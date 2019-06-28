Amazon Treasure Truck and First Steps Baby Registry NYC Pop-Up

New York City is the pop-up hotspot. Last summer, we had the incredibly popular Magnum ice cream pop-up, and of course, there’s the Instagram-famous Color Factory (which has been around a lot longer than a traditional pop-up, but we’re surely not complaining!). Pop-ups are a unique part of the NYC experience because they introduce new trends and products. And the temporary nature of pop-ups only heightens the excitement — you’ve got to enjoy your Magnum ice cream and fill your Instagram feed with The Color Factory photos while you can! We know just how time-sensitive and thrilling pop-ups can be, and we’ve got the latest pop-up for you this weekend.

Date, Time, & Location

Amazon’s Treasure Truck and Amazon Baby First Steps is rolling through Greenpoint, Brooklyn on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 at the Brooklyn Expo Center on 72 Noble Street. While many NYC pop-ups are catered towards Instagram-obsessed teenagers (no criticism there, we love Insta too!) or adults, Amazon presents a family-friendly pop-up. Previously in Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, and Atlanta, New York City is their final stop; they must have saved the best for last! Head over to the Main Hall of the Brooklyn Expo Center anytime between 10 am and 6 pm, but there are plenty of perks to coming early, so we suggest arriving in the beginning.

Overview of the Pop-Up



Amazon’s pop-up is all about celebrating parenthood! With First Steps products for your little ones, the pop-up has everything you need to both experience the joys of parenthood and navigate the challenges. Whether you’re expecting or your toddler has just learned to walk, the Amazon pop-up is here to support your journey. Amazon places a focus on safety, health, comfort, and style in their First Steps products. But this pop-up goes beyond a shopping trip — it’s a full experience. The expansive layout and interactive activities transport you into a world of joy, possibility, and excitement, just as pop-ups should. And if you’re a soon-to-be new parent, this pop-up is a wonderful way to kick your stress, worries, and fears to the curb, and allow Amazon to prepare you: both literally with your baby registry and mentally in terms of confidence!

Specifics



In order to truly bring to life the online Amazon Baby Registry experience, Treasure Truck and Amazon Baby Registry have a lot planned for this quick, weekend pop-up. Enjoy free product samples courtesy of Seventh Generation, Mustela, and Bubly sparkling water and create personalized, embroidered onesies! There will also be prize giveaways, including car seats and convertible cribs. Kids will love the toy playroom, where you can check out the best-selling products for infants and toddlers. Moms and dads, you’ll love the huge display of car seats, featuring the latest in car seat safety and technology.

Sip on complimentary Bubly mocktails as you make your way through the other exhibits, including the stroller test park, furniture pop-up house, a premium clothing area, and much more. You’ll also have the unique opportunity to meet one-on-one with Amazon representatives, so take advantage and ask them all of the many questions you have about the products! Treasure Truck First Steps will also be giving away Amazon gift cards, which is why you should get there early to claim your gift card (one per household)! And remember- this is an event for the whole family, so there are plenty of activities for kids to have fun too, such as coloring stations and the creative balloon artist that little ones always get a kick out of.

Great, It’s Family-Oriented and There’s a Lot to Do, But What’s Special About This Pop-Up?



Well, there’s a few reasons why we think that this pop-up is a must-do and a must-see this weekend. First, while the pop-up is more geared to families, it still embodies that fun, Instagram-trendy style. Not only is it an experience in the interactive sense, but the rainbow pops of color, neatly organized lemons, limes, and strawberries, and decorative structures create such positive energy. And when you’re feeling joyful, you’re sure to have a great time (and maybe even get a few Insta-worthy photos).

We also love this pop-up because not only is it family-oriented, but the family focus draws NYC families together. We’re all for any event that connects NYC parents so that they can become resources for each other. Maybe your kids will even make new friends at this event! So if you attend the pop-up, branch out to other families and take the opportunity to get to know your local community.

Finally, we said it before, but we’ll say it again: Amazon’s Treasure Truck and Amazon Baby First Steps brings Amazon, the online, go-to resource for anything and everything, to life. While online shopping is convenient, we all know the value of in-store shopping, especially when it comes to products that you’re unsure about or products that you consider essential. Amazon knows just how important your baby registry is, so they encourage you to take advantage of this in-store, interactive experience. Not only do you actually get to see all of these products in person and test them out yourself, but you’ll be surrounded by plenty of resources to ask for others’ opinions, such as Amazon representatives and other parents.

Connect with Amazon’s Treasure Truck and Amazon Baby First Steps



Now that you’ve booked this one-of-a-kind event in your calendar, it’s time to connect with Amazon to stay up-to-date on the latest & greatest. Sign up to receive Treasure Truck notifications, create your baby registry, and download the Amazon app on your smartphone. If you can’t make it to the event, no worries- shop the First Steps products preview online. You can also follow @treasuretruck on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for more updates and behind-the-scenes photos.