Scoop: Registration is Now Open for Ballet Academy East’s Summer Classes

Ballet Academy East

Ballet Academy East!

Registration is now open for Ballet Academy East’s Summerdance Camp and Summer Classes! BAE’s Summerdance Camp is a fun-filled arts-focused program for ages 3-6. Designed to foster imagination and inspire a love of the arts, the curriculum includes dance, art, drama, yoga, musical theater, and much more.  Summer classes for ages 2-6 promote self-confidence, creativity and joy through age-appropriate structured classes within a warm and encouraging environment. Small groups and rigorous health and safety protocols are in place. Flexible enrollment available.

Scoops are sponsored posts from carefully chosen New York Family Partners. Working with sponsors helps to keep our quality content free for our readers.

