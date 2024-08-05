Photo: Ana Gambuto, anagambuto.com

Brianne Manz Stroller in the City: A Journey to Long Island Bliss

Some of my dearest mom friends live on Long Island, and I have to admit that I vicariously live through them, especially when I see their Instagram posts sharing their day-to-day lives. While many who don’t live in New York might only have references to Long Island via franchise shows, it is more than a reality show or two.

It is a gorgeous place to raise a family. It has stunning beaches, breathtaking nature and parks, wineries, food, and more. One of those friends is Brianne Manz of Stroller in the City (@strollerinthecity), whom you may know from her popular social channels and site- where she chronicles life in the city, kids, travel, shopping recipes, valuable products, and more.

Something else Brianne shares a lot about is her life in Long Island, a nook she has always adored and visited and as of a few years ago, along with her family, made a significant commitment when they purchased their dream home here that she describes as “a mix of French Farmhouse meets English Countryside.”

Stroller in the City is still about Brianne’s life as a city mom, but much like parenting, where life is a constant ebb and flow, including what and where home means for you. We love that we can join Briane’s journey on Long Island.

You are a born-and-bred New Yorker. What made you decide to buy a second home here?

I started summering in Long Island when I was about 18 years old, and completely fell in love with it, especially the beaches. I eventually met my husband in a shared house in the Hamptons; we ended up getting engaged here, and now we have been bringing our kids here since they were babies. Even when we didn’t own a house, we would rent during the summertime and some winter months as well. We just loved being here, so I can not tell you how grateful I was to finally have my dream of owning something of my own come true.

What are your favorite family outdoor activities to do on Long Island?

There are so many outdoor activities to do here. My favorite, of course, are long walks on the beach, but not only in the summer months. We will visit the beach all bundled up, even in the winter months, especially with our dog Cooper – he loves running around. The kids and I also bike ride into town a ton during the summer. It’s great exercise, and you can avoid the traffic. And lastly, just spending time in our backyard fills my cup.

Can you share your favorite spot for a weekend getaway on Long Island?

My family and I love to escape to Montauk. We spend a weekend there at least twice a year. Gurneys is my hotel of choice because it’s right on the beach and super close to everything Montauk has to offer.

What sets Long Island’s food scene apart from other places you’ve been to? Could you share a unique dish or restaurant that you’ve discovered here? Are there any hidden gems in terms of local restaurants or cafes that you’d recommend?

There are tons of restaurants here from New York City, but what sets their East End locations apart is the huge focus on seafood. I love that. A true gem of a restaurant here Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton. My favorite cuisine is Greek, and all of their dishes are super authentic and bring me right back to our most recent trip to Greece. I would say get the fish of the day, its usually a grilled white fish prepared with Greek spices. I promise you won’t regret it.

You are not just a summer transplant; your family is here year-round. What is your favorite season to enjoy here?

Yes – we are here year-round, it’s our weekend escape during the school months, holidays, and truly anytime we can get away from the City. I have to say one of my most favorite times to come out is the fall. The leaves changing is a sight to see. We love doing all of the fall activities out here, like apple and pumpkin picking. It’s something we look forward to as the perfect summers come to a close. I also love hosting and cooking, so Thanksgiving is another favorite time of year when all of my family comes to stay with us for the holiday!

Ok, summer is winding down and back-to-school is around the corner. How are you getting organized for the kids and your life?

Yes I cannot believe it. I’m so sad to see summer go, but oddly I’m really excited to get our routines back on track. Right now, I just purchased all of their school supplies and backpacks. I find getting some new items for back- to -school makes the kids excited for the year to come. I also start planning out their lunches and dinners I have the kids help create menus weekly of what they would like.

Any BTS tips for making life easier when getting back on a school schedule?

I will say first try (and I say try with a cringe, because I’m so guilty of it) not to over-schedule yourself. This fall, the girls are attending the same school, and my son is in another. With that we are navigating both the public and private schools schedules and breaks, which can be a bit tough. I have a big calendar up on our refrigerator for all of us to see daily. I also encourage the kids to pack lunches the night before, so mornings aren’t always chaotic. This was a lesson I carried forward from when they were younger, and I was the one still making the sandwiches and filling the water bottles. And for after school events, I try to have the girls do an activity together so I’m not splitting myself trying to pick them up at the same time.

Back to LI, what do your kids love about Long Island?

I would say the number one thing my kids like the most is having their own rooms out here, because back in NYC they all share a room. It’s funny to see them shift into a suburban lifestyle when we are here. They have their little routines with friends, where they will ride their bikes into town and meet up for ice cream. My youngest loves to horseback riding, so she takes lessons in the summer and fall. It’s so fun to watch her.

How has your business shifted since being on Long Island?

Stroller In The City definitely took a shift since we purchased a house out here. I started doing more cooking videos, because my kitchen is much bigger and prettier to film out here. I also added a ton more of home decor content on the blog. I will say I love shooting my fashion content in New York City, but my to day life is so much easier to film in Long Island. I think because lighting is better and the more space is key! I think my readers enjoy the shift back and forth.

Do you think you will ever move to LI full-time?

Absolutely! Every time I leave and head back to NYC, I feel like something is pulling me back to just stay there. It’s definitely something I think about often: maybe when the kids are done with high school, we will be here permanently.