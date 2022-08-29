Choosing the Right After-school and Extra Curricular Activities

There is a dizzying array of options for kids’ extracurriculars, from academic enrichment to sports teams to social interest programs. So how can parents make the right after-school choices? We asked experts to share their tips.

The Benefits of Getting Involved

After sitting at a desk or in front of the computer all day, kids need opportunities to move around, according to Kelly Fradin, M.D., a pediatrician in the Bronx. Megan Gallagher, a TED talk speaker, best-selling author, and mental health advocate for teenagers, agrees that the best activities are ones where they are active. “Just getting fresh air and moving their bodies is so good for them,” she says.

“After-school activities provide an ideal environment in which to nurture social skills and confidence,” says Shawna Stewart, program accounts specialist at MakerState LLC, a STEM enrichment program in Manhattan. “They teach children the value of working as a team to achieve a mutual goal—a skill that will benefit them in their future occupations.”

How to Find What Your Kid Loves

You want to start them early enough that they have a chance to excel, but also make sure they are old enough to dig in. What age is right? “Any child who goes to school is old enough to begin after-school activities,” says Carole Lieberman, M.D., a psychiatrist and author of Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror. “[Kids] should begin by grades first, second, or third because the sooner you start enriching them with these activities, the better.”

On the other hand, if your kid is not interested in after-school classes- there’s plenty of time for interests to develop. “By middle school, if not before, students should be experimenting with a diverse set of after-school endeavors that align with any interests they express,” says Kat Cohen, Ph.D., college admissions counselor and founder of IvyWise, an educational consulting company.

When it comes to selecting an activity, Dr. Cohen says it’s important to provide a variety of options. For younger kids, a ranking system can help. Make a list of activities your child enjoys that are safe enough to explore, Dr. Lieberman recommends. “Then ask your child to rank them in the order they like best, so that they feel like they have chosen to do this,” she says.

How to Figure Out a Workable Schedule

Figuring out your kid’s individual threshold can be tricky. “Start with one after-school activity, then gradually add more as your child seems able to handle a more intense schedule,” Dr. Lieberman suggests. It’s important to make sure your kids don’t lose sight of the things that may be important to your family—academics, family dinners, religious practices, etc. Also, siblings may differ in their activity level. “Every student is different, so there is no magic number of hours that should be devoted to after-school activities,” Dr. Cohen says.

Gallagher agrees that after some emotionally challenging years for students, it’s essential that your child feels safe and happy within the program. “Use your intuition to really understand your child’s interests and favorite hobbies,” she says. “As a parent, the best thing you can do is to be present and show up. As well as asking them, ‘How are you feeling?’ instead of ‘How are you doing?’”

Whatever you do choose for your child -we hope with these expert tips that what you pick will be the perfect one for your child.

Bronx

Dedimus Potestatem

4501 Broadway, New York, NY

potestatem.co

Dedimus Potestatem provides fun, academically challenging programs to students in primary, middle, and high school. Programs include Leadership, Debate, Filmmaking, Model United Nations, Philosophy, Model Congress, Mock Trial, Etiquette, Self-Defense, and more. They offer virtual and in-person private, semi-private, and group sessions as well as after-school programs.

Launch Math+Science Centers

178 West 81st Street, New York

212-600-1010

info@launchmath.com

launchmath.com

STEM enrichment programs for students from Pre-K to 8th grade. Kids discover the magic of forensics, explore the allure of rocket science, think like architects – and more! Launch’s math enrichment program combines hands-on teaching tools, computer-based instructional methods and real-world problem-solving techniques! Register now and receive a $200 discount off multi-class registrations.

