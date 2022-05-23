14 Ice Cream Shops that Will Be Open for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer for many New Yorkers and what better way to finish it off than by grabbing some delicious ice cream. With so many awesome ice cream shops and parlors opening their doors for the season during this weekend, check out our top picks that are sure to not disappoint!

Ample Hills Creamery

Multiple Locations

As the largest ice cream production company in New York, you’d be surprised to hear that Ample Hills Creamery began its business as a little push-cart in Brooklyn! All of their flavors are handcrafted and so are their freshly baked mix-ins. With the nickname “Brooklyn’s- freshest”, they will not disappoint!

Anita La Mamma del Gelato

1561 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028

This worldwide ice cream shop has recently welcomed a new location in NYC! Come check out their newly opened shop and sample rich and delicious gelato flavors. From traditional gelato, yogurt, vegan gelato, to sugar-free, they’ve truly mastered this sweet treat. Not a gelato fan? Don’t worry! They also sell soft serve with a variety of yummy toppings available!

Chinatown Ice Cream Factory

65 Bayard St, New York, NY 10013

The Seid family has been running the Chinatown Ice Cream Factory since 1978. With its traditional Chinese-cuisine flavors, you can expect to see options anywhere from lychee to rocky road. This shop is compact, so plan to take your sweet treat out on a walk around the neighborhood!

Coney’s Cones

1023 Boardwalk West, Brooklyn, NY 11224

After the beach or rides, a fresh cup of gelato is the perfect treat to finish off your summer day! Located on the historical Coney Island Boardwalk, Coney’s Cones has the gelato for you this holiday weekend. Their 12 alternating flavors are updated every week by their very own “Maestro Gelataio”!

Davey’s Ice Cream

137 1st Ave., New York, NY 10003

Head over to East Village and check out Davey’s Ice Cream. Their colorful beckoning sign is hard to miss! Since each of their batches is made over a four-day production schedule, each one is produced with the highest quality standards. One scoop won’t cut it? Don’t worry, they’ve got it all! Davey’s has ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, pie, and more.

Emack and Bolio’s

Multiple Locations

If you’re a fan of new ice cream flavors, Emack and Bolio’s is the place for you! They offer over 75 flavors as well as vegan and live-cultured yogurt options. Check out their cereal and candy cones for an extra sweet kick. Be sure to ask for a chocolate-dipped, nut-rolled, or coconut-covered cone! Conquer all your cravings at Emack and Bolio’s.

il Laboratorio del Gelato

188 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002

Ever been to an ice cream lab? Well now you can at Il Laboratorio del Gelato! Their shop explores the possibilities in ice cream creation. Not only have they perfected traditional flavors, but also dabble in recipe development to grow their unique flavor menu. Olive oil, carob, and yuzu mint are just a few of their non-traditional creations.

Malai

268 Smith St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

The Malai ice cream shop draws its flavor from South Asian ingredients to create their delicious eggless ice cream. Incorporating Indian spices paired with their creamy texture, each bite will leave you in awe. Expose your family to new enriching flavors through a sweet scoop at Malai.

Max & Mina’s Ice Cream

7126 Main St, Queens, NY 11367

Check out Max & Mina’s for the ultimate ice cream experience. This ice cream shop is filled with wacky new flavors that you and your family will definitely be curious to try. Not only will their ice cream look good, but so will their shop! Lined with vibrant decorations, this is the place to go for a fun ice cream trip!

Longford’s

4 Elm Pl, Rye, NY 10580

1941 Palmer Avenue, Larchmont, New York 10538

Nolan and Patricia West started as a small-batch ice cream shop in the Westchester area in 1992 and have been crafting delicious scoops ever since. Since then, they have become a household name in the Westchester and Fairfield Country area. Stop by one of their shops and maybe even take a pint home with you!

Morgernstern’s Finest Ice Cream

88 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012

Check out Morgernstern’s for delicious texture-driven small-batch ice cream. This reinvented ice cream parlor founded by Nicholas Morgenstern seeks to create the perfect profile for each of its flavors. They make their ice cream with no additives and enhance its taste through their unique method of reducing butterfat and sugar content. No wonder there’s always a line out the door on hot days!

Sedutto

1498 1st Ave, New York, NY 10075

Sedutto has served ice cream for more than 30 years on the Upper East Side. Their traditional flavors are a perfect weekend treat to beat the heat. Ice cream, malts, floats, you name it! Parents may also want to try out their wine ice cream and sorbets.

Sugar Hill Creamery

184 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10026

Sugar Hill Creamery was created by two long-time Harlem residents with a passion to bring the ‘sweet life’ to the community. Since its opening in 2017, Sugar Hill has been dedicated to maintaining its fantastic culture of artistry, literature, music, and food in New York. Their chimerical names like Andy Griffith and Chairperson of the Board will have you dying to try all their exotic flavors.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Multiple Locations

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is on a mission to make “good ice cream that makes you feel good” and they’ve done a great job so far! Their flavors are crafted with simple yet harmonious ingredients all put into the perfect scoop. This is a great place for dietary restrictions with vegan options as well! To top it all off, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shops can be found scattered all over the city, so find your closest shop and head out for a delicious treat