Breakfast With Santa at the Rockefeller Center!

Just when we thought we had done it all for the holidays we went ahead and had the most magical morning on ice at the Breakfast with Santa at the Rock Center Café and The Rink at Rockefeller Center. Breakfast With Santa starts with a breakfast buffet and features a special meeting and photo opp with Santa and his elves, after which Santa himself takes to the ice to skate, spin, and whirl and twirl with guests under the world-famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. It is an unforgettable holiday experience for families that could be straight out of a Hallmark holiday movie.

Psst…Looking for more places to see Santa this year? Check out, Where to See Santa With Your Kids in New York City for Christmas 2019

We were welcomed to the Rock Center Café by the sound of carolers singing and admired views of the rink and the famed Christmas Tree from the breakfast table. There was an adorable gingerbread man cookie and candy cane at our place setting along with a platter of fresh-cut fruit and basket of mini pastries. My little ladies didn’t waste a second claiming the mini chocolate croissants and berries. We enjoyed a mini breakfast buffet right at our table: French toast, scrambled eggs, breakfast burritos, hashed browns, bacon, and sausage. There was something to please everyone.

While everyone dined (the room was full of visitors and locals alike), Santa’s elves made the rounds to call the children back one table at a time to the Throne Room for a special visit with Santa. The anticipation was overwhelming and my little ones could barely contain their excitement. Waiting for Santa isn’t easy and everyone had to patiently (or not so patiently in some cases) wait their turn. Soon enough it was our turn to head back to see the big guy. We were escorted by one of his elves and the kids were gifted a small, stuffed toy. Then it was the moment we were all waiting for: Santa greeted us with his signature, “Ho, ho, ho,” asked the little ones their names, and of course, what they want for Christmas (and the moment was captured in a keepsake photo). An elf gave the kiddos an ornament and a little bag to fill at the candy table.

After breakfast and the photo opp with Santa, plan to line up with your fellow diners (everyone is welcome to keep warm waiting inside) for the skating session to start. It was time to lace up our skates and go ice skating with Santa! This was the true highlight. Once you take to the ice, Santa might just scoop you up for a sensational skating number. Little ones were swept off their skates for swizzles and spins with Santa! He held hands and helped tiny skaters around the rink, posed for photos under the tree, did spins and jumps with the serious skaters, and ice danced and even dipped some of the moms, too! It was festive fire on ice!

Everyone’s cheeks were as rosy as Santa’s after blushing with sheer joy (and maybe from the cold outside) from such a special skating holiday moment! Skating with Santa is cutting edge and pure holiday magic on ice!

About The Rink at Rockefeller Skating Packages

Now is the last chance to book exclusive dining and skating packages at The Rink at Rockefeller Center’s famed rinkside restaurants Rock Center Café and The Sea Grill before the expiration of their leases at Rockefeller Center in 2020. Packages can be booked in advance, and reservations can be made online through December 31, 2019 at TheRinkatRockCenter.com

Some packages include:

In addition, skip the lines during the frenzied holidays with The Rink at Rockefeller’s VIP Skate package. Get the VIP treatment and skip the lines this season with reserved skating times, skate rental concierges, warm beverages and gooey baked cookies.

General admission to The Rink is available on a first-come, first-served basis whenever The Rink is open to the public. The Rink at Rockefeller Center is located on 5th Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets.