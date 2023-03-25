Plan the Best Spring Break Ever at American Dream

With Spring Break right around the corner, now is the time to start planning your travel itinerary. We have details on a one-of-a-kind destination that has something for everyone at every price point: American Dream!

This 3-million-square-foot entertainment retail center is just a few miles outside of NYC, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey. You’ll find world-class shopping, divine dining, unique birthday options, DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, and many more exciting attractions to explore. Plus, you can save big with the Spring Break Pass. Experience the magic of American Dream from April 1–May 12 for $165, which includes admission to the theme park and water park, an exclusive combo meal gift card, and a gift shop discount.

Don’t have time to map out a visit? We’ve created some sample itineraries so you can focus on making memories that last.

Spring Break Fun For Energetic Little Ones

Do you have children in preschool or kindergarten? We know how challenging it can be to plan a trip with little kids. Skip the stress with this toddler-friendly game plan:

11:30am: Fuel up for your jam-packed day with coffee and donuts from Dunkin’!

12pm: Get your thrills at the nation’s largest indoor theme park, Nickelodeon Universe, with plenty of rides and entertainment for the little ones.

2pm: Stop in for a delicious lunch at Five Guys.

3pm: Take a spin on the only observation Ferris wheel in New Jersey, the Dream Wheel, which offers stunning views of NYC and fun experiences for the whole family.

4pm: Keep the energy up at IT’Sugar, the world’s first and only candy department store.

4:30pm: Shop Abercrombie Kids for all the little one’s clothing needs.

5pm: Head back to the city after a long day of family fun!

Spring Break Adventures With Your Teens and Pre-Teens

Bigger kids in middle school and high school are always looking for the next social-media worthy adventure. American Dream has plenty in store for the older kids crowd. From immersive rides to thought-provoking games, here’s your family itinerary for big kids and teens:

12pm: Satisfy your cravings at the only physical MrBeast Burger in the world, founded by the most popular YouTuber of all time, MrBeast!

1pm: Experience splashy fun at North America’s largest indoor water park, DreamWorks Water Park, with record-breaking slides guaranteed to be a blast!

4pm: Speaking of blast, be sure to stop by Blast 7D, the world’s first fully interactive and fully immersive 7D ride!

5pm: Stock up on the latest fashion trends at the best prices at Primark.

6pm: Top off the day with a fun family activity at The Escape Game, where you will work together to find clues, solve puzzles, and ultimately complete a mission!

7pm: Head back to the city after your adventure-filled day!

Eats, Treats, and Retail-Therapy for Parents (Plus, An Attraction or Two)

If your game plan is to drop the kids at the parks and treat yourself to a day of shopping and dining, American Dream boasts some of the best stores and restaurant experiences in the country. Foodies, rejoice. This itinerary is great for parents traveling solo to enjoy some coveted “me time”:

10am: Fuel up for your jam-packed day with a coffee or refresher from Starbucks or Cortaditos.

10:30am: Shop the largest Primark on the East Coast- there’s something for everyone in the family!

11am: Stock up on basic essentials at Old Navy.

12pm: Satisfy your cravings at House of ‘Que, an authentic Austin barbecue restaurant that prepares their BBQ Texas-style and provides fun entertainment with dueling pianos, country music, and sports game streaming.

2pm: Get your thrills at the largest indoor theme park, Nickelodeon Universe, with plenty of rides and entertainment that the whole family will love.

5pm: Challenge your putting skills at Angry Birds Mini Golf.

6pm: Treat yourselves to an elevated fare at Carpaccio, an Italian restaurant that offers traditional recipes revisited in a contemporary style where culinary techniques and simplicity of the ingredients merge to make the dishes enjoyable at the table!

8pm: Finish the day with something sweet from Lucciano’s, which serves the most delicious flavors and the finest artisanal experience.

Birthday Fun! Is your child’s birthday happening during the break? Get the kids together at one of American Dream’s famous attractions. Check out their birthday packages at americandream.com/birthdays!

Visit American Dream at 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073. For details on ground transportation, head over to americandream.com/transportation.