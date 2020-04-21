the best math apps for kids: free, paid and subscription-based

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Remote schooling during coronavirus can present challenges and opportunities for your child’s education. These 24 free, paid and subscription-based math apps are great resources if your child is finding it hard to keep up with math at home or simply looking for the chance to improve their skills.

Free Math Apps

Moose Math

The Moose Math app, tailored to kids ages 3 to 7, presents math as an adventure. Alongside a whimsical cast of characters, your child will learn kindergarten and first-grade skills like counting, addition, subtraction, sorting, geometry and more. The app includes five fun and colorful games like Moose Juice, Pet Bingo and Dot to Dot to develop skills. The app also includes a Report Card section where parents can monitor progress.

Prodigy

With the Prodigy Math app, math homework is disguised as a video game. Your child will earn prizes, go on quests, win amazing pets and participate in epic math battles. With 1,400 available skills, content is tailored to every player’s strengths and weaknesses. You will also be able to monitor your child’s understanding and progress with dashboards that show the specific math concepts your child excels at and where they struggle.

Khan Academy Kids

Khan Academy’s mission is to inspire life-long learners. Khan Academy Kids teaches math topics like counting, numbers, addition, subtraction, shapes and measuring as well as other subjects like reading, language and logic. The free app, tailored to early learners, facilitates independent learning through thousands of interactive activities, videos and games. Your child’s learning will be guided by five fun and helpful animated characters.

Math Learning Center

The Math Learning Center offers 10 free math apps for your early learner: Fractions, Geoboard, Math Clock, Math Vocabulary Cards, Money Pieces, Number Frame, Number Line, Number Pieces, Number Rack and Pattern Shapes. Each app is available online or downloadable to your tablet or iPhone. Simple and concise, the Math Learning Center apps will help your child develop a deeper understanding of specific math skills.

Park Math

Park Math introduces early math concepts to children ages 2 to 6. Your child can learn seven new math skills through fun and educational activities. They’ll learn counting by swinging on a playset with a rabbit, addition by helping ducks climb to the top of a slide, subtraction as apples fall from a tree, sorting as they order dogs from smallest to largest and many more math skills.

Tiggly Chef Preschool Math Cooking

Tiggly Chef Addition and Tiggly Chef Subtraction are two apps that will teach your child important math concepts as they help Tiggly Town’s greatest chef prepare his “preposterously silly recipes.” The app encourages your young learner to think flexibly about numbers, learn math symbols and practice what they’ve learned by creating their own silly recipes.

Paid Math Apps

Gimble the Happy Tree Frog

$2.99

Gimble the Happy Tree Frog is a beautifully-painted watercolor storybook that will teach your child about counting, money, fractions, addition and subtraction through integrated math problems, activities and animations. The app has narration with word highlighting and fun voices for each character to further engage your young learner.

Fiete Math Climber

$0.99

With Fiete Math Climber, your child will be motivated to practice their addition, subtraction, multiplication and division skills. With each correctly-solved task, Fiete will jump further up the stairs, collecting coins as he goes. Your child can use their coins to unlock other cute characters. The app adjusts its difficulty based on what problems your child gets right and wrong and is tailored to children in grades one through six.

Intro to Math by Montessorium

$4.99

With the help of a simple interface and five interactive, guided and challenging exercises, your young learner will be able to read, write and understand numbers from zero to nine. The Montessori-based, easy-to-comprehend activities include Number Rods, Sandpaper Numbers and Number Cards.

Team Umizoomi Math Racer

$4.99

Alongside characters from the hit Nickelodeon show, your child can customize and race their own car while enjoying fun pit stop math challenges. Your child will learn early math skills like counting, addition, subtraction and number sequencing through an immersive number-based curriculum. To keep your child engaged, they’ll earn trophies and decorative car decals after each race.

TallyTots Counting

$2.99

TallyTots Counting helps toddlers learn to count with 20 awesome mini-games and a bold, colorful interface. The puzzles and games will teach quantity, order and sorting through activities like picking apples, sorting through a toy chest and finding cupcakes. The app also includes a sing-along counting song and an assisted counting guide that reaches all the way to 100.

The Math Tree

$1.99

Your young learner can add and subtract bluebirds, doves, plums, peaches and more in this captivating introduction to addition, subtraction, and numerical equations. The app offers a hands-on, count-as-you-go approach to math accompanied by cute graphics and melodious sounds.

