7 Best DEET-Free Bug Sprays for Kids

One of the reasons many turn to DEET spray is that it is long-lasting. And although proven safe (presently) – most parents opt for as natural as a possible bug repellent for their family.

Thankfully here at New York Family, we are also parents with kids in camp, kids who live at the park 24/7 or are in the woods, and we know our bug sprays. It is part of our daily summer life. And we all know, especially as those summer days bring those annoying bugs, that bug spray is a must.

We narrowed down the brands to the top 7 repellants; we recommend keeping those bugs AWAY for Summer 2021!

A natural mix of rosemary, citronella, and; Lemongrass. Giving off a fresh odor that kids can live with, but bugs will stay away from. This spray is natural, so we suggest applying the spray every few hours, especially in more woodsy areas.

If you are looking to move from a DEET spray to a non-DEET repellant, you may want to give this one a go. Consisting of six essential oils, All Terrain Kids Herbal Armor Natural Insect Repellent is ideal for hiking and being in those wooded areas where mosquitoes and ticks thrive. Founded by a climber who had concerns about using DEET, he developed the brand to work for the outdoors for the entire family.

A gentle natural bug spray can also be used for babies and toddlers (check with your pediatrician if you have any concerns). And although those pesky mosquitos are usually the ones we hope to keep away, this plant-based repellant also protects from ticks, flies, and fleas from our little ones.

This 100% USDA-certified organic lab-tested to repel mosquitoes for up to four hours is perfect for our city kids who will stay out and play in one spot for hours. It is DEET-free minus any synthetic fragrances, phthalates, and parabens and can also be sprayed on your kid’s clothes and pets.

Parents know that you can suddenly find yourself in a spot where the bugs are biting. Our pick for on-the-go towelettes for the kids. These easy-to-pack towelettes help repel mosquitoes, ticks, and other annoying bugs such as gnats and sand flies. This product contains Picaridin, a synthetic chemical that studies have shown is just as effective as DEET without the greasiness many wearers dislike.

This water-resistant spray repels everything from chiggers, flies, and of course, mosquitoes. There is no greasy residue on this non-flammable spray, and it is fragrance-free. The manufactures boast of a staying power of 14 hours, but we do recommend reapplying post swimming.

OFF! is famously known for its effective DEET repellant products and has a DEET-free option for us parents who want as naturally as possible yet is effective. A plant-based repellent, it consists of an active ingredient chemically synthesized from pine oil extract. Our research showed no irritation when used on our testers’ sensitive skin; although it did need to be reapplied every few hours, the manufacturer recommends every two hours.