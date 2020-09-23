The Best Fall Sports Available During COVID in 2020

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Fall breezes alone are a great reason to get outside and exercise. Despite COVID, there are plenty of fall sports offered this year, and we’ve got them listed for you. Participating in these activities is not only beneficial for the overall health of your child, but in addition, they can help your child build perseverance and get them into a collaborative mindset. It’s a great way for your child to make long lasting friendships and learn life lessons about meeting goals, winning, and even, yes, losing. If you’re looking for an activity for the kids to get engaged in this fall, check out some of these options!

Psst…Looking for fall activities? Check out Pumpkin Picking In and Near New York City in 2020

Fall Sports for Kids in 2020