Best CBD Gummies for 2022

You’ll have a hard time finding a hemp enthusiast who doesn’t love their CBD gummies, which offer uniquely long-lasting effects throughout the body and mind while allowing the user to enjoy a mouthwatering flavor each time they take their daily dose. CBD gummies remain one of the most popular ways to maintain a daily hemp routine and for good reason, as they’re a highly effective means for experiencing the full scope of effects for which CBD (cannabidiol) is known for.

However, not all CBD gummies are created equally. It’s critical then, that you take your time when selecting the right gummy formula. A wide range of factors can determine how much success you find with an edible routine, including the milligram strength, type of hemp extract, formula’s ingredients, etc.

Knowing how overwhelming it can be to choose just one gummy option from the ever-expanding CBD market, we’ve put all of our efforts into coming up with the best CBD gummies that exist in today’s hemp industry. We have considered everything that goes into providing a gummy that’s safe, effective, and high in quality, all to ensure that you end up with the high quality CBD experience that you deserve.

2022’s Best CBD Gummy Brands, Summarized

Once again, the market certainly isn’t lacking in options when it comes to CBD gummies, with just about every hemp company producing their own take on this classic cannabis product. Although selection is a good thing, sometimes, customers can feel overwhelmed by the massive variety of products to choose from. The reality is that a relatively small percentage of CBD gummies on the market are actually exceptional in terms of their ability to provide you with the health benefits that you’re looking for. That being said, here are the top CBD gummy brands that are really going above and beyond to provide users with results.

Fab CBD – Best Overall Gummies CBDistillery – Best Variety Blessed CBD – Best CBD Isolate Gummies Medterra – Best Sleep Gummies

Selecting the Best Gummies: How Did We Do It?

With an endless amount of gummies out there today, you can imagine that it wasn’t easy to narrow down our list of the best CBD brands. There is no doubt that it was a tedious task. To determine which gummies really outshine the rest, we came up with a list of factors to look for in each gummy formula that we analyzed, which provide the most insight into quality, safety and effectiveness.

Source of Hemp: A company that produces hemp products must work hard to ensure that they’re getting the best raw hemp plant material possible. There are two general signs that the hemp is up to par:

One is that it’s sourced domestically, meaning that the hemp isn’t traveling internationally to make its way to the company. Otherwise, it can lose its freshness, and therefore its potency, before it makes its way to the brand.

Secondly, hemp should always be organic, as organically grown hemp is free of pesticides and other unwanted chemicals that ultimately degrade its quality and introduce questionable ingredients into the user’s body.

CBD Potency & Type: Of course, if a CBD gummy isn’t potent enough in its mg of CBD, it’s not going to deliver results. You’d be surprised by how many CBD companies swear that their gummies are highly effective, but the actual amount of cannabidiol that the body is receiving is far too low to do much for the user at all. We also looked at the type of CBD being used – whether it’s full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, or CBD isolate. Additional Ingredients: It’s just as important to look at the ingredients in a gummy besides the CBD, to make sure that they’re both safe and high in quality. A company can put anything they want into a gummy, and you’d be surprised by how many companies combine their hemp extract with artificial ingredients and fillers. Ideally, a gummy should have a non-gmo plant-derived formula. Extraction Method: How the desirable compounds of the hemp plant are extracted makes a difference as well. We looked at the extraction methods that companies use to ensure that they’re using techniques that maintain the chemical stability and bioavailability of the compounds, without introducing solvents into the final extraction. Third-Party Lab Reports: All CBD gummies on the market must be analyzed by a third-party laboratory that is authorized by the state to test samples of hemp. This testing procedure allows an unbiased party to ensure that the hemp extract is safe, authentic, potent and free of impurities. These certificates of analysis should be made easy to access on a company’s website. Brand Reputation: Finally, we look at the reputation of a CBD gummy brand by searching online for customer reviews. If customers are saying that a gummy didn’t give them any results, had a bad flavor or gave them side effects, obviously the company isn’t worthy of a spot on our list.

