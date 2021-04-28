Scoop: Registration is Now Open for Ballet Academy East’s Summer Classes

Registration is now open for Ballet Academy East’s Summerdance Camp and Summer Classes! BAE’s Summerdance Camp is a fun-filled arts-focused program for ages 3-6. Designed to foster imagination and inspire a love of the arts, the curriculum includes dance, art, drama, yoga, musical theater, and much more. Summer classes for ages 2-6 promote self-confidence, creativity and joy through age-appropriate structured classes within a warm and encouraging environment. Small groups and rigorous health and safety protocols are in place. Flexible enrollment available.