New Settlement Community Center

1501 Jerome Ave Bronx, NY

718-758-5901

newsettlement.org/community-center/classes/

The New Settlement Community Center is offering a range of programming this upcoming Fall, including dance, yoga, mixed martial arts, music, swimming, and more. All classes are either low-cost or free, and serve community members 6 months old to Seniors. Registration is going on now.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Music School

126 Felix St., Brooklyn, NY

718-638-5660

brooklynmusicschool.org

Brooklyn Music School has something fun and affordable for everyone this fall! Brooklyn Music School started serving the community over 100 years ago. Today, BMS continues offering experiences for everyone. Music and performing arts programming includes early childhood development, an after-school program, private lessons/group classes for ages 5 and up. And a mentor program for ages 14-18. Connect, grow, and learn #BMSBrooklyn.

Noel Pointer Music

247 Herkimer Street

718 230-4825

noelpointer.org

Noel Pointer Foundation, a non-profit organization inspired by the life and work of the talented violinist Mr. Noel Pointer, was founded in 1995. Since then, it has served 34,000 NYC students, enriching their lives through the development of string music education programs for resourced communities in the metropolitan area. Through professional instruction, performance, and school placement opportunities, NPF enhances a student’s cultural and academic experience.

Park Slope United

Locations Throughout Brooklyn

parkslopeunited.com/psu-classes

Park Slope United is Brooklyn’s premier youth soccer club. Founded in 2012 with a single class, it has grown to become the borough’s largest club. They offer every skill level, from beginner classes to serious travel programs. This fall, PSU is offering classes in nearly every corner of Brooklyn, and with class options every single day of the week, they’ve got a class for you! All classes begin after Labor Day, and happen once per week for 10 weeks. For more detailed information, including their class schedule and to register for a class, visit their website today!

Penguin Coding School

Park Slope: 424 7th Ave, Brooklyn

Cobble Hill: 156 Smith St, Brooklyn

Or Virtual: penguincodingschool.com

Offering in-person and online afterschool, weekend and summer day classes are available in Minecraft, Scratch, Roblox, Python, JavaScript, and Robotics to students ages 5-18. Penguin also offers free trial courses, where students can try out a new language in an hour-long session with full attention from their teacher. Enrollment is now open for fall, both in-person at both locations and virtually. After school pick up is available for Penguin’s 3:30pm classes.

The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center

Brooklyn, NY

schooladmin@mmdg.org

mmdg.org/theschool

The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center offers high-quality dance programs in a wide range of styles (tap, hip-hop, jazz, modern, ballet, West African and more). Programs include Early Childhood classes for children ages 18 months to 6 years, and classes for children 6 to 18 years old in a creative, inclusive, and safe environment.

SKATEYOGI

140 Empire Blvd, Brooklyn

58 North 9th Street @ Kent Ave, Brooklyn

718-484-9777

skateyogi.com

Discover the joy of skateboarding with SKATEYOGI! From their two Brooklyn locations in Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Williamsburg, SKATEYOGI offers skateboarding classes, camps, lessons and birthday parties in a fun, creative environment for ages 2 up to adults. Register now for their Fall I series and school holiday day camps.

Stepping Stones Center

44 1st Place, Brooklyn,NY

718-630-1000

steppingstones86.com

Stepping Stones Center is a preschool alternative offering part time classes for two to five year olds in Carroll Gardens. Art classes, Cooking, Science Experiments, Music, Outdoor playtime and much more. Inquire at steppingstonescenterinc@gmail.com.

World Explorers Brooklyn

Preschool Age: 36 St. Felix St., Brooklyn

School Age: 485 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn

855- 687-6923

brooklyn.explorerkids.us

It takes a village. And you’ve found one! Their newest location at 485 Atlantic Avenue will be open this September. The location will offer morning classes for 0-4 year olds, afternoon classes for kindergarten through fifth graders, and evening and weekend events for children and their families. World Explorers Brooklyn offers year-round care for children ages 2-12. Year-round programming includes Afterschool Adventures, School Break Camps, My Caregiver & Me Classes, Intro to Preschool Classes, Evening & Weekend Events and Summer Camp

Long Island

Eglevsky Ballet

700 Hicksville Road, Suite 102, Bethpage

516-746-1115

eglevskyballet.org

info@eglevskyballet.org

Since 1961, Eglevsky Ballet has been at the forefront of dance and classical ballet education on Long Island. A staff of internationally recognized educators train students in an environment conducive to learning and artistic excellence. Whether studying in the recreational division or in the pre-professional training program for serious students, your child will receive the best training available.

