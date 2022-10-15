

It can be tough to break into social media, especially with a relatively new platform. TikTok is very different from previous social media services like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The content you need to create must be innovative and exciting – and you must put it out constantly to get views.

Instead of starting a new account with no followers and just a few views and likes, give yourself a boost. Buying TikTok followers helps your account look robust, so other users will naturally check out your content. If you buy TikTok followers, the app sees the engagement and promotes your content to more people.

People wondering how to get TikTok followers don’t realize that you can’t start from scratch. You need some fan base to help your content appear on other accounts’ FYP. Once people see that your profile is popular, they’ll follow you, so your account keeps growing.

You don’t need to spend a fortune to kickstart your TikTok account. The 29 sites on this list offer affordable follower packages. They’re easy to use and provide real accounts as your followers. Read on to get help deciding how to get TikTok followers.

The Best 29 Real Sites to Buy TikTok Followers in 2022

There are many sites where you can buy TikTok followers, but you get what you pay for. Fake TikTok followers get purged periodically, so you can hurt your account when you buy them. Make sure you get real followers to grow your TikTok presence by using the sites on this list.

Social-viral.com is one of the most user-friendly sites in the TikTok followers market. You don’t have to give the site personal information like your TikTok password. You only have to provide your username, and they get real accounts to follow you. You can also use this site to buy TikTok likes.

Follower packages range from 50 to 5,000 followers with no fake followers. If you choose premium TikTok followers, the packages increase from 250 to 10,000 followers. The price increases too, but you can still buy TikTok followers cheap.

Packages with TikTok likes range from 50 to 20,000. You can choose from 5,000 to 50,000 to boost your account if you’re looking for views. With each package, you’ll save money because Social-viral.com always offers discounts. However, buying larger TikTok followers and likes packages will give you a more significant value, so it’s worth the investment.

The top publications like Amny, Tampabay, The portugal news, Itnews africa, Buffalo news, Abc15, State Journal, Business review, Economic Times, Mens Journal, Us magazine, In touchweekly, Qns, Dailyiowan, Inventiva, Thedubrovniktimes, and closeweekly recommend Social Viral as a Top TikTok service provider.

The site promises that they’ll deliver your package in a way that looks like organic growth for your account. TikTok don’t flag accounts that grow overnight, but it’s still best to let followers trickle in naturally as if people were discovering your content on their own. However, there’s an option to get everything delivered in an hour if you want to look like an overnight sensation.

Social-viral.com guarantees complete satisfaction, so you can contact customer service if you don’t see all your TikTok followers or want them delivered promptly. They have support staff available 24 hours a day so you can always get in touch with someone. This immediate response will keep your account from going stagnant while you wait to hear back.

If you have a presence on other social media platforms, you can get help for them through Social-viral.com. It’s like your one-stop shop because you can also get followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Spotify. They offer views and likes for those platforms. You can even buy Spotify plays and Twitter retweets.

Once you see how well Social-viral.com grows your TikTok presence, you’ll feel confident using it for other platforms. The site has a solid reputation, offers affordable packages, and gives you options for getting the likes and follows delivered.

Stormlikes.net is a great site to buy TikTok followers. They offer periodic discounts so you can save money buying packages of 100 to 10,000 followers. You can choose your delivery as instant or gradual. Instant gives you all new TikTok followers at once. They’re all real accounts so the growth looks like you became an overnight sensation.

Gradual delivery means the TikTok followers trickle in over a set period. You can make it look like your account grows organically and steadily over a few days or a few weeks. Either option can be a good choice, depending on your account and needs.

You can also get TikTok likes from this site. Packages range from 100 likes to 10,000, all at affordable prices. Buying 100 TikTok views is incredibly cheap, but the 100,000 view package has a discount that makes it worth the investment. Investing in packages like this will help you become an overnight sensation on TikTok.

You don’t have to give any private information to Stormlikes.net to get TikTok followers, likes, or views—only your username. If you have any trouble buying or receiving followers, you can contact their support, which is available 24/7. They’ve delivered millions of likes and followers across social media services, so they have good reviews.

Like Social-viral.com, Stormlikes.net is another site that can cover your entire online presence. You can buy followers for social media platforms such as:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Spotify

Soundcloud

Twitch

Not many other reputable sites include Soundcloud and Twitch, so if you’re active on those sites, Stormlikes.net might be your best choice. You can buy Soundcloud plays and Twitch views and boosts for the standard social media platforms. This is an excellent range of services, so you can use one reputable site to grow your online presence across the board.

