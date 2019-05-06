Baby Sussex is Born! Here Are All the Royal Baby Essentials
Get ready for the newest little royal because Baby Sussex is here! Here are some of our favorite items for Meghan, Prince Harry, and the baby!
Baby Sussex is here! And, with his arrival has come celebration, excitement, and many more questions! Though we know now that Baby Sussex is a boy, there are still more questions for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex like, “What baby blanket will Baby Sussex use?” or, “Which baby bottle will Meghan nurse the new little royal?” And, though we don’t have all the answers we’ve done a little research on the royals for you! Here are 5 items that the new Royal Family will definitely need.
-
Ubabub Crib
Modern! Eco-friendly! Safe for both infants and toddlers! Just imagine Meghan laying a sleeping Baby Sussex in this round, sleek crib with breathable mesh sides! Popular for its hypoallergenic materials and its A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the Ubabub Pod 2 in 1 Convertible Crib fits the new family seamlessly!
-
Baby Activity Gym
A baby activity gym adorned with circus animals and equipped with suspended rattles, this classic cotton activity gym is a fun fit for the new little royal! This allows the bright newborn to play and roll around on the floor. Great for travel and easy to clean, this toy is perfect for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!
-
Smart Stroller & Peanut Bundle
Classic and modern, Phil & Ted’s Smart Stroller & Peanut Bundle is perfect for parents on the go! Complete and compact, this stroller is only 17.5 lbs. and has a reversible seat with additional adapters that allow kids to enjoy this stroller from 6 months-old to 4 years-old! With rumors swirling around that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may move to Africa to pursue their charity work with World Vision or return to Meghan’s home state of California to be closer to her mom, it seems clear that the family will be on the move.
-
Aden + Anais Swaddle Blanket
Like the Princess Diana and Kate, Meghan is likely to swaddle Baby Sussex too! With thoughtfully designed muslin blankets, Aden + Anais makes swaddle blankets that can work as a stroller cover, a nursing shawl, or a swaddle blanket. Versatile and transportable, these blankets are great for the new Royal mom on the go!
-
Philips-Avent Baby Bottle
With countless bottles to choose from, it has to be hard to find a bottle that’s safe and stylish for the newest royal! However, with modern and classic glass bottles to choose from, the Royals get to choose the style of bottle they want that’s BPA free, anti-colic, and breastfeeding friendly! Now, Meghan can nurse Baby Sussex with a bottle that will feed the newborn at the perfect pace.
-
BAGGU Bags
Light! Airy! Compact! BAGGU bags are perfect for all the new parents needs. Made of 40% recyclable materials and in 3 different sizes, BAGGU is a catch all for the Royal Californian mom’s nappy, passy, and toy toting necessities!
-
Milk Barn Burb Cloths
Whether Prince Harry, Meghan, and Baby Sussex are attending a national service at Westminster Abbey or off touring America, these burp cloths are the perfect baby accessory! Made with care and organic cotton, Milk Barn burp cloths are great for the new Royal family on the go.
-
Pottery Barn Nursery Mobile
Made from Bamboo, linen, and polyester faux fur, this down-to-earth nursery mobile sings “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” for 3-minutes to lull Baby Sussex to sleep. Under the sweet fluffy clouds and sheep, tired Baby Sussex will dream sweet dreams! A sweet simple edition to the new Royal’s nursery, this classic Pottery Barn piece reflects a bit of the couple’s combined style and taste.