Marble Mash Junior

$3.99

With Marble Mash Junior, your child will solve mental math problems by collecting numbers as they move a marble through a series of fun mazes. As they earn new marbles and collect bonuses, your student will develop skills in addition, subtraction, identifying fractions, counting money, telling time and more. This app is tailored to early elementary school students.

Monster Math

$6.99

Monster Math will encourage your child to practice addition, subtraction, multiplication and division as they help Monster Maxx save his friend Dextra, explore new worlds, battle enemies and find allies! The app teaches first, second, and third-grade basic math and allows parents to customize settings and skills.

DragonBox

$4.99 to $6.99

DragonBox offers six unique apps that each provide interactive and engaging digital learning experiences. For ages 4 to 9, Dragon Box offers four apps including Numbers and Algebra 5+. Ages 9 and up can learn from apps like Algebra 12+ and Elements. Fun digital characters and an assortment of games and activities will motivate your child to continue making progress.

Operation Math

$2.99

Operation Math includes more than 100 timed missions that help players learn addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. Your child will travel from the streets of Paris to the pyramids of Egypt as they learn basic math skills for any grade level, although the app’s more sophisticated interface is best suited for older grade school students. Solving math problems rewards learners with new spy uniforms, and training runs help novice agents practice for future missions.

Subscription-Based Math Apps

Twelve a Dozen

$4.99 per month

With Twelve a Dozen, your child can journey through a universe of numbers and help save the crumbling world of Dozenopolis! By solving math puzzles, your learner will help the app’s main character save her city during the apocalypse. The app, best suited to children ages 9 and up, offers 50 levels of epic adventure and core math concepts from negative numbers and factoring all the way through algebraic order of operations.

Splash Learn

$8 per month, 7-day free trial

Splash Learn offers thousands of interactive math games for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Your child will stay motivated as they win coins for each correct answer and redeem coins for virtual pets. The app’s world of math can be explored through Jungle, Candy or Space themes, and a real-time progress dashboard will pinpoint your child’s trouble spots.

Komodo Math

$9.99 per month, 14-day free trial

Designed by teachers for families, Komodo is an effective and rewarding way of helping your child learn math at home. The app is personalized by qualified math teachers to suit your child’s specific needs. Through 15-minute practice sessions three to five times per week, Komodo develops fluent math skills, improving your child’s ability and confidence. This app is intended for kindergarten to fifth-grade learners.

Time4MathFacts

$39.95 per year, 14-day free trial

Time4MathFacts builds math fact fluency for students in second to fifth grade. By practicing their skills through adaptive games and skill-focused activities, your child will be able to recall basic facts in addition, subtraction, multiplication and division quickly and effortlessly. A progress-based rewards system allows students to earn tokens, and insightful reports for parents monitor performance.

Funexpected Math

$3.99 per month, 2-day free trial

Funexpected Math embeds findings in educational neuroscience into digital learning games for children ages 3 to 7. Funexpected Math’s mission is to get children excited about learning! Beautiful animation helps kids visualize key mathematical concepts like number sense, geometry, algebra and logic, and you’ll be able to monitor your child’s progress as they participate in over 100 math games and challenges.

Buzzmath

Free until July 1 due to coronavirus

Buzzmath’s 7,000+ activities for third-graders to eighth-graders strive to elevate your child’s mindset through interactive math. On the app, your learner can complete activities and collect badges by traveling through time with famous mathematicians. The Buzzmath universe is filled with unique characters that evolve in an environment full of challenges. Your child will be able to take ownership of their learning by accessing detailed feedback and on-demand examples.

Doodle Maths

Around $7.50 per month, 7-day free trial

Doodle Maths provides personalized and responsive math programming tailored to the strengths and weaknesses of your student, age 4 to 14. Completing short, fun and snappy exercises for ten minutes every day builds your child’s ability and confidence. Each finished lesson unlocks games and motivational features. Doodle Maths also offers a parent app where you can track your child’s progress, receive notifications and send motivational messages.

Elephant Learning

$35 per month (merit-based scholarships offered)

Elephant Learning strives to empower children with mathematics. The service compiles years of research into one easy-to-use tool and promises that children can learn at least one year of math in 3 months. With Elephant Learning, your child will spend 30 minutes per week learning math through engaging activities and puzzles, and you’ll have access to real-time progress reports as they grow.