Followers.io offers services for different social media outlets, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, and YouTube. If you have accounts all over the internet, buying from Followers.io can help you boost them all at similar rates to gain fans across the board.

While many sites give you the chance to buy TikTok followers and likes, views are less common, but you can get them at Followers.io. You can also get TikTok comments, which are a great way to boost your engagement and inspire other people to leave feedback on your content.

Though there are many options to grow your TikTok profile through Followers.io, the packages aren’t bundled together. That means you’ll have to buy one package of followers, one package of likes, and another for comments. Of course, you’re still going through one site though, so it’s not a big hassle considering how much it pays off in TikTok popularity.

3. Howsociable

Howsociable is where you can buy followers, likes, and views for your TikTok profile. While Social-viral.com and Stormlikes.net offer services for other social media services, Howsociable focuses entirely on TikTok.

That can be a good thing because you know they will spend more time finding real accounts to follow you back. However, if you’re trying to grow a TikTok audience and then expand your Twitter and Instagram following, you’ll have to get those followers from other sites. It’s not a big deal, but sometimes it’s nice to have a one-stop shop for social media.

Howsociable has provided thousands of followers for TikTok accounts, and all accounts are real, so your engagement levels skyrocket but look organic. If you have any problems, you can instantly get in touch with customer support to get everything solved.

4. ExploreinLife

ExploreinLife is a great site to help boost your TikTok following because they offer free boosts! Yes, believe it or not, you can get 20 free TikTok followers, 20 free likes, and 100 free views. All you have to do is join them on Telegram and check in every 30 minutes to get free likes. This is a good trial if you don’t want to risk spending money on TikTok followers yet.

If you like the boost you get from ExploreinLife, you can buy credit packages. Instead of only buying followers, likes, or views as you do on many other sites, these packages bundle things together. For example, you can get up to 2,500 follower credits and 15,000 likes credits for just $5. These credits allow you to get new followers periodically so the growth seems organic.

6. You-boost

You-boost offers packages to help you grow your TikTok profile, but you can also use it for Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch. They provide real followers on all social media outlets, so you can buy a package for TikTok and know you’re not getting bots. They also have packages for likes and views.

The site delivers followers, likes, and views to your TikTok account instantly and guarantees that no followers will drop off within 30 days. If anything happens to your follower count, contact customer service, and they’ll give you a refill. Support is available 24/7, so you don’t have to wait to boost your account.

7. Socialboosting

A digital marketing agency created Socialboosting, so when you buy their packages, it’s like you have access to social media marketing services. They understand how important it is to grow your TikTok presence and develop custom packages to keep your account active.

They offer packages for TikTok followers, likes, and views. All you need to do is give them your TikTok username so they can deliver the followers. You also have to give them your email address so they can email your receipt, but they don’t send spam. You don’t even have to create an account and keep track of a password—just buy the package and you’re done!

8. Boostyourpresence

Boostyourpresence does what its name promises. The site creators understand how hard it is for new, small accounts to get noticed, so they want to help you make a big impression. They offer services for TikTok, Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube, and Twitch, along with the other standard social media outlets.

These creators understand how important it is to quickly get views and likes on a new video so the algorithm shows it to more people. You can buy their packages as soon as you upload new content to help your numbers skyrocket. All you need to do is give your link or username when you place the order and they’re delivered instantly.

9. Popularup

Popularup has packages for TikTok and the other popular social media platforms, along with YouTube and Spotify. You can buy packages of followers, likes, and views, just as you can on many other sites on this list.

What makes Popularup stand out is that you can buy TikTok auto followers and auto likes. Instead of buying a package of 100 followers and getting them instantly, the auto packages give you a regular number of followers or likes each day. You pay per week so you can give your account consistent growth.

Regardless of what type of package you choose from Popularup, you will get a great deal. They promise real accounts that deliver high retention rates so you don’t have to buy more packages to make up for lost followers.

10. Fameshop

With a name like Fameshop, you know this site will help you become an overnight TikTok sensation. They offer a variety of services customized for TikTok only. This is an excellent feature because you know they’ve found amazing, real accounts to follow and like your content.

Since the site specializes in TikTok, they offer something many other sites don’t—TikTok shares. You can buy TikTok followers, likes, and views, just as you can at other places. But the shares are a great way to spread the word about your account. Real followers send your videos to other TikTok users, who will view the content and boost those numbers on their own.

