New York Family Annual Guide Brooklyn Family Queens Family Bronx Family Ultimate Guide to Summer Camp
New York Family | What to do in New York with Kids
Menu Close
Shopping and Style

Baby Yoda: Toys, Merch and Cookies

Posted on By
digitaltrends.com

This year has had more than its fair share of disturbing news. But then Disney’s Mandalorian came out, and the phenomenon of “Baby Yoda” has entered our world! Now, this adorable 50-year-old “baby” has become the most desired item on every kid’s Christmas list, and is giving even this tired mom hope in a dark world! Because the official Disney merch seems like it won’t be ready for gifting, we’ve trawled the internet to find the must-have official and unofficial versions of Baby Yoda toys and treats. Get ready to shop!

Psst…The Museum of Ice Cream Experience Opens in New York, check out our review!

About the Author

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd

Donna Duarte-Ladd is the Executive Editor at New York Family. She and her artist husband, live in Brooklyn, New York, where you can find her on weekends running – literally running – after her two young boys.

Directory

New York Family’s Tried and Tested Recommendations

Search Directory


New York Family December 2019

>