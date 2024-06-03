Have the Best Birthday Party Ever at Adventureland Long Island

Adventureland is now open! Prepare for an unforgettable celebration at Adventureland Long Island! Let Adventureland’s Party Experts plan the best party EVER!

For birthday parties, graduations, communions and end of the year celebrations, everyone loves an Adventureland Party.

Adventureland features heart-pounding rides, endless games, delicious food and a whole lot of fun!

Guests can choose from Adventureland’s fantastic party packages, carefully tailored to their needs.

Little adventurers will be all smiles as they zip around on roller coasters, splash on the water rides and test their skills at thrilling games. When it’s time to refuel, Adventureland’s mouthwatering food options will keep everyone satisfied.

Your child will have so much fun on the rollercoasters with their friends! Toddlers coming to the celebration? Awesome! They can ride all day in Kiddieland or play in our indoor arcade!

When it’s time for birthday cupcakes, party hosts can bring their own and the Adventureland Birthday Party Team will do the rest! Kids will have the best time laughing and playing together at this one of kind, unique party!

Don’t forget the snacks: pretzels, churros, ice cream and more! So have fun in the summer sun and make your child’s birthday wish come true with family and friends at the best place for birthdays, Adventureland! We even have Dippin’ Dots ice cream – a party favorite!

All party packages include:

Admission into the park

2 hours of unlimited riding throughout the park, followed by 45 minutes of eating at your selected dining area.

Enjoy unlimited riding for the remainder of the day!

Party host to serve the party.

Tablecloth, happy birthday hats & napkins – All included!

Free parking!

When you arrive at Adventureland, you and your guests will enter through the special Birthday Party Entrance.

Our party experts will have your birthday party room decorated for you when it is time to come in and eat! From our yellow tablecloths to our “Happy Birthday” hats and napkins, Adventureland has all the essentials covered! All you need to do is enjoy your child’s special day!

Looking to make your birthday party EXTRA special?

Add arcade cards or balloons to your party package!

Keep your group together with a Rides Coordinator!

Looking to stay all day? Ask about our Cabana Packages!

PROMOCODE

See your child’s name in lights on our huge LED marquee!

Use promocode MARQUEE for a free marquee photo!! A $65 value!*

*Must add the marquee photo to cart when booking reservation and then enter the promocode MARQUEE. Promocode is only valid when booking online. Promo code not valid over the phone/email. Promo code not valid with existing reservations.

Looking for more? Reach out to our birthday party specialists and we can help create a customized upgrade just for you!

For more information, contact our Birthday Party Professionals at [email protected].

Psst… Looking for more summer fun on Long Island? Check out our Long Island Summer Bucket List for Kids and Families!