Babies R Us Flagship Store to Open in American Dream

Babies R Us is back!

After going out of business in 2018, baby product retailer Babies R Us will open a flagship store in the American Dream mall this summer. 

The new store will be a one-stop-shop for everything baby related, including a full range of products, services and support for new and expecting parents and families.

It will include modern versions of the brand’s most beloved features to ensure an enjoyable and stress-free shopping experience: a baby registry lounge, nursery design center, learning center and comfort zone. 

There will also be one-of-a-kind interactive experiences, like a Stroller Test Track, photo op station for families to announce their new arrival and a Wishing Tree, where friends and family members can share their well wishes. 

The store will fit in alongside American Dream’s existing retail options. 

“We are excited to add the first Babies R Us flagship to our robust retail and entertainment lineup and know that families with young children and expecting parents will be thrilled to have access to this incredible destination for all their baby related needs,” says Don Ghermezian, president and CEO of American Dream, in a press release. 

Ahead of the store’s opening, Babies R Us will roll out content and resources for new and expecting parents on its digital channels. 

The announcement of the Babies R Us flagship location comes over a year after the opening of the two-story Toys R Us flagship location in the American Dream mall. 

“Since acquiring both the Babies R Us and Toys R Us brands in 2021, our mission has been laser-focused on bringing them back to America,” says Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global in a press release. “Our plan to open Babies R Us at American Dream in the coming months is a huge milestone in the return of Babies R Us to the USA, and it sets the stage for a national rollout of Babies R Us in the future.” 

Check out Babies R Us’s website and social platforms for all the latest updates!

