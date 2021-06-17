Brooklyn Cyclones Say ‘Play Ball’ With Fun and Family-Friendly Promotional Nights

This New York Family Scoop is sponsored by the Brooklyn Cyclones. Working with sponsors helps keep our quality content free for our readers. Learn More.

Coinciding with increased fan capacity at Maimonides Park in Coney Island, the Brooklyn Cyclones have announced an abundance of fun promotional nights throughout the summer.

For starters, every Tuesday and Sunday the Cyclones honor seniors and members of the military with Discount Nights. Tuesday also means it’s Free Parking Night — for all.

If it’s Wednesday that means it’s Midweek Mayhem at the ballpark, or Weenie Wednesday — take your pick. All tickets are just $10 and fans can take advantage of Buy One, Get One Free Hot Dogs all game long. If you’re coming with a large group, suite rentals are affordable and a great way to eat many hot dogs in relative privacy.

Thirsty Thursdays (dates TBD) feature $5 cans of Coors and Coney Island Brewery products, so fans can toast to the hopes of a fun and winning season.

Sunday Funday has re-emerged. For the remainder of the season, kids can run the bases after Sunday games — a great option for parents who prefer their children to be exhausted at bedtime on Sunday evening.

These promotional nights expect to welcome an expanded fan base as vaccinated sections increase beginning July 1st, raising capacity from its current level of 1,255 to just below 50%.

“We are excited to be able to bring more and more people back to the ballpark,” said Cyclones Vice President Steve Cohen. “Only having a small percentage of our fans allowed to attend, has sort of been like having pizza without cheese. Something is just missing.”

Other promotions include Irish Night with a shamrock cap giveaway as well as a limited edition Irish jersey package on July 22nd; a Brooklyn Cyclones alternate-logo cap giveaway on July 25th; the return of Seinfeld Night on August 7th; and Free T-shirt Fridays on July 16th, August 27th and September 17th.

“We’ve got fireworks shows, we’ve got bobbleheads, we’ve got theme nights, we’ve got food and drink offers,” said Cohen. “Slowly but surely the fan experience is returning to normal. We know it’s going to be a work in progress, and protocols are constantly changing, but we’re surely headed in the right direction. It won’t be long before we’re all back here at the ballpark screaming like lunatics in hopes of getting a free t-shirt.”

Single-game tickets for the 2021 season are available by calling 718-507-TIXX or visiting the online box office.