Blackboard Awards: Honoring NYC’s Teachers of 2019
Here are all the fantastic photos from our BlackBoard Awards event, honoring all the great teachers that impact our children in NYC!
We are pleased to acknowledge the many extraordinary achievements of the teachers we are honoring. These fabulous men and women have been so successful because they have a passion for what they do. For over 15 years, the Blackboard Awards have celebrated excellence in local education. The honorees are identified with the help of thousands of city parents who send in their nominations, and in consultation with local education and admission experts. Beyond the ceremonies, New York Family magazine treats the Awards as part of its ongoing coverage of education in the city, helping parents to identify schools that have amazing teachers!
-
Siloane London
Siloane London receiving her Blackboard Award for overall excellence. Siloane London is from R.T. Hudson Seven Day Adventist School, teaches kindergarten to eighth grade, with a focus in Computer Science & Early Childhood Education.
-
Rachel Jun
Rachel Jun receiving her Blackboard Award for overall excellence. Rachel Jun is from Columbia Secondary School, teaches 11th grade, with a focus in Chemistry.
-
Rosalina Alves
Rosalina Alves receiving her Blackboard Award for overall excellence. Rosalina Alves is from Notre Dame Catholic Academy, teaches kindergarten, and teaches all subjects.
-
Lindsey Sequeira
Lindsey Sequeira receiving her Blackboard Award for overall excellence. Lindsey Sequira is from Queens School of Inquiry, teaches 11th and 12th grade, and is a Guidance Counselor and College Advisor.
-
Laura Wollos
Laura Wollos receiving her Blackboard Award for overall excellence. Laura Wollos is from PS 267 East Side Elementary, teaches second grade, and teaches special education and all subjects.
-
Kim Nunes
Kim Nunes receiving her Blackboard Award for overall excellence. Kim Nunes is from Brighter Choice Community School, teaches fifth grade, with a focus in Math.
-
Janelle Festo
Janelle Festo receiving her Blackboard Award for overall excellence. Janelle Festo is from PS 189 Isador E. Ida Straus School, teaches kindergarten to fifth grade, with a focus in Music.
-
Anna Annina
Anna Annina receiving her Blackboard Award for overall excellence. Anna Annina is from Williamsburg Prep High School, teaches ninth to 12th grade, with a focus in Chemistry and Physics.
-
Amanda Ramos
Amanda Ramos receiving her Blackboard Award for overall excellence. Amanda Ramos is from River East Elementary, teaches second grade, and teaches all subjects.
-
Raymond Acosta
Raymond Acosta receiving his Blackboard Award for overall excellence. Raymond Acosta is from is from South Bronx Early College Academy Charter School, teaches eighth to 10th grade, with a focus in Physical Education.
-
Benjamin Mizrahi
Benjamin Mizrahi receiving his Blackboard Award for overall excellence. Benjamin Mizrahi is from Ramaz Middle School, teaches fifth to eighth grade, with a focus in Math.
-
Tara Hines
Tara Hines receiving her Blackboard Award for overall excellence. Tara Hines is from Battery Park City School, teaches first grade, and teaches all subjects.
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Erik Bliss and Charlotte Sauvagnat
Erik Bliss (on the left), Partnerships Manager at Schneps Media & Charlotte Sauvagnat (on the right), Sales & Marketing Assistant at Schneps Media
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
Chante Orane (on the left) is from West Prep Academy, teaches eighth grade, with a focus in Science/Living Environment.
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Blackboard Awards Ceremony
-
Amy Bernard
Amy Bernard is from Mark Twain I.S. 239, teaches seventh grade, with a focus in Math.
-
Clara Hemphill
Clara Hemphill is director of education policy at The New School’s Center for New York City Affairs and the founder of the InsideSchools website. She leads the Center’s policy work on economic segregation of the city’s schools, examining why there are schools with high concentrations of poverty even in mixed income neighborhoods. The New York Times called her three books “the most definitive guides” to the city’s schools. New York magazine called her one of the 200 most “influential” New Yorkers for her work “empowering parents.” As a reporter and editorial writer for New York Newsday, she shared the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting. She lives in Manhattan with her husband and two children, who attended public school.