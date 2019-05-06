Baby Sussex is here! And, with his arrival has come celebration, excitement, and many more questions! Though we know now that Baby Sussex is a boy, there are still more questions for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex like, “What baby blanket will Baby Sussex use?” or, “Which baby bottle will Meghan nurse the new little royal?” And, though we don’t have all the answers we’ve done a little research on the royals for you! Here are 5 items that the new Royal Family will definitely need.