Bird Flu Hits NYC: Ducks Confirmed Dead from Avian Flu at Queens Zoo, Bronx Zoo Birds Still Under Investigation

If you’re planning a visit to one of New York City’s zoos, you might have heard about the recent concerns surrounding avian flu. Several ducks and wild birds at the city’s zoos have died, and officials are being extra cautious. The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) reported that three ducks at the Queens Zoo passed away from the flu, and nine wild birds and three collection ducks at the Bronx Zoo may have been exposed to it. Lab tests are still being done to confirm the cause of their deaths.

To keep animals safe, the WCS has moved vulnerable bird species into protected areas at their parks over the past couple of weeks. “We have assessed and reviewed our protocols regarding risk to our birds from avian influenza,” the WCS explained. “We implemented steps at our four zoos and aquarium to limit exposure of our animals to wild birds, mainly species of waterfowl, known to be significant carriers of avian influenza.”

Veterinarians and curators are keeping a close eye on the situation and are working to ensure everything stays under control. “As a precaution, over the last two weeks, we moved vulnerable bird species to protected areas in our parks,” says WCS. “ Our veterinarians and curators continue to closely monitor the situation in the region and are collaborating with City, State, and Federal agencies.”

Currently, the zoos remain open to the public, and the WCS has emphasized that there is minimal risk of humans coming into contact with infected birds. “Our parks all remain open as there is little risk of humans having contact with birds in our parks or contracting the current strains of bird flu.”

While WCS is closely monitoring the situation and implementing measures to prevent further exposure, it’s still important for families to be aware of the potential risks and follow any guidelines provided by the zoos while enjoying their visit.

Live Poultry Markets Ordered to Shut Down

In addition to the zoos, live bird markets around New York City, Long Island, and Westchester have been temporarily closed after avian flu was found in poultry at several of these markets. State officials are making sure the affected flocks are removed to stop the spread.

Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered a temporary shutdown of live poultry markets in parts of New York City after bird flu was found in the area. The order, signed on Friday, requires markets to close from February 7 to February 14 so they can be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

Markets that haven’t tested positive for bird flu will need to sell off their inventory and stay closed for five days after cleaning. This applies to markets in New York City as well as in Westchester, Suffolk, and Nassau counties. If any market finds bird flu in its flock, they must report it to the state’s Department of Agriculture and Markets.

Hochul called the move a proactive step, especially after seven bird flu cases were found in Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn earlier this month. “My top priority is keeping New Yorkers safe,” she said, assuring the public that state agencies are working hard to minimize any risk.

Of course, these closures may lead to even higher price changes for chicken and eggs, as grocery prices continue to rise. In NYC, eggs currently range anywhere from just under $7 to $12, and that’s just for a dozen.

