Best Spots to Watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show 2024

Best Spots to Watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show 2024
Best Spots to Watch Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show 2024

New Yorkers may be the luckiest, for the city’s July 4th celebrations are newsworthy. The most famous is the iconic Macy’s 4th of July fireworks celebration, which families from all over stream on NBC. However, New Yorkers have the opportunity to watch it in real life and can watch it from viewing stations in Manhattan and Hoboken.

This year, there will be more than 60,000 shells, with over 30 colors, light up the night sky as only Macy’s can. Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, shares, “This year’s Fireworks will feature never before seen effects created for Macy’s, special surprise and delight moments, and an exciting musical score of summer’s greatest hits, inspiring our audience nationwide.

These never-before-seen fireworks will feature a red and blue alternating kaleidoscope, cross rings, strobing comets, waterfalls, Saturn circles, crackling pistils, and special ghost pyro shooting off multiple hues. They were conceived, designed and produced by Macy’s Studios in collaboration with Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.

Psst…check Where to See Fireworks Shows in and Around New York for Summer 2024

Macy’s new summer campaign, Summer’s Greatest Hits, inspires this year’s custom 25-minute musical score celebrating the season with summertime favorites. Produced and arranged by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland, the score will feature chart-topping musical talents reimagining classic songs to create the ultimate summer soundtrack, featuring a variety of genres and decades and patriotic anthems.

Where to view the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show

Take in this fireworks spectacular along the Hudson River, at multiple locations listed below in Manhattan and New Jersey.

 

Manhattan West Side Highway entry points managed by NYPD:

 

Christopher St. & Washington St.

 

W. 11th St. & Washington St.

 

W. 12th St. & Washington St.

 

W. 29th St. & 11th Ave.

 

W. 40th St. & 11th Ave.

 

W. 41st St. & 11th Ave.

 

Hoboken:

 

Pier A Park, 100 Sinatra Drive

 

Maxwell Place Park, 1025 Maxwell Lane

 

Stevens Park, Hudson Street

 

Elysian Park, Hudson St. Btw 10th &11th Street

 

Visit Macys.com for additional entry and viewing details, ADA viewing and watercraft viewing.

 

You want to arrive early to secure a good spot; note that lawn chairs, blankets, backpacks, or other large bags will not be allowed into the public viewing locations for security reasons. Viewers from New York City are subject to a search by the NYPD and all viewing locations are subject to change at any time by NYPD.

 

Want a chance to secure free tickets to the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced 10,000 free tickets to the general public to view the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks from Hudson River Park’s Pier 45 or Pier 84 in Manhattan. Tickets went live Wednesday, June 26th, and there is still time to try to score a set of two. However, June 27th may be the last day to get on the online queue to try to score a set.

Want to see the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show from the water?

If you are willing to splash out the cash for these tickets, here are some great options to watch from the water.

Fourth of July NYC Party Cruise aboard The Harmony

Sailing from the Skyport Marina, 2430 FDR Drive at East 23rd Street, Stuyvesant Park

Board at 6:30 pm, Sail at 7:30 pm, Return at 10:30 pm

Tickets start at $169 and include dinner buffet

Enjoy an unforgettable 4th of July celebration aboard the Harmony Yacht in NYC, offering a family-friendly atmosphere, an open bar, and stunning views of the city skyline, promising a spectacular view of the Annual Macy’s Fireworks Show from the Hudson River.

 

4th of July Family Friendly Fireworks Cruise

Sailing from Pier 36, 299 South Street, Downtown Manhattan

Board at 6:30pm, Sail at 7:30pm, Return at 10:30pm

Tickets start at $169 and include dinner buffet

Experience up-close views of the world-famous July 4th Fireworks show on this exclusive party boat. Aboard the Liberty Belle, enjoy cocktails, dance to the top hits spun by a live DJ, and sightsee the New York City Skyline on open decks.

 

Family-Friendly NYC July 4th Fireworks Cruise on Lucille

Sailing from the Skyport Marina, 2430 FDR Drive at East 23rd Street, Stuyvesant Park

Board at 6:30 pm, Sail at 7:30 pm, Return at 10:30 pm

Tickets start at $179 and includes a dinner buffet

The Lucille will sail towards the 48th Annual Macy’s Fireworks Show, taking place on the Hudson River offering guests spectacular views of this annual event.

About the Author

Shara Levine

Shara Levine, originally from Brooklyn, is the Events Manager for New York Family Magazine. As a lifelong New Yorker, and mom of four raising her kids on Long Island, Shara knows her hometown well and brings her love of all things fun to New York Family by sharing the best in kid friendly events, festival, concerts, and performances in NYC, Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, and Westchester. When not helping parents plan their family’s day out, Shara enjoys making random Seinfeld references and going on late-night Target runs.

