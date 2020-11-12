The Best Unique Baby Gifts of 2020 for NYC Babies

Best Unique Baby Gifts
We found the best and most unique baby gifts for the littlest NYC loved ones for this extra special holiday season. Whether finger painting without the mess, taking a trip around the world or under the sea, or getting some daily exercise, these special toys are sure to delight babies and their families.
Don’t forget to take a look at these holiday gifts for the whole family with our Stocking Stuffers: $15 and Under Unique Gifts for the Holidays
-
Loulou Lollipop New York City Muslin Swaddle Blanket
Loulou Lollipop New York City Muslin Swaddle Blanket and Muslin Quilt Blanket feature iconic landmarks from the city that never sleeps to help your baby sleep soundly. Made with ultra-soft fabric, the quilt offers four layers of coziness to help your little one sleep like a dream. Plus, it’s generously sized to grow with baby through the toddler years. The hand-drawn illustration will make you and your baby love NYC more than ever. Parents will love the art and darling detail and babies will love the feel of the soft and gentle blanket on their skin. $25
-
Crayola Easy-Clean Finger Paint Station
Crayola Easy-Clean Finger Paint Station allows young children to be creative with finger paint without all the mess. These tiny artists can finger paint on top of the flexible covering which allows kids to experience the thrills of finger painting but with the paint and paper contained under the locked lid. Babies will love the fun and feel of finger painting and parents will love that there is no mess and no messy baby to clean up! $19.99.
-
Blockaroo Blocks
Photo via Amazon
Blockaroo Blocks create a new and unique way for the littlest ones to build and play. Kids will love that these soft foam magnetic blocks click together like magic, rotate 360-degrees, and create a multi-sensory experience that they will love. Plus, they float in the water, making for versatile STEM play. Parents will love that these non-toxic and durable blocks make play time and bath time a creative and fun space where kids can get clean while their imaginations set sail. Starting at $19.99
-
100 Animal Books
Hold 100 animals in your hands with the 100 Animals Book. Its interactive, double-sided pages feature animals from various habitats and environments with illustrations and photographs of animals from the desert, savanna, rain forest, and more. Parents will love that the three modes teach about animal names, animal sounds, and fun facts on each page and that the language setting can be switched to hear about the animals and listen to songs in either English or Spanish. Little ones will love the fun facts about animals on touch-sensitive pages. $15
-
PiccoliNY Newborn Gift Set
Nothing says NYC more than this PiccoliNY Newborn Gift Set that includes a Hot Dog Pretzel NY Onesie, Hot Dog Rattle, and My Little Cities: New York Board Book. Hot Dog Pretzel NY, inspired by Milton Glaser, was their first design and has become a fan favorite. Babies will love playing with their hot dog and learning about their home city and parents will love showing their babies how to be NY Strong! $60
-
Deep Sea Adventure by Manhattan Toy Kids
The Deep Sea Adventure by Manhattan Toy Kids is a wonderful wood activity center playfully shaped like a jellyfish with lots of activities for baby. Babies will love exploring the gliders, bead runs, spinning gears, springy coral, and clacking clams. Parents will love that the toy is wood from a tried and trusted brand and the aesthetic is super fun under the sea. $116
-
Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set
Hitting the gym never looked so fun with the Fisher-Price Baby Biceps Gift Set. It features four exercise-themed baby toys for tiny fitness lovers to pump up at play time. Babies will love the soft, wearable headband as they lift and chew the kettle bell rattle, curl up and clack the dumbbell, and take a drink of the jingling protein shake. Parents will love that the set helps develop fine motor skills and it is BPA free. $14.99
-
Globe Totters NYC Blocks
Globe Totters NYC Blocks and other delightful city block collections take tiny tots globe trotting. This NYC block features Central Park, the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty, and more. Babies will love the vibrant art and stimulating design. Parents will love that their loved ones are playing with 100% GOTS certified organic cotton, they are produced with non-toxic water-based inks (safest for chewing), and they are handmade with love in Brooklyn, New York. $25