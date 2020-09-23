The Best Fall Sports Available During COVID in 2020

Fall breezes alone are a great reason to get outside and exercise. Despite COVID, there are plenty of fall sports offered this year, and we’ve got them listed for you. Participating in these activities is not only beneficial for the overall health of your child, but in addition, they can help your child build perseverance and get them into a collaborative mindset. It’s a great way for your child to make long lasting friendships and learn life lessons about meeting goals, winning, and even, yes, losing. If you’re looking for an activity for the kids to get engaged in this fall, check out some of these options!
Psst…Looking for fall activities? Check out Pumpkin Picking In and Near New York City in 2020
Fall Sports for Kids in 2020
-
Tennis
Labeling tennis a “full body workout” is an understatement. Not only does tennis keep players on their toes, but this back-and-forth sport keeps minds and reflexes sharp! Time flies by as players can only stay focused on the ball. New York City is offering opportunities for kids of all ages to pick up a racket at places like Asphalt Green, Yorkville, Tennis Innovators , and Gotham City Tennis.
-
Lacrosse
Building endurance is inevitable with the fast paced game of lacrosse. Learning to properly maneuver a lacrosse stick can certainly be a challenging task, but once players get the hang of it, nothing can stop them! Nothing teaches coordination like lacrosse. Youth signups are available for the fall at Docs NYC and Brooklyn Lacrosse.
-
Soccer
It’s all about the footwork. Soccer is a great way for kids to learn what it means to be a team player, and to think on their feet (literally). This is such a fun game to play, and chances are your child will fall in love with it quickly! Youth soccer team signups are available through Yorkville and Chelsea Piers.
.
-
Basketball
Okay, so, basketball is technically a winter sport, but it’s no less fun in the fall! Signups are available for this fall at both Yorkville and Chelsea Piers. Basketball builds incredible endurance for athletes, with tons of running, jumping, and dribbling. This is the perfect sport for those speedy, blossoming athletes.
-
Virtual Martial Arts
This one’s for the fighters! Asphalt Green is offering online classes for kids to gain skills in martial arts. Your child can learn techniques from karate, boxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and Muay Thai through Zoom! Your family can stay at home safely, while building strength, motor skills, focus, and character.
-
Baseball
Baseball is an incredible sport that challenges its players to think about all possible outcomes, on the fly. Batters are left to their own judgement when deciding whether or not to run to first base or all the way home! It’s a team sport that boosts understanding of collaboration and decision-making. Baseball team signups are available through Yorkville and Chelsea Piers. Little league is available through Greenwich Village Little League.
-
Football
Football is definitely not for the faint of heart! This sport is perfect for those speedy sprinters who don’t mind getting a few grass stains on them. Football builds strength quickly and gets its players ready to play in no time! Chelsea Piers and Fastbreak Sports are offering team signups for the fall. If this sounds like something your loved one might be interested in, check it out!
-
Volleyball
Playing volleyball is a great way for kids to gain muscle strength, and work on communication. It’s a great social activity, meaning this sport is a great opportunity to make friends. Asphalt green is offering indoor volleyball this fall. Sign up!