But on top of that, you now have the potential to get new followers organically. And those viewers might share your content with others on their own. So buying a package of shares could have a massive ripple effect on your TikTok audience and engagement.

11. Feedpixel

Feedpixel might seem like it’s a service for photo-related social media like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. But they also have services for YouTube, Spotify, and, of course, TikTok. You can buy TikTok followers, views, and likes ranging from 100 to 1,000.

If you want to grow your account in more than one way, they offer four different bundles. You can choose packages such as:

100 fans, 100 likes, and 2,000 views

500 fans, 500 likes, and 5,000 views

1,000 fans, 1,000 likes, and 10,000 views

5,000 fan, 5,000 likes, and 20,000 views

The packages are uniquely structured to look organic. If you have a certain number of fans, they’ll all like your content, but your views should be much higher. Not everyone who views your video will like it or become a follower, so these bundles help make your account look real.

12. SMMlaboratory

SMMlaboratory has been around for seven years, so they offer services for many social media platforms. They offer packages for less popular sites like Pinterest, Telegram, Shazam, and Tumblr. They can even help boost your website traffic.

In terms of their TikTok offerings, you can buy TikTok followers, views, likes, comments, and shares. If you want to invest in consistent growth, get a subscription package. You’ll get automatic likes, shares, or comments for a fantastic price.

The only downside to SMMlaboratory is that you have to create an account to use it. This isn’t terrible because it means you can check on past orders and get your subscription benefits. But when so many other sites make it a breeze to enter your username and go, creating an account can be a hassle.

13. Influboss

Influboss is all about TikTok, so you know they’ve found high-quality real accounts to use as followers. You can buy TikTok followers, likes, and views, which promise instant delivery. You never have to enter your password—just select the package, enter the account name, and watch your numbers rise.

With this site, you won’t have to regularly check your follower count and try to buy more because they guarantee real followers and high retention.

14. Managergram

Managergram started as a site for Instagram followers, as you might have guessed by the name. But as social media spreads and people want to have profiles on all platforms, they expanded their services.

Their TikTok offerings make it easy to grow your account once or repeatedly. You can buy one-time followers to get an influx of engagement or choose a package that delivers a certain number of followers periodically through the month. This looks more organic for new accounts and can help other TikTok users find your page in the meantime.

If you want to buy one thing and not think about anything other than creating content, you can choose the all-in-one TikTok growth plan. This monthly plan gives you a gradual influx of followers each month, automatic likes on each new post, automatic views on your videos, and various engagements in saves, shares, and comments.

15. PubTok

PubTok has found that the best way to grow your TikTok account is to deliver followers in small batches ranging from 50 to 200 new followers every 6 to 48 hours. This growth looks organic, like a few TikTok users found your content and started sharing it, helping it gain traction on the platform.

Since you don’t have to create an account for the site, you don’t have to worry about losing personal data if there’s a breach. You only create the order, insert your username, and checkout. There are always discounts, so you don’t have to break the bank to buy TikTok followers.

16. Socialfansgeek

Socialfansgeek is great at social media marketing, management, and promotion to help people build their social media presence. You can get help with YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Soundcloud, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. For any online account, you want to grow in popularity, Socialfansgeek can help.

Their TikTok services are the basic offerings of followers, likes, and views. However, no one can beat their prices. You can get 100 new followers for less than $1. With prices like this, you’ll be able to boost your engagement in no time.

You can buy certain levels of followers, likes, and views just by placing the order and entering your username. But if you’re placing a bulk order of up to 500,000, you have to create an account to complete the order.

17. LikesBOOM

LikesBOOM covers more social media platforms than any other site on this list. In addition to the basics, they also cover LinkedIn, Mixcloud, Clubhouse, Discord, Audiomack, VK, and Quora. If you have any traffic or growth needs, visit this site.

For TikTok, you can buy followers, views, and likes. But you can also choose to get live stream views, shares, and comments. If you want to get consistent growth, you can choose the live views monthly package to ensure viewers watch your content. You can get 50, 100, or 150 viewers per stream, up to 3 live streams a day.

18. Likesgeek

LikesGeek is another site that offers packages for the most popular social media platforms and a few unique choices. You can use Likesgeek on Vimeo and Likee, too. For your TikTok account, you can get followers, likes, views, comments, and shares.

Along with LikesBOOM, Likesgeek also sells views for a live stream. However, there’s no limit on the viewers and streams per day as there is on LikesBOOM. You can enter the live stream URL and choose anywhere from 100 to 5,000 viewers. They’ll join for anywhere from 11 to 45 minutes, boosting your popularity instantly.