Best CBD Gummies to Buy in 2022: An In-Depth Analysis

#1: Fab CBD – Best Overall Gummies

FAB CBD’s absolutely sublime hemp products come from a dedication to ensuring that customers get the results they’re looking for. FAB offers a large selection of hemp products, from tinctures to topicals and gummies, so that every need can be met, all while working closely with the best American hemp farmers and chemists. They start out with organic hemp that’s sourced from Colorado and oversee every single aspect of the manufacturing process while carefully choosing the cleanest ingredients to go into each product. We also love that this company is incredibly transparent with customers about each step of manufacturing, so that customers can know exactly how the products are made. Backed up by a 30-day money-back guarantee, FAB’s quality products are all-around winners.

FAB CBD Highlights:

Organic, American sourced hemp

Very transparent

Natural ingredients

Full spectrum, broad spectrum and CBD isolate products

Generous product variety

The CBD Gummies from FAB CBD

FAB CBD Gummies are incredibly popular, thanks to their effects as well as their flavor. The brand currently offers two gummy formulas:

Anytime Chews are vegan gummies and contain 25 mg of CBD per piece. Perfect for the CBD beginner, for on-the-go needs, easy to take at work, or even work well as a post-workout recovery supplement. They are shaped like gummy bears and are also gluten free!

Nighttime PM Chews are dairy free and combine 12.5 milligrams of broad spectrum cannabidiol with ashwagandha, melatonin, 5-htp, GABA, and l-theanine, in order to promote a calmer state of mind at bedtime.

These gummies have been meticulously formulated to ensure that anyone’s daily hemp needs are thoroughly met.

Hemp source: Colorado

CBD Potency & Type: 12.5mg (Nighttime formula) or 25mg (Everyday formula) per piece / full spectrum hemp extract

Additional Ingredients: Depends on the product, all-natural ingredients

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

CoA (3rd party lab testing): Proverde Labs

Pros:

Two formulas to choose from

All-natural ingredients

Assortment of flavors

Highly bioavailable

Extremely fresh

Cons:

No choice of milligram strength

#2: CBDistillery – Best Variety

CBDistillery is an extremely popular brand and has been for years, as their superb quality standards and unbeatable prices are undoubtedly appealing to a large majority of CBD extract enthusiasts and first time CBD users. They offer a dazzling array of product types and formulations to accommodate every user’s individual needs, all while working with organic hemp and clean ingredients.

CBDistillery Highlights:

Colorado-grown, organic hemp

Clean, natural ingredients

Excellent prices

Large product selection

Good transparency

The CBD Gummies from CBDistillery

CBDistillery carries a generous variety of gummy formulas including ones made with CBD isolate, broad spectrum CBD, and full spectrum CBD, so that users can choose which compounds they consume. They also offer an immune support formula that’s enhanced with elderberry, along with a sleep formula made with melatonin. Overall, the brand uses the cleanest ingredients, while delivering delicious flavor.

Hemp source: United States

CBD Potency & Type: Depends on the formula

Additional Ingredients: Depends on the formula

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

CoA (3rd party lab testing): n/a (requires a batch code to gain access)

Pros:

Large selection of choices

Full spectrum, broad spectrum and CBD isolate options

Natural ingredients

Great gummy taste

Made with organic hemp

Cons:

Can’t customize flavor

#3: Blessed CBD – Best CBD Isolate Gummies

Blessed CBD is singlehandedly putting the UK hemp market on the map with some of the most exquisite CBD-based products found anywhere, with extreme dedication to giving customers the purest, highest-quality hemp possible, starting out with locally sourced, organic plant material. Their quality standards are hard to beat, and they’re there through each step of producing their products, while offering a really nice selection of options including soothing topicals and beautifully pure CBD oils in a variety of customizable choices.

