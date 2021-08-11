Best Food Subscriptions for NYC Families

Life can be hectic sometimes. Parents not only have to make sure they have their routines figured out, but they also have to run around and bring the kids to school, practice and appointments. When everything is said and done, the last thing parents want to worry about is whether or not they have all of the ingredients to make dinner. Food subscriptions can help take one less thing off of parents’ plates and will give you meals that your whole family will enjoy eating!

Get organic and family-friendly recipes delivered right to your door! One Potato has a rotating menu so families can have different meals every week. All you have to do is pick a plan based on your family size, choose which meals you would like to have that week, receive your box and have fun cooking with the family. One Potato has vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options and each meal can be made in 30 minutes or less. Plans start at $71.75.

Not a master at cooking yet? Well Blue Apron gives you easy step-by-step recipes so you can learn for family dinners! All of the ingredients are perfectly portioned so there isn’t a need to measure anything, making it easy to make healthy food after a busy day. Plans start at $7.49 per serving.

If you are looking for affordable meals that are also family favorites, then you should check out EveryPlate. This food subscription has three different meal types to choose from (ClassicPlate, VeggiePlate, and FamilyPlate) so you can have meals that will fit your families dietary needs. With 14 different options, your family is going to be excited to eat every night! Plans start at $2.99 per serving.

Whether you want to take the time to cook or would like an already prepared meal, Sun Basket has it all! Their fresh and ready meals only take three minutes to heat up, making it easy to whip up something quick. All of the meals that are offered are organic and are personalized for any lifestyle. Sun Basket also offers breakfast and lunch options. Plans start at $8.99 per serving.

Home Chef is a popular food subscription service because it allows you to customize your own meals. The customize it feature allows you to upgrade, swap or double up proteins to make the perfect meal for each family member. Home Chef also has a quiz that you can take that will tell you what filters and plans you should choose to fulfill your meal goals. Plans starting at $6.99 per serving.

If you are looking for a food subscription that offers flexible plans, then you should consider HelloFresh. With over 27 fresh meals to choose from every week, you don’t have to worry about your kids getting sick of the same old dinners. There are also kid specific meals that you can choose from that are always a favorite for little ones. Plans start at $7.49 per serving.

Living a plant-based lifestyle can be hard when it comes to ordering food subscriptions, but Purple Carrot offers a plan that is packed with amazing meals. When choosing a meal plan you have the option of getting meal kits that will send you all of the ingredients to make the meals, or you can choose prepared meal kits where all you have to do is heat them up. Plans start at 12.99 per serving.

If your kids are becoming more interested in learning how to cook, then have them join the Raddish cooking club! Once you join the club, your kids will get a monthly kit at the door that has tools they will need to make some delicious food. Each monthly box comes with recipe guides, a grocery list for each recipe, kitchen tools that are designed for kids and more! Memberships start at $20 a box.

Hungry Root wants to help you get all of the necessary food you need to make a delicious meal. On their website you are able to take a quiz that will tell them more about your eating habits, and they will come up with a grocery list that will help you make great meals that are catered to you. The best part is that all of the food is free of artificial preservatives, colors, sweeteners and partially hydrogenated oils. Starts at $59/delivery (based on your plan).

This food subscription service has food for all kids in the family, even for 10 month olds! Nurture Life has some of the best kids meals, snacks and finger food that you can order. They even have options for kids that tend to be “picky eaters”. Once they are delivered to your door, all meals can be served to your hungry kids in two minutes or less! Plans starting at $35 per week.