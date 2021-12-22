The Best Products that Help with Seasonal Depression

Products that Help with Seasonal Depression

With the Winter season officially starting, some people might start feeling like they are in a funk. Now that the sun sets earlier in the day and the temperatures drop, some New Yorkers will start to develop the “winter blues” or, in a more scientific sense, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

The National Institute of Mental Health says SAD (also more commonly known as Seasonal Depression) is a type of depression that occurs during the late fall and winter months and can affect how a person feels, thinks, and handles daily activities. While treatments for SAD do include prescription medication and therapy, there are also several products you can try at home.

7 products to combat seasonal depression that we feel are worth a try.

Incorporating meditation into a daily routine will help you build up your serotonin levels which is one way to treat SAD. Insight Timer believes that everyone should be able to have access to free daily meditation, which is why they have worked hard over the last year to give you the world’s largest collection of free guided meditations. Insight Whether you would like to focus more on improving your stress or anxiety, Insight Timer has meditation courses or tracks that will help.

Weighted Blankets have been proven to not only help you get a better and more comfortable sleep, but it also helps with different anxieties and depression. The Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket is made with premium fabrics that can give you both a warmth or cooling effect. The blanket comes in either 15 or 20 pounds, making it the perfect product for all kids and adults. $159.

Aromatherapy has become a popular way to treat depression over the last couple of years, making essential oil diffusers a popular product that you can get for your home. The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser has been a popular option that is a great option for those dealing with seasonal depression. Not only does it have a 500 square-feet scent capacity but it also has two different run times that you can choose from. $119

From my own personal experience, having a Himalayan salt lamp has helped me relax and wind down after a long and stressful day. The great thing about these lights is that they are very budget friendly and they give off a much needed light source that will help you feel calm during the winter months. $19.97.

These popular supplements both help with your immune system and boost your mood. Hum’s Here Comes The Sun is gluten free, made with no artificial sweeteners and is non-GMO. To top it all off, this supplement has been proven to help increase your vitamin D intake by 43%, which many doctors suggest when going through seasonal depression. $12

Known for being the simplest way to start your day happy, this Five Minute Journal has an updated daily layout that is made up of thoughtfully designed prompts that focus on gratitude, prioritizing your day and many other sections that will make you a little happier each day. $33.99

Trying light therapy helps regulate neurotransmitters related to mood and sleep during the winter months. This HappyLight will help you get full spectrum sunlight at any time during the year. Since it is compact and smaller than other light therapy lamps, it is better for when you are working, studying or reading. $29.99.