Blessed CBD Highlights:

Organic hemp

UK brand

All-natural ingredients

High quality standards

Great customer service

The CBD Gummies from Blessed CBD

Blessed CBD Gummies are the perfect choice for someone who wants their gummies to provide them with CBD isolate, which is free of THC, terpenes, and other compounds from the cannabis plant, highlighting only cannabidiol. These gummies don’t just feel great, but they taste great as well, with an assortment of flavors in each container: watermelon, apple, lemon and mango. Meanwhile, the gummies utilize a plant-based formula while being fully vegan-friendly, using fruit-derived pectin rather than gelatin to get that perfect gummy consistency.

Hemp source: United Kingdom

CBD Potency & Type: 25mg per gummy / CBD isolate

Additional Ingredients: Pectin, baking soda, citric acid, corn syrup, natural flavoring

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

CoA (3rd party lab testing): Phytovista Laboratories

Pros:

CBD isolate

Free of THC

25mg CBD per piece

Vegan formula

Natural ingredients

Cons:

No other beneficial cannabinoids or terpenes

#4: Medterra – Best Sleep Gummies

Medterra is a giant in the hemp industry and was one of the first brands to raise the quality standards throughout the market by going above and beyond with each step of manufacturing, all while ensuring maximum transparency with customers to put them at ease. Medterra sources their hemp from Kentucky, working strictly with organic farmers to provide pesticide-free hemp to the masses. Their extraction methods are top-notch, resulting in sublime purity levels that translate to an exceptional CBD experience. This brand works hard to formulate each product with natural ingredients that are rich in their own valuable properties, all while providing a tremendous catalog that has something for every hemp user’s needs.

Medterra Highlights:

Clean extraction methods

Organic, Kentucky-grown hemp

Plant-based ingredients

Excellent variety of products

Targeted formulas for specific needs

The CBD Gummies from Medterra

Medterra’s CBD gummies are certain to act as the perfect addition to anyone’s daily routine and come in a great variety of options to choose from. Their Immune Support gummies combine l-theanine, lavender and manuka honey, offering both immune-supporting properties and calming effects. Their standard full-spectrum CBD gummies contain 25 milligrams of full spectrum hemp per piece, while their extremely popular Sleep gummies blend together 5-htp, melatonin and a variety of soothing herbs like lemon balm to make bedtime easier. Meanwhile, their gummies are vegan.

Hemp source: United States

CBD Potency & Type: 25mg per gummy / full spectrum hemp

Additional Ingredients: Depends on the formula

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

CoA (3rd party lab testing): n/a

Pros:

Variety of targeted formulas

Enhanced with herbs and botanicals

Natural ingredients

Vegan

Cons:

No ability to customize milligram strength

What are CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies refer to gummy treats that are infused with hemp extract that’s naturally rich in cannabidiol, the dominant chemical compound found in the hemp plant which is known for its rich array of wellness benefits. Gummies are an extremely popular choice because the effects of CBD are the most long-lasting when taken in this form– up to 8 hours, thanks to the way in which the compound is absorbed via the process of digestion. CBD gummies come in either a jar or a pouch with an airtight seal that keeps the flavor and potency fresh. Plus, they’re extremely easy to take as part of a daily routine.

Are They Legal/Can You Take Them Anywhere?

CBD gummies are, in fact, 100% legal because of the fact that they contain no more than 0.3% delta 9 THC, as is the requirement according to both federal and state law. The law states that all hemp-derived products maintaining this THC limit can be sold legally. CBD gummies are also legal to travel with, as the hemp plant is fully decriminalized. This means that you can cross state lines with them and take them with you onto a plane. However, some countries have banned cannabidiol, so if you’re traveling internationally, it is recommended to check with a country’s hemp laws to make sure that you aren’t taking an illegal product into a foreign territory.

How are CBD Gummies Generally Manufactured?

