articles