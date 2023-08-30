Go for Goat with Bubs Goat Milk Easy-to-Digest Formula

There is so much that is unknown when you become a parent. Since no one is provided with a user manual, much of the early days of parenting (and parenting, in general) feels like it’s a ‘figure-things-out-as-you-go’ model. While those natural instincts do kick-in, it can be challenging if your baby has issues with feeding. This can involve a host of issues like difficulty with latching, low breastmilk supply, encouragement, infection, colic, gas, or inability to digest cow’s milk, to name a few. Even if you’ve “mastered” feeding, you might be looking for a safe supplemental option for combination feeding and/or weaning.

Enter Bubs Goat Milk Infant Formula, a safe and suitable alternative to cow and soy formulas created by an Australian mom of three. Bubs owns and operates its own facility in Victoria, Australia with no third-party interference. Additionally, the farmers they work with are carefully selected to meet strict controls over quality and transparency.

Sourced from local Australian goat dairy farms, Bubs has quickly become the number one goat milk formula in the United States. Winner of the Clean Label Purity Award and First 1,000 Days Certified, parents and caregivers will love that Bubs formulas have been independently tested for more than 400 heavy metals and contaminants.

The formula’s whole goat milk base has naturally-occurring A2 protein which is easier for some bubs to digest, meaning less gas and upset tummies. The formula is non-GMO and free of artificial colors, preservatives, pesticides and corn syrup.

You may also be wondering how goat milk formula compares to cow’s milk or other formulas. Interestingly, goat milk formula is considered to be more similar to breast milk. The formula also contains DHA and ARA, which is essential for brain development, as well as prebiotics for gut health.

Bubs Goat Milk Formula also now comes in new convenient 400-gram tins. This includes Bubs Goat Milk Infant Formula Stage 1 for babies 0-6 months and Bubs Goat Milk Infant Formula Stage 2 for ages 6-12 months. The new 400-gram tins are a great way to test out this innovative formula before stocking up on 800-gram tins. It is also a portable option for travel and on-the-go feedings that you can find on aussiebubs.com for $28 or in a two-pack for $40. Bubs can also be purchased at major retailers such as Wegman’s, Amazon, and Walmart.

SPONSORED CONTENT BY BUBS GOAT MILK

Psst…. Check out the Best Children’s Museums in New York City