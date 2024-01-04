How BASIS Independent Manhattan’s Advanced Curriculum Lays a Strong Foundation in PreK & Kindergarten

At BASIS Independent Manhattan, students in PreK–Grade 12 flourish in the world-acclaimed BASIS Curriculum, known for blending best practices from top education systems, and is designed to build the foundation students need to succeed as they advance through the years.

Exceptional Early Learning Program

Beginning in PreK and Kindergarten, students develop early numeracy and literacy in core courses like math, language & literacy, and world discovery. Those concepts are further fortified in unique courses called “specials”—including engineering, Mandarin, art, and music—where students learn through developmentally appropriate play, music, and hands-on activities to help make high-level material more accessible.

What makes it so successful?

BASIS Independent Manhattan utilizes an effective two-teacher model that designates two teachers in the classroom at all times. With this model and a spiraling curriculum, each major topic within a course is readdressed throughout grade levels with each re-introduction adding breadth, depth, and increasing complexity while maintaining an additional layer of support, which positively impacts student outcomes.

These two teachers work together to guide students in making vital connections across subjects, delivering developmentally appropriate lessons to ignite student engagement and a hunger for learning. When students learn to make connections and consistently hone skills early on in their education, they are better prepared for higher-level coursework in future grades.

Altogether, the Early Learning Program at BASIS Independent Manhattan broadens students’ understanding of the world inside and outside the classroom. Through this integrated, advanced learning, students are prepared to become active participants, not just spectators, in their education and beyond.

Lower School (PreK–Grade 5)

795 Columbus Avenue

New York, NY 10025

Upper School (Grades 6–12)

556 West 22nd Street

New York, NY 10011