Of course, every company’s manufacturing process is unique when it comes to producing gummies. But, it always starts with the hemp plant in its raw and fresh form, which is run through an extraction process to lift the desirable compounds away from the hemp material, in the form of an oil-soluble extract. From there, the company has their hemp extract lab-tested by a state-authorized laboratory, and then they infuse the extract into their gummy formula, which, without the hemp, is no different from any other gummy candy. In order to get that gummy consistency, CBD brands usually choose between gelatin and pectin. Those who opt for pectin are choosing to remain true to a plant-based formulation strategy.

CBD Gummies vs. Other CBD Products: What are the Differences?

Maybe you’re wondering why you’d want to consider choosing CBD gummies as your hemp product of choice, rather than some other type of CBD product like tinctures or creams. Let’s do a quick comparison to highlight the things that make gummies stand out.

CBD Gummies vs. CBD Oils: Compared to CBD oils, CBD gummies offer twice the length of effects (8 hours rather than 4) and take about twice as long to become active (90 minutes vs. 45). Meanwhile, CBD gummies are easier to quickly grab and go, as each piece is preformed and contains the same amount of CBD.

CBD Gummies vs. CBD Topicals: CBD gummies provide internal effects that can help with mood, sleep, widespread pain and more, while topicals target one particular area of the body to address pain in a localized way.

CBD Gummies vs. CBD Vapes: CBD vapes take effect in minutes and are very potent, but the effects can wear off in an hour or two max.

How Do They Taste Compared to Regular Gummies & Candies?

Whether or not CBD gummies taste different from non-CBD gummies depends on the type of hemp extract used by the company. If the gummies are made with full or broad spectrum hemp extract, they’ll have a subtle earthy taste from the terpenes found in the hemp plant. The flavoring ingredients in high quality CBD gummies are generally gmo-free and naturally derived, whereas a regular gummy or candy will likely have artificial flavoring.

What Benefits do CBD Gummies Really Provide You with?

The benefits of CBD have been studied intensively since the compound was first discovered in 1965. These are some of the benefits that come from decades of research:

What’s the Ideal Dosage for CBD Gummies?

Generally, it’s recommended that a person consume between 10mg-40mg CBD per day through the delivery method of edibles, depending on their daily needs. Most individuals are satisfied with 25mg per day. Keep in mind that gummies contain a set amount of cannabidiol per piece, and the label of your gummy product will tell you exactly how many to take per day to get the best results.

Different Types of CBD Gummy Products Explained

CBD gummies can be made with one of three types of hemp extract:

Type #1: Full Spectrum

Full spectrum CBD offers every cannabinoid, terpene, nutrient and flavonoid in hemp, including the trace, non-intoxicating amount of THC. They offer the entourage effect, which is the synergistic effect of consuming each compound together, for the strongest results.

Type #2: Broad Spectrum

Broad spectrum hemp is simply a THC-free alternative to full spectrum hemp.

Type #3: CBD Isolate

CBD isolate refers to pure cannabidiol extract, with no other compounds present.

Note: There are also sleep gummies, which are a category of gummies made specifically to be taken at bedtime. They combine CBD with natural sleep-enhancing ingredients, such as melatonin, l-theanine or lavender.

Where & How Do You Buy CBD Gummies?

We always recommend that you buy your CBD gummies from an online source rather than an in-person store, because online companies maintain stricter quality standards due to higher demand, and because the products are more likely to be fresh due to high product turnover. Find an online company that has a good reputation and makes their third-party lab test results easy to find through their website. When purchasing CBD gummies online, you do not need to have any kind of medical card, as CBD is fully legal for all adults in the United States according to the 2018 Farm Bill that explains the legalization of hemp products containing less than .3% THC.

Final Thoughts

CBD gummies are a great way to take hemp on a daily basis while enjoying every morsel of mouthwatering fruity flavor. But, some gummies are more likely to give you the results you’re looking for than others. If you’re using CBD gummies to achieve a certain effect, such as better sleep, lower stress or reduced pain, then consider the brand you purchase from very carefully. We’ve shared with you the absolute best gummy brands on the market, so we encourage you to explore their products to find the finest gummies to incorporate into your daily wellness regimen.