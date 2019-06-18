Blackboard Awards: Honoring NYC’s Teachers of 2019

We are pleased to acknowledge the many extraordinary achievements of the teachers we are honoring. These fabulous men and women have been so successful because they have a passion for what they do. For over 15 years, the Blackboard Awards have celebrated excellence in local education. The honorees are identified with the help of thousands of city parents who send in their nominations, and in consultation with local education and admission experts. Beyond the ceremonies, New York Family magazine treats the Awards as part of its ongoing coverage of education in the city, helping parents to identify schools that have amazing teachers!