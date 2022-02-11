The 10 Best Nursing Pillows for Parents

Feeding your baby is a daily occurrence…rather it is an 8 to 12 times a day activity! The effort put into feeding can lead to strain on your shoulders, necks, wrists and backs. While breastfeeding or bottlefeeding, comfort and efficiency is a top priority, which makes nursing pillows a must-have tool. This list curates multi-use products for all types of parents and babies.

Are you interested in other amazing baby products? Check out The Best Diaper Bags for 2022!

40.00

The Boppy Classic is a classic for a reason. Many parents swear by this nursing pillow for it’s unending support while breastfeeding. Best of all it grows with your baby because the C-shaped pillow is great for propping, tummy time and sitting! The Boppy also has adorable cotton-blend covers which you can buy and wash separately.

41.95

My Brest Friend is a pillow designed specifically for nursing. There is a back support which encourages better posture and less discomfort. The firm pillow stays in place once you strap in, which means your baby won’t roll into the crevice between your stomach and pillow. There is also a convenient pocket and the cover is washable.

98.00

The Blessed Nest is completely organic so you won’t have to worry about your baby coming in contact with new, over-processed materials! The cotton canvas cover is filled with buckwheat hulls, making it extremely moldable in order to find the perfect position for you and your baby. It’s crescent shape is well-suited for c-section moms and the cover is machine washable as well.

34.57

The Leachco Cuddle-U is designed to keep wiggly ones in place! Of course, the U-shaped pillow is great for feedings and gives that much needed support. However, the seat wrap allows you to tuck your baby into the pillow while lounging so you feel more confident! The pillow can be used for tummy-time and sitting as your baby grows.

45.99

Unlike some nursing pillows, Daddy-O was created for fathers. When it is their turn to bottle-feed the classic nursing pillows do not always fit comfortably. This company set out to solve that problem by making a foam pillow that lays flat across a larger lap with a slight elevation built-in at one end. There are six masculine, machine washable, polyester covers to choose from.

119.00

The Nook Sleep Niche follows a more classic shaped nursing pillow but is completely organic as well! It is made of organic cotton and filled with organic kapok. Plus, it grows with your baby since the pillow can be used for lounging, tummy time and sitting support. The cover is soft, breathable and machine washable. There are an abundance of colors available.

99.99

The Twin Z was designed for twins, which means it is a must-have if you have twins on the way and want to do double breastfeeding. It is a large pillow, but it comes with straps to tighten the spaces for smaller babies, like newborns. For moms and dads, there is built-in back support when you lift the center pillow. Plus, it can be used for bottlefeeding, tummy time, sitting, and more!

22.49

The Lansinoh Nursie is a solid on-the-go option. It is designed as an arm cuff that sits on the side rather than a pillow that sits across your body. If you had a c-section done, the Lansinoh avoids your stomach but still provides enough support for your baby. This design also allows dads a chance to bottle-feed. Plus, the pillow is super soft, small enough to put in a travel bag and machine washable!

59.95

The Luna Lullaby is a large, V-shaped pillow. This unique design makes the Luna Lullaby great for plus-sized moms, but works for any-sized mom or even twins! If you are a small mom it can double as a pregnancy pillow. The polyester cover is extra soft and washable. It can be used at different stages of your baby’s development as well.

39.99

The Infantino Elevate is a unique nursing pillow that lets parents pick the best height for feedings. If you are a tall mom you can add an extra layer, because there are three elevation levels. As your baby grows, adjusting the height of the pillow is easier than adjusting how you sit to breastfeed. The pillow can also be folded in half for travel and is machine washable!