German American School

6 E 87th St #6F, New York, NY

german-american-school.org

German-American School offers an accredited after-school language program. The school has been teaching German since 1892 when it focused on children of German immigrants. Today it teaches children of all ethnicities.Students graduate with the NY State Regents (FLAC) exam. They also offer AP German.

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County

442 Moreland Road, Commack

631-543-6622

gssc.us

customercare@gssc.us

You want a brighter, happier tomorrow for your girl—that’s what Girl Scouts of Suffolk County wants too. They offer a wide range of programming to inspire curiosity and help girls dream big. Membership dues are only $50 annually and financial aid may be available. Start her adventure today!

Girl Scouts of Nassau County

110 Ring Road West, Garden City

516-741-2550

gsnc.org

customercare@gsnc.org

Girl Scouts of Nassau County is, and will always be, there for your girl. Girl Scouts has an exciting array of choices to suit her interests at every age. Troops are forming now! Girls ages 5-17 who live in Nassau County are welcome to join.

Hofstra Reading/Writing Learning Clinic

Hofstra University, Hempstead

516-463-6535

hofstra.edu/rwlclinic

rwlclinc@hofstra.edu

The Reading/Writing Learning Clinic is dedicated to providing personalized literacy instruction for children and adolescents in a supportive environment. NY State-certified teachers work with students to build their skills as readers and writers. Whether you seek to enhance your child’s literacy learning experiences or nurture your child’s joy in reading and writing, they will address your learner’s literacy needs and interests. In-person and remote instruction options are available.

Music Institute of Long Island

90 Plandome Road, Manhasset

516-627-7052

miligirls@gmail.com

milimusic.com

Long Island’s Premier Music School is celebrating their 32nd year. They have been consistently voted the best music school on Long Island and the North Shore. Programs include violin, viola, cello, guitar, piano, voice, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, trombone, and tuba. Instructions in traditional, Suzuki, and ABRSM methods for ages 3-99, beginner-college level.

Saf-T-Swim

Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk

866-723-3794

info@saf-t-swim.com

saf-t-swim.com

Each school year is an opportunity to start fresh. Incorporate swimming lessons into your routine for even more opportunities to grow and learn. Saf-T-Swim’s swimming lessons are perfect for all ages and abilities. They offer a wide array of programs like private, group baby and me, swim team and more!

Soccer Shots

Multiple Locations in Nassau and Suffolk

516-558-2266

soccershots.com/liwest

liwest@soccershots.com

Soccer Shots is the premier intro-to-soccer program in the US and Canada. An engaging soccer program for children ages 2 to 8 with a focus on character development. Their caring team positively impacts children’s lives on and off the field through best-in-class coaching, communication and expert-approved curriculum.

The Coder School

Multiple Locations

longisland.thecoderschool.com.

917-444-5371

The Coder School’s flagship afterschool program, Code Coaching R, combines a super-small 2:1 teaching ratio with individualized curriculum so kids are able to move at their own pace. Coding takes practice and getting kids to code consistently throughout the year is the best way they’ll learn. The Coder School has hundreds of coaches mentoring students ages 7-18 in computer science. Call to schedule a free class today.

Village East Gifted

33 Walt Whitman Road, Suite 111, Huntington Station

216 Mineola Avenue, 2nd Fl., Roslyn Heights

631-549-2313

villageeastgifted.com

villageeastgifted@gmail.com

Is your child gifted? Village East Gifted (VEG), is celebrating 16 years of academic excellence in the field of gifted education.They offer a rigorous CORE curriculum, covering all subjects, to gifted students ages 2-15. Founder and CEO, Tobi J Phillips, Ed.D. (cert.) trademarked her teaching methodology and curriculum which is highly-creative and intellectually-challenging.

