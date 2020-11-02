Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Best Probiotic Snacks for Kids and Families

The benefits of probiotics have been buzzing over the past years, especially now since health is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. Probiotics are a combination of live beneficial bacteria and/or yeasts that live in your body and help fight off bad bacteria when you have too much of it. According to Havard Health Publishing, “Self-dosing with bacteria isn’t as outlandish as it might seem. An estimated 100 trillion microorganisms representing more than 500 different species inhabit every normal, healthy bowel. These microorganisms (or microflora) generally don’t make us sick; most are helpful. Gut-dwelling bacteria keep pathogens (harmful microorganisms) in check, aid digestion and nutrient absorption, and contribute to immune function.”

Probiotics are present in many foods, but if you have picky eaters on your hands, these probiotic snacks for kids might be a good alternative. From mango fruit bars to chewy peanut butter chocolate chip bars, these snacks are delicious and packed with probiotics when you are on the go.

Welo Kids Bar

These probiotic bars are perfect if you are on the go or if they need to be packed in a lunch since they don’t require any refrigeration. These yummy bars make it easy for parents to incorporate probiotics into their kid’s diets with likable flavors such as Chocolate Chip, Cocoa Banana, Apple Cinnamon, Double Chocolate, and Mixed Berry. The best part is that the bar’s probiotic cultures survive 10 times more effectively than yogurt cultures.

Apple Cinnamon Probiotic Breakfast Bars by KIND

If you are having a busy morning with remote learning and working, keep these KIND breakfast bars handy. They have 28 grams of 100% whole grains, real apple pieces, a dash of cinnamon, and 500 million CFU probiotic cultures per serving.

That’s it

Want a quick fruity snack without all the extra sugar? That’s it Probiotic bars come to the rescue with flavors in fig, banana, blueberry, and mango, plus, two billion active cultures to help you regulate your digestion. These bars believe that simple is better, that’s why they only use natural, non-GMO fruit and are free from the top 12 allergen groups.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Pro Bar

These bars are chewy, delicious and packed with probiotics. They come in a variety of flavors such as Peanut Butter, Coconut Cashew, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and have 1B CFUs of live Bacillus coagulans. They also are made with 10 grams of plant protein and have no added sugars which make for a great snack when in a rush.

Siggi’s Probiotic Yogurt

These drinkable yogurts are tiny but mighty with 8 grams of protein and 10 billion probiotics per serving. These little bottles are made with all-natural ingredients and come in three flavors: blueberry, vanilla, and strawberry.