After-school programs are a wonderful way to boost your child’s academic success and social performance. Not only do these activities provide some level of structure during the Covid-19 school year, but they’re also a great way to promote a healthy social life and can even reduce risky behavior in teens. We’ve selected some amazing, supervised programs, hosted in NYC, that can be a great resource for your loved ones this year. There’s something for everyone in here, so keep scrolling!

Kids in the Game

This after-school program keeps kids busy with activities including sports, homework help, creative movement, dance, STEAM projects, special events, and fitness games. Kids in the Game will handle registrations, as well as hire a full staff to coordinate your program before your students return home to their families.

Contact: (212) 634-7262, info@kidsinthegame.com

Location: 36 W 20th Street, New York, NY 10011

Tinkergarten

Ages 2-8

This is perfect for your outdoorsy little one. Tinkergarten is offering a new class where a certified Tinkergarten Leader guides the group through an engaging 30-min online session, introducing a new play lesson each week, featuring outdoor activities. Each lesson supports a different aspect of creativity and inspires hours of purposeful play at home. You get easy activity guides and Q&A with your Leader to help you support your child’s learning, too.

Contact: support@tinkergarten.com

Pixel Academy

Ages 7-15

Pixel Academy offers relevant, relatable, cutting-edge STEM education for kids in NYC. They convert fun, popular interfaces like Minecraft and YouTube into critical learning experiences, teaching fundamentals in tech topics like coding, 3D design, animation, and media production. Pixel Academy’s year-round, expert instructors personalize their signature, 90-minute, hands-on workshops after school at their Brooklyn location, using their hand-crafted curriculum and teaching methodologies. Their after-school Tracks are designed to use your child’s interests to guide them through learning advanced STEM skills and cutting-edge technology.

Contact: info@pixelacademy.org

Location: 163 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Dream

Grades K-5

Dream’s after-school programs provide youth with opportunities to have a good time while learning. Kids stay on track to achieve long-term academic success and develop the life skills to become independent, confident, and caring adults. This program includes practicing physical literacy, achieving academic success, and embodying social emotional competencies.

Contact: (212) 722-1608, info@wearedream.org

Location: 1991 Second Avenue, New York, NY 10029

Collina Italiana

Ages 2-16

The staff at Collina Italiana welcomes you to become a part of the friendly environment that is their Language Center! At Collina Italiana, you will not only learn colloquial Italian, but will also learn about the country’s culture and essence through the culinary arts, movies, songs, lectures, and much more. Italian language classes, Italian events and workshops in NYC are Online!

Contact: (212) 427-7770, info@collinaitaliana.com

Location: 1556 Third @ 87th Street, Suite 603 New York, NY 10128

Dedimus Potestatem

Ages 12-17

Dedimus Potestatem offers tailored leadership and business development and leadership courses for non-profits, NGOs, small businesses, and Educational Organizations in the U.S. and overseas. Their team has worked with people in high places, from all over the world. Dedimus Potestatem also offers educational programs, including Leadership, Model UN, Debate, Mock Trial, STEM, critical thinking and soft skills for preschoolers and kindergartners, Socratic seminars on activism and civics, Mentorship (for high school students), Etiquette, Theater, Photography and entrepreneurship marketing for students starting progressive initiatives and more.

Contact: info@potestatem.co

Writopia Lab

Ages 7-18

Writopia’s online workshops create an inclusive environment, mixing the region’s most gifted writers with young people who are beginning to discover their own voices. Young creatives and writers can come together online after school to discuss ideas and critique one another’s work. Writopia’s workshopping method, competitive hiring process, and thorough training enable these young writers to reach their full potential.

Contact: (212) 222-4088

Location: 155 W. 81st Street, Suite A, New York, NY 10024

Renascent Institute

Ages 3-9

The Renascent Institute believes that learning a new language is the key to succeed in today’s global world. They’re probably onto something! The Foreign language at the Renascent Institute will ensure you that you will acquire the reading, writing and listening skills in the new language and the cross-cultural understanding that you will need to thrive personally and professionally.

Contact: (917) 805-1232

Atlantic Acting School

Ages 4-18

Atlantic Acting School invites youths to continue their creative endeavors – all while being at home. Participants will be creating characters and scripts, and young actors have opportunities to produce their own work. Each class has a focus that varies from musical theater to sketch, improv, scene study, film/TV and more, but are all rooted in the Atlantic Technique.

Contact: (212) 691-5919

Location: 76 Ninth Avenue, Ste. 313, New York, NY 10011

Museum of Mathematics (MoMath)

Ages 5-18

Offering after school programs for kids and teens, MoMath is strictly online this year. Break the boredom of being at home with a journey into the wonderful and intriguing world of mathematics, guided by an experienced educator. Drop-in classes are available every weekday, and registration is free through September for MoMath members (and always free for families in need).

Contact: (212) 542-0566, info@momath.org

Location: 11 East 26th Street, New York, NY 10010