Back to School Fashion for Girls – 2019/20 Style!

After a sensational summer, it is time to get ready to go back to school! We’ve rummaged through the coolest of back-to-school fashion offerings for girls from the funkiest brands around and found some terrific threads to help make back to school cool.

Trendsetter

Rockets of Awesome currently has an awesome NYC pop-up store that is a completely immersive back-to-school retail experience for the family. Parents will love that with 2,500 square feet of Rockets of Awesome clothing, over-the-top treats, on-site personalization, a GIF swing photo booth, and a marshmallow pool, you’ll feel like you’ve been dropped into the colorful world of Rockets of Awesome. Our BTS favorites for big girls are the fab neon bomber jackets, ombré zip hoodie and ombre legging and the rainbow comfy crew with knit skater skirt topped off with the neon yellow bomber jacket.

We also love the unicorn chaser tee paired with the cobalt rainbow waist tulle skirt, and the pink paillette sequin skirt paired the rainbow checker sequin bomber! Starting at $24.50



Style Savvy

Imoga Collection designs their own materials and carves pint-size silhouettes that maximize style and freedom. Parents will love that the back-to-school line will delight little souls with colors, prints, and textures that are fun and bold, yet timeless. The little ladies love the Dori cardigan with Helen skirt and Kylie dress for a dressy day and the heart graphic jersey tee and Alyssa heart leggings for every day. The big girls love the Gia vest and Saylor dress and Miranda dress for a dressy day and Sylvie jewel dress for everyday! Starting at $41

Classic and cute

Osh Kosh B’gosh has a back-to-school signature style is grounded in denim, an optimistic color palette, and an artful attention to detail. Parents will love that it’s the perfect balance of quality, value, fashion and kid-friendly style. Big girls will adore the sporty the legend rainbow stripe active pullover and rainbow side stripe active leggings for an active day and the flutter sleeve denim dress for a dressy day. Little girls will swoon over the unicorn peplum top and matching jegging on an active day and flutter sleeve floral dress for a dressy day. Starting at $12

Fashionista

Design History Girls has the perfect new pieces to rock back to school and they are as playful as the girls who wear the collection! Parents will love that they dress girls in classic styles with a twist. Our big girl fan favorites are the zebra print textured sweater and leopard crew neck sweater along with the studded heart leggings and glitter star leggings to mix and match. Little girls will feel super-confident with the little girl’s sweater & skirt dress and sequin popover tulle dress. Starting at $59.

Too cool for school

CHASER Kids has comfy, cool threads for back-to-school and everyday style. Parents will love the sassy sayings, gorgeous graphics, and the super soft, high quality materials. The big girls’ back-to-school favorites to express themselves are the Weekends pure super soft cozy knit pullover and matching pant. Little ones will be head over heels for the heart pants. Rock these super soft cozy knit joggers from morning until night! The kiddos won’t want to take them off anyway! And for the perfect BTS ensemble everyone loves the cozy knit long sleeve hooded ruffle hem dress! Starting at $42

Casual

Cat & Jack at Target always has super-cute back-to-school looks and this season is no exception! Parents will love the affordable prices and adorable looks. Big girls love the Flip Sequin Girls Rule T-Shirt and Polka Dot Pom-Pom Skirt. The little girls love the Parachuting Panda Graphic T-Shirt and Animal Print Knit Skort which you’ll want to stock up on because these are awesome year-round. Everyone loves the art class tie-dye twist-front pullover. Starting at $5

Girls Run the World

Masala Baby is Brooklyn-born and blends their Indian roots with fine fabrics to create the ultimate urban styles for back to school. Parents will love that Masala Baby is an all-women’s team based out of NYC, working with several artisan & women-led groups across India to offer globally influenced styles with modern, contemporary twist. Our big girls simply swoon over the Girl’s Eve Dress with its cute touches of velvet ruffles and pockets and perfect for every school occasion! The little ladies were in love with the Layla Dress and sparkle like the gem she is for the first day of school! Our big and little girls love the Erin Ziering collection with favorites like the Girls Starry Night Tulle Dress in Navy and Galaxy Tulle Dress Vanilla coupled with the coordinating metallic bomber jackets. Starting at $48.

Always Classic

CrewCuts goes back to school with new outfits for the first day, picture day, and every other day. Parents like the namesake brand and featured collections and that kids like the clothes and look good in them, too! Big girls love the printed tie-front shirt and everyday leggings in shining star. Our little kiddos love the girls’ tulle mixy dress. And everyone loves the girls’ ruffle-trim sweatshirt and ruffle-trim sweatshirt dress! Starting at $24.50.