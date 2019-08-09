Your August Bucket List is Here: All the Things to Do in NYC

The month of August is the last summer hoorah before school begins. Go ahead and take a look at our August Bucket List and start adding to your calendars!

As summer starts to sizzle out and back-to-school shopping commences, now is time to really take advantage of the last of our summer days. Before they head off to school for another eventful year, make sure to check these happenings around NYC for a fun-filled month. If you are sticking around NYC, take a look at our August bucket list and start adding these to your calendar. Taking your family trip this month? No worries because you can take a look at our 52 Free Thing to Do in New York City With the Kids (One for Every Week of the Year!)

Manhattan

Hester Street Fair’s Back to School Day

August 10

Hester Street and Essex Street

hesterstreetfair.com

As Summer comes to a close, instead of counting down the days left, make the days count at this fair! Celebrate the start of a new school year with food, music, games, and gifts alongside your family and friends. There will be plenty of art, design, music, and food vendors, so get ready to spend a fun day with your family and community. Free, 11 am-6 pm.

Sunni Dai Kids Fashion Week

August 10

393 Broadway

sunnidai.com

Kids take over the runway at this event, and Sunni Dai Kids Fashion Week welcomes you and your family to come watch in their NYC show. Check out the popular trends and styles in kids fashion, including brands such as Lola and the Boys, Mia New York, Beachboom Swimwear, Different is the New Cool, and more. Partnering with The F.R.E.S.H foundation, 10% of ticket sales will be donated to cancer research. $5 general admission and kids, $25 adults, $50 VIP seating, 1-4 pm.

Summer on the Hudson: FlyNYC

August 17

Pier 1 in Riverside Park South, West 70th Street

nycgovparks.org



Take the summer fun into the air with this kite festival! Bring your kite from home or use the free kite kits. Fly kites with your children, watch all of the kites soar in the sky and enjoy music throughout the day. Free, 12-5 pm.

Harry Potter-Inspired Wizards Brunch

August 17-18

Pier 60, Chelsea Piers

thewizardsbrunch.com



Does your family love Harry Potter? Have you binge-watched all the movies at family movie night? If so, then head to this brunch to immerse yourself into the magical world of Harry Potter. Enjoy a three-course meal, magic from wizards, potion lessons, entertainment and Harry Potter-themed decor. And don’t forget to come in costume! Adult $130, Under Age 21 $85, 2-5 pm.

Brooklyn

Jollof Festival

August 3

DUMBO, Brooklyn

jolloffestival.com



Come to experience a day full of food, music, and competition! The Jollof Festival features a variety of Jollof Rice dishes from restaurants and vendors for you to sample, along with traditional African beverages. Vote for the best Jollof, enjoy traditional music, dances, and performances from local African dance groups. Dance to the DJ African hits music and browse the headwraps, handmade dresses and accessories in the lounge. $20-$42 Adults (depending on the ticket package), Free for kids ages 10 and under, 3-8 pm.

Brooklyn Food and Fitness Festival 2019

August 9

Dr. Ronald McNair Park, Washington Avenue

eventbrite.com



As Brooklyn’s only community dedicated to health, fitness, food, and nutrition for all ages, this festival is not one to be missed. Enjoy food from restaurants and food trucks, learn about healthy habits from health and wellness vendor exhibits and local organizations, participate in cardio and fitness activities, and shop for health and wellness products from specialty boutiques. Free, 11 am-5 pm.

Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest

August 17

Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn

allianceforconeyisland.org



Start taking your beach trips now to practice for this iconic event. While your family may train for the Sculpting Contest all year, it is also perfectly fine to sign up just for fun. Spend the day in the sand and work together as a family to see how creative you can truly get. The Sculpting Contest is also fun to just observe. Bring your family to marvel at all of the sandcastle masterpieces — they are sure to impress! Free, 12-4 pm.

NYCRUNS Brooklyn Ice Cream Social 5K & 10K

August 24

Center Drive, Prospect Park

nycruns.com



Whether your family wants to run this 5K or 10K competitively or just walk with maybe some jogging, this run in the park is for you! Enjoy water and fresh fruit during the run and ice cream afterwards, so use the ice cream as your motivation. You’ll also get a t-shirt, and of course, that amazing feeling of accomplishment when you cross the finish line. $30 register before 6/18, $35 register before 8/13, $40 until online registration closes, $50 register at race day, 8:00 am 10k, 8:15 am 5k.

Queens

JAMS Jamaica Arts & Music Summer Festival

August 3

10 blocks of Jamaica Avenue from Parsons Boulevard to 170th Streets

jamaicajams.nyc



Kick off the first weekend in August with this JAMS Festival. Enjoy multi-cultural family fun, shopping, community resources and entertainment. Come to this well-known festival for plenty of kid-friendly activities and great music! Free, 11 am-7 pm.

Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival

August 3-4

Flushing Meadows Park, 111th Street to Van Wyck Expressway

hkdbf-ny.org



Bring your family to the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival for a full day of arts and crafts, food, and Dragon Boat racing. Over 200 Dragon Boat teams all across North America will race in their custom made, colorful boats with a Dragon head at the front and a Dragon tail at the back. There will also be martial arts demonstrations, traditional Chinese food, an International food court, Chinese musical and dance performances, and folk arts and crafts. This celebration and sporting event is the largest multicultural festival in New York, so you don’t want to miss out! Free, 9 am-5 pm.

Rockaway Caribbean Carnival

August 17

Bayswater Park, Bay 32nd Street and Beach Channel Drive

nycgovparks.org



Immerse your family into Caribbean culture at this carnival! Learn about Caribbean traditions, engage in arts and crafts, listen to Caribbean music and watch Caribbean dancing. Spend the day outside and enjoy a family day in the park. Free, 11 am-8 pm.

Bronx

Totally Tomatoes Weekend

August 10-11

2900 Southern Blvd

nybg.org



Is it a fruit? Is it vegetable? Either way, the tomato is well-loved. We grow tomatoes in the garden, slice tomatoes for our salads, and enjoy ketchup at our summer barbecues. Come celebrate the glory of the tomato at Totally Tomatoes Weekend, presented by Edible Academy! There will be tastings, cooking demonstrations, gardening activities, music, and more. Free, 10 am-6 pm.

Honey Weekend

August 17-18

Wave Hill, West 249th Street and Independence Avenue Ecology Building

wavehill.org



Head to Wave Hill for a weekend all about honey and bees! There will be candle-making, honey extraction demonstrations, “Be a Bee” Family Art Project, talks with local beekeepers and tons of honey to taste. Come learn about why bees are important through a series of fun and interactive activities. $12 Adult, Free for Wave Hill Members and Children under 6, 10 am-3 pm.

Cleveland Indians at New York Yankees Baseball Game

August 18

Yankee Stadium, 1 East 161st Street

mlb.com



Take me out to the ballgame, take me out to the crowd! Whether you’re hardcore fans of the New York Yankees or you never follow the baseball season, there is no experience like bringing your family to a baseball game. Teach your kids how to crack open the peanut shells, buy hot dogs between innings, and cheer along with the roar of the crowd. And for the fans out there, during this particular game, the first 10,000 kids ages 14 and under get a 2009 World Champions Fan Ring. Prices vary, 1:05 pm.

What is on your August bucket list? Tag us on Instagram this month #nyaugustbucketlist, we love to see what you’re up to!

Additional reporting: Mia Salas