19. Trollishly

Trollishly sounds like a site that would promise you real followers but not deliver so they’d troll you. But they’re a reputable site that has delivered thousands of followers, likes, and views across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Before you spend any money, you can get a free trial of TikTok likes and fans. You can check out the quality of the accounts that follow you for free before deciding you want to buy a package. They want to offer a free trial so you feel more comfortable ordering from them since so many sites don’t deliver what they promise.

20. Followerscart

Followerscart is primarily a site for boosting your Instagram account, but they’ve expanded to include Facebook and TikTok. Since their focus is Instagram, their TikTok offerings are pretty basic, but they’re high-quality. You can buy 250, 500, 1,000, or 2,500 TikTok followers at reasonable prices.

Their likes packages are even more affordable and come in different tiers. You can choose options ranging from 100 likes to 20,000 likes, all at great prices. All followers and likes are real, you don’t have to create an account, and you can get 24/7 customer support if something goes wrong.

21. Viplikes

Viplikes started as a site to boost Facebook engagement, as you could guess from their blue thumbs-up logo. But as social media’s scope broadened, the site expanded with it. They now offer packages for Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. You can buy TikTok followers, likes, or views for your account.

If you want to let Viplikes take care of your account growth completely, you can buy a weekly or monthly package. Weekly packages give you options such as:

100 followers, 500 likes, and 10,000 views a week

200 followers, 1,000 likes, and 20,000 views a week

500 followers, 1,500 likes, and 30,000 views a week

The monthly packages offer the same premise but with higher numbers since the growth takes place over 30 days instead of 7. They’re affordable packages but when you visit the site, you’ll automatically get a discount code so they’re even cheaper.

22. Socialpros

Social media experts run Socialpros and help you grow your reputation on TikTok. They cover platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Soundcloud, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, and Clubhouse. You can buy TikTok followers, likes, and views from Socialpros.

Packages range from 100 to 10,000 followers, and the prices are on par with most other sites on this list. Likes start with a pack of 100 and go up to 10,000 but seem more expensive than some, especially since you can pay half as much for likes from Socialfansgeek. Views are more affordable and offer a substantial package to help your growth.

23. SocialWick

Socialwick started providing services for Instagram, including views for IGTV and Reels. They even offer a free trial of Instagram followers so you can see how they operate before spending money. If you have an Instagram account, you could give them a try before buying boosts for your TikTok account.

Otherwise, they don’t offer a free trial for TikTok. You can choose to buy followers, likes, and views, but there are no set packages. Instead, you enter how much you want to buy, and they give you a reasonable price. If you enter the exact numbers of the most popular packages on other sites, you’ll find the cost is about the same. But since you can customize it, it’s a bonus.

24. TikFuel

TikFuel is a site offering the best TikTok account boosts. You can get followers, likes, and views, by choosing from set packages in their store. Give your username, pay, and see your account numbers steadily rise.

Since TikTok’s algorithm likes seeing a lot of action at once, TikFuel delivers your package instantly so your content gets noticed. The app will see a bunch of attention going to your account so they’ll start promoting it to others.

TikFuel often has major sales, selling packages for as much as 70% off. You’ll save even more by buying bulk services because you don’t have to keep coming back and buying more.

25. SeekSocially

SeekSocially chooses to focus on the three biggest social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Because of their narrow scope, you know you’re getting quality followers and great customer service from this site.

You’re not just buying packages from SeekSocially. They ask you to choose a list of similar accounts to yours so they can target that audience. Instead of getting scattershot of random followers, you will get people genuinely interested in your content. These followers will share your page so you’ll get more attention as a result.

26. TokUpgrade

As soon as you visit TokUpgrade, you’ll get a coupon offer so you can save even more on their already affordable packages. Instead of the standard packages of 100 to 10,000 followers, TokUpgrade focuses on growing your account over time. You can buy weekly or monthly packages that deliver consistent follower growth.

While TokUpgrade doesn’t offer a free trial for you to see what they deliver, it’s not a risk to buy from them. They promise a 14-day money-back guarantee, so if you’re unhappy with the package, you can get a refund.

27. Media Mister

Media Mister has the biggest list of social media platforms on this roundup. Think of all the basic social media platforms and then add things like Pandora, Dribble, Sitejabber, Reddit, Tidal, ReverbNation, Snapchat, Tripadvisor, and more.

