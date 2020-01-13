A Guide to the Best Bronx Private Schools: 2019-20

Bronx private schools represent some of the best educational facilities in the City. With sprawling campuses, huge sporting fields and picturesque views over Van Cortlandt Park, Bronx schools combine the resources of New York City with the calm of the suburbs. They offer unique opportunities and extra-curriculars in technology, humanities and leadership. So how can you pick just one? To help you out, we’ve narrowed down a list of the best Bronx private schools. We’ve included all your need-to-know information, including location, grade levels, religious affiliations and descriptions directly from the schools.

Here Are the Best Bronx Private Schools:

Ethical Culture Fieldston School – Fieldston

Grades Pre-K-12

3901 Fieldston Road

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “With an enduring commitment to excellence in progressive education, we inspire a diverse and joyful community of passionate learners, critical thinkers, and ethical individuals who aim to make the world more humane and just.”

Noteworthy: “Ethics class is an integrated part of classroom life, and the ethics teacher works closely with classroom teachers to make ethical thinking and discussions a part of children’s daily routines and everyday life.”

Horace Mann School – Fieldston

Grades Nursery-12

231 West 246th Street

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “We want to create in students an enthusiasm for and an interest in learning. In the lower division, that enthusiasm and interest is tangible not only in the classrooms, but also in the hallways, library, arts and technology center, and on the playing fields.”

Noteworthy: “In 1965, Horace Mann established the John Dorr Nature Laboratory in Washington, CT, with a gift of 83 acres. The Laboratory now encompasses 275 acres of fields, streams, and ponds in which students can explore nature and engage in outdoor pursuits. Dorr’s resident four-person faculty instructs students in environmental science, conservation, and outdoor living.”

Riverdale Country School – Fieldston

Grades Pre-K-12

1 Spaulding Lane (Lower School)

5250 Fieldston Road (Middle and Upper School)

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: None

In Their Own Words: “At Riverdale, we rely on a powerful model based on guiding principles in three key areas: mind, character, and community. Within each category, we strive to create ambitious programs that benefit the entire community.”

Noteworthy: “At the Lower School, some of the ways we hope to achieve our goals are through the Students of Color Society (SOCS) and the Parents of Color (POC), which work to support families of color and to address important topics with the larger community.”



Fordham Preparatory School – Fordham

Grades 9-12

2691 Southern Blvd.

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “Fordham Preparatory School is a Catholic, all-male, Jesuit, college preparatory school. Fordham Prep stresses the development of excellence in the whole person: intellectual, religious, social, emotional, and physical. At the heart of Jesuit education is the rigorous study of the humanities and the sciences, reflecting the conviction that the study of great ideas is inextricably linked to the formation of character. Our program of studies encompasses more than the acquisition of knowledge; it fosters academic discipline and encourages reflection in the pursuit of excellence.”

Noteworthy: “Fordham Prep offers an Individualized Honors Program based on the idea that each boy is unique in the gifts that have been bestowed upon him. Fordham Prep offers regular, advanced, honors, and AP level courses. Each boy is invited to create a schedule that challenges and motivates him.”



Salanter Akiba Riverdale High School – Riverdale

Grades 9-12

503 West 259th St.

Philosophy: Progressive

Religious Affiliation: Jewish

In Their Own Words: “SAR HS is a coeducational community of learners in which all members of the school, students and faculty alike, interact in ways that reflect respect, collaboration, and a shared commitment to Torah and Mitzvot. All students are empowered to make meaningful choices in their learning and in the life of the school that help them grow as decision makers and responsible citizens. The success of this community relies on the shared practice of a common set of principles, or habits of mind, that continually inform our thinking and behavior.”

Noteworthy: “Through curricular integration, technology-related classes, and a plethora of co-curricular offerings, technology plays a key role in learning at SAR. As a school committed to meeting the unique needs of each student, our technology helps nurture a personalized, student-centered, learning environment in which creativity, collaboration, and communication are hallmarks of the student experience.”

Preston High School – Throgs Neck

Grades 9-12

2780 Schurz Ave.

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “Preston High School is an all-girls private Catholic college preparatory school rooted in the virtues of dignity, honor, respect and compassion. Through a broad and challenging curriculum, a diverse, faith-centered community and a commitment to Christian service, Preston High School empowers young women by providing them with the skills needed to become compassionate leaders for change in their world.”

Noteworthy: “Service to others is at the heart of our mission. With this in mind, we have woven service into the life of the school. Freshmen are required to provide a minimum of 20 hours of service to their families. Sophomores provide a minimum of 20 hours of service to the school, and Juniors must provide a minimum of 40 hours of service to the larger community outside the school.”

Cardinal Spellman High School – Edenwald

Grades 9-12

One Cardinal Spellman Place

Philosophy: College Prep

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “Our mission is to promote a culture of aspiration that encourages superior academic performance, leadership, and service. We strive to make our program available to all qualified students. We emphasize personal development and we foster a commitment to others that empowers our diverse student population to become leaders who make a difference in our community, nation, and world.”

Noteworthy: “Preparing each student for college acceptance and achievement is a priority of the entire program at Cardinal Spellman High School. Each of our teachers and administrators works diligently and enthusiastically to achieve this goal for each of our students. Many of our graduates are not only accepted into college, they are awarded scholarships!”

Academy of Mount St. Ursula – Morrisania

Grades 9-12

330 Bedford Park Blvd.

Philosophy: Academic

Religious Affiliation: Catholic

In Their Own Words: “The Academy of Mount St. Ursula is a Catholic high school, conducted in the Ursuline tradition, that serves college-bound women of diverse cultures through its programs in Academics, Arts and Service. By instilling a love of learning and a broader global view, in a safe and nurturing environment, we strive to empower young women for leadership in society.”

Noteworthy: “We encourage all our young women for leadership in society by providing them with activities such as participation in the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women and through their active involvement in their academic and Serviam activities.”

