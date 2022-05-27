“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” Coming to Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden!

If you are a parent to younger kids, then you probably know about the fascination with the Emmy® Award-winning animated television series “Bluey”, and now you will have the chance to give them an experience of a lifetime this fall!

“Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” – a theatrical rendition of the popular show will be making its U.S. debut at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden for seven performances from November 18 through November 20, 2022.

This popular show series follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures. New Yorkers will be able to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli as they’ve never seen them before featuring puppetry, live actors, iconic sets and new music!

This live show will be based on an original new story written by the show’s creator Joe Brumm and will follow Bluey and Bingo as they pull out all the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off his bean bag. Kids will be in awh watching their favorite characters perform right in front of their eyes and make some memories that will last for years to come!

Tickets are on sale to the general public now both online and at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices. Ticket prices start at $35, so make sure to grab your tickets for the most anticipated kids show of the fall.

