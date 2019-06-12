Catch Us If You Can at Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour!

JoJo Siwa is coming to New York City on her first North American tour. Join Jojo on Nickelodeon’s Jojo Siwa D.R.E.A.M The Tour this summer!

‘Hold the drama’ and get ready for your little loved ones’ ‘dreams’ to come true when Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa comes to NYC and the larger tristate area on her first North American tour: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour! Presented by Party City and produced by Nickelodeon and AEG Presents, JoJo will wow audiences night after night and have us ‘livin’ that life’ with her dynamic live show.

Just say JoJo is coming to the Big Apple and prepare for your JoJo fans to squeal with delight! They will want to get dressed for the fun, sport their best and biggest JoJo bows (fun fact: to date, over 50 million JoJo Bows have been sold), and dance the night away at her show to their favorite songs like, “Boomerang,” “Kid in a Candy Store,” “Hold The Drama,” and “D.R.E.A.M.” (My little lady also hopes she will sing “High Top Shoes” since her JoJo doll sings that to us on repeat day in and day out.)

Kids and parents alike admire the Nickelodeon superstar who is a YouTube personality, singer, dancer, entrepreneur, social media influencer, The New York Times bestselling author and star on Nickelodeon’s Lip Sync Battle Shorties. Fans will not want to miss this sure-to-be legendary show!

Parents should know that if they want their little ones to “live the dream like a candy queen,” VIP packages are available that offer the best seats, hang time with JoJo, photo opps, merch, and more. Note that fans who subscribe to JoJo’s Siwanatorz email club will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, June 12, at 10:00 a.m. local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, June 12, at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday, June 13 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 14, at 10:00 a.m. local time at JoJoDREAMTour.com.

Catch us if you can at the D.R.EA.M. The Tour! Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour will be in the tri-state area:

June 13 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre New Jersey

June 15 Hartford, CT The Bushnell

June 18 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

July 21 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium

July 24 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

July 26 Uniondale, NY NYCB Live

Visit JoJoDREAMTour.com for more information.

Jana Beauchamp is a Manhattan writer and mom of two