Though the site has a broad scope, they still deliver the best in terms of packages. For TikTok, you can get followers, views, likes, shares, and comments. You can choose to get followers from around the world or a select country so you can customize your audience.

28. Toksocial

If you break down the weekly plans on Toksocial, you’d find that they’re just as affordable as the separate listings from other sites. One major advantage to Toksocial is that you get a dedicated account manager with that weekly fee. They’ll keep an eye on your account and stagger the followers, likes, and views so they make the biggest impact on your popularity.

29. TokCaptain

TokCaptain has packages that start at $2.99 and $5.99 but promise a lot. You can get likes, followers, comments, and views in various tiers. These one-time purchases promise a 2-day delivery, but you can contact customer service with any problems.

FAQ

You know 29 real sites to buy TikTok followers, but you might have lingering questions about how the entire process works. If you’ve wondered how to buy TikTok followers, these frequently asked questions will give you all the answers you need.

Where can I buy real TikTok followers?

Social-viral.com and Stormlikes.net are the best websites to buy TikTok followers because they use real accounts, not spambots. Even though you get real followers, they still offer affordable packages so you can grow your account without breaking the bank. This growth can happen in as little as 12 hours, making you an overnight success.

Both sites are easy to navigate, so you don’t have to struggle to buy followers. You also don’t have to risk compromising your account by handing over your password or personal details. Give your username, pay for the package, and the followers will flock to your account.

How do you get TikTok followers overnight?

To grow your TikTok audience organically, you can work to create content that draws in an audience, but it won’t happen overnight. You have to pinpoint your ideal audience and ensure each video you create will appeal to them. You can leverage the TikTok trends to pull in even more people. Then you have to continue making content to keep getting more followers.

You can use those strategies to grow your TikTok account in time. But to gain followers overnight, it’s easiest to buy them from one of the sites on this list. Reputable sites like Social-viral.com and Stormlikes.net use real accounts, so your growth looks organic. When other users see you already have a following, they’ll start following you as well.

Buying followers is a great way to get your account started. An account with no followers isn’t likely to grow quickly, so you’re giving yourself a leg up. If you put out great content and already have 1,000 followers, then other people will follow to see what you have to offer. They’re more willing to jump on the bandwagon and check out your content when they see you’re popular.

Will TikTok ban me if I buy followers?

No, TikTok doesn’t ban users who buy TikTok followers. You’re growing your account and bringing more exposure to the platform, so it’s a mutually beneficial relationship. Nothing in the account guidelines or user agreement mentions buying followers, so you’re safe as long as you use a reputable website that doesn’t hack your TikTok account.

Can you buy TikTok likes?

Yes, you can buy TikTok likes from many of the same sites where you buy TikTok followers. Buying likes for your videos help ensure others will see them on their FYP. You’ll get more likes organically once you get content on the front page. Buying likes will boost your content to help get more eyes on your account.

What happens if you buy TikTok likes?

When you buy TikTok likes, the app shows your video to more people. It will show up on their FYP and get more organic views and likes, which will bring people to your page. From there, they will start following you, so buying likes is a way to grow your TikTok presence.

Other people will see that your videos are getting a lot of likes, so they’ll want to check you out. They’ll feel more encouraged to like your content if others are already doing it, instead of being the first. You can buy TikTok likes in small increments, so your account growth looks natural instead of getting a huge influx of attention in just an hour or two.

Is it worth buying TikTok views?

Yes, it’s worth buying TikTok views because that increases your engagement on the platform. Sites that use real accounts to view your content will make your stats more impressive. The more people view your content, the more TikTok will want to promote it to other users. They want to keep people on the app, so they’ll show your video to people they think would like it.

Once your purchased views help your content get in front of other users, then your account will take off on its own. If your growth ever hits a plateau, you can buy another batch of TikTok views to rejuvenate your account and get some fresh eyes on it.

How much does it cost to buy TikTok followers?

There are so many different sites available that you’re sure to find the right price for your budget. The market for selling social media followers keeps growing, so you always have plenty of options.

Standard pricing might range from $10 for 100 TikTok followers to $150 for 10,000 followers. You can also pay different prices for packages that include likes and views to boost your overall engagement rates.

The sites on this list are the most reputable that remain affordable. You get what you pay for, so it’s better to pay more for real follower accounts.

If you buy a cheap package from a strange company, you might not get real followers. When fake followers get purged, you could lose a lot of TikTok fans. Since you paid for them, you’re losing money. Your account stats plummet, and you have to buy more followers from a different site to boost your numbers again. So do it right the first time and use a quality site for followers.