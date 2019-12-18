Baby Yoda: Toys, Merch and Cookies

This year has had more than its fair share of disturbing news. But then Disney’s Mandalorian came out, and the phenomenon of “Baby Yoda” has entered our world! Now, this adorable 50-year-old “baby” has become the most desired item on every kid’s Christmas list, and is giving even this tired mom hope in a dark world! Because the official Disney merch seems like it won’t be ready for gifting, we’ve trawled the internet to find the must-have official and unofficial versions of Baby Yoda toys and treats. Get ready to shop!
The Child Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head Figure by Funko – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Pre-Order
You may not be able to get this Baby Yoda Bobble-Head right away as it is available for pre-order and will be shipping Spring 2020, but who the heck cares? It is so adorable (we know that we are overusing the word “adorable” in this piece), and the kids will love it. shopdisney.com
Baby Yoda Cookie Hack
This one has become quite popular and is pretty simple, according to @atakturk. For lack of a better term, chop off the head of an angel cookie cutter, frost with kelly green, and voila, you have Baby Yoda cookies.
Groot Hugs Baby Yoda Shirt, Baby Yoda Unisex Cotton T-shirt,
If looking for a more fashionable overload in cuteness, then try pairing this Groot with Baby Yoda unisex tee. $19.99, medinoodle.com
Star Wars Yoda Infant Baby Boys Bodysuit & Sleeveless Romper Clothing Set
If you’re wanting to dress your baby in Baby Yoda clothing ASAP — this romper is not only comfy, it is adorable, and can be ordered and delivered just in time for the holidays. $19.99, amazon.com
Amazing Baby Yoda Mug With Funny Quote Great Gift
It will be impossible to be sad with this awesome Baby Yoda mug, buy soon and you can have it for the New Year! $11, amazon.com