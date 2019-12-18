Baby Yoda: Toys, Merch and Cookies

This year has had more than its fair share of disturbing news. But then Disney’s Mandalorian came out, and the phenomenon of “Baby Yoda” has entered our world! Now, this adorable 50-year-old “baby” has become the most desired item on every kid’s Christmas list, and is giving even this tired mom hope in a dark world! Because the official Disney merch seems like it won’t be ready for gifting, we’ve trawled the internet to find the must-have official and unofficial versions of Baby Yoda toys and treats. Get ready to shop!