WildPlay

wplay.info/nyfamilies

WildPlay Jones Beach has extended its season to Nov. 6! WildPlay’s new ziplines and high ropes courses will be open all fall for your after school adventure needs. Save 20% with the code NYFAMILY20! Ages 5 and up. Located scross from the Amphitheater on Jones Beach.

YMCA of Long Island

855-2YMCALI (962254)

Bay Shore, East Hampton, Glen Cove, Holtsville, Huntington, and Patchogue

ymcali.org

childcare@ymcali.org

The YMCA of Long Island’s before- and after-school programs support children in reaching their full potential by providing academic support and hands-on enrichment experiences in a safe, structured environment for children in kindergarten through middle school. The YMCA of Long Island partners with school districts in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Manhattan

Advantage Tennis

quickstartny.com

FALL/WINTER 2022. Advantage QuickStart is tennis customized for age, ability and fun—players 4-10 use kid-sized racquets and slower-bouncing balls. Check it out with a FREE Kids Day class in September at 3 NYC locations! Choose your place, date and time! Enroll for fall/winter QuickStart session while you’re there and save 15%! To book your FREE class or find out more, please go quickstartny.com.

Bloomingdale School of Music

323 W 108th St, New York, NY 10025

bsmny.org

Bloomingdale School of Music offers lessons and classes for students of all ages and skill levels, from early childhood to adults, and beginner to college prep. Lessons are available 7 days a week in 20 instruments and multiple genres. Various musical ensembles are also available.

China Institute Children’s Fall Semester

Downtown: 40 Rector Street, New York, NY

UES: 151 East 65th Street, New York, NY

212-744-8181, ext. 143

chinainstitute.org/school/kids-teens/afterschool-downtown

China Institute offers programs that provide broad exposure to the Chinese language and culture for children ages 2-16 at all proficiency levels. The Curriculum is available both in-person and online to suit the needs of every family.

Collina Italiana: Italian School and Cultural Center

1556 Third Avenue @ 87th Street, New York

212-427-7770

CollinaItaliana.com

info@collinaitaliana.com

From the artwork and literature, to the cuisine and culture, the Italian language connects children to a world of beauty. Collina’s immersive after-school and morning drop-off programs are the perfect way for a child to start their journey with the Italian language.

Diller-Quaile Music School

24 E 95th St, New York, NY

diller-quaile.org

Diller-Quaile offers in-person and online music instruction options for all ages, including early childhood music classes for children 3 months to 5 years, and instrument and voice lessons, group classes, and ensembles for ages 4 years to adult. Join Diller-Quaile as they cultivate joy, creativity, and togetherness through music!

Harlem School of the Arts (HSA)

The Herb Alpert Center

645 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York

212-926-4100

hsanyc.org

HSA offers after-school instruction in music, dance, theater, musical theater, and media & design to children ages 2-18, and empowers youth to reach their full potential through interdisciplinary arts training that celebrates the rich complexity of their community. Fall classes are offered M-F from 3pm-7pm, and Saturdays from 10am-3pm

Joffrey Ballet School

Manhattan and LIC

joffreyregistrar@joffreyballetschool.com

The Joffrey Ballet School Children’s and Youth Ballet Programs offer year-round classes for dancers ages 2-18, accompanied with live music. Classes are taught in their West Village and Long Island City studios. In-person or livestream options available, with performance opportunities each semester!

LeapUp Learning Mandarin After School Program

1751 2nd Ave., between 91st and 92nd Street

646-870-0560

leapuplearning.com

info@leapuplearning.com

After-school classes for children aged 5-16. Teachers are native speakers with master’s degrees in bilingual education. Small sized classes are tailored to students’ different levels and objectives. Students learn Mandarin through interactive activities and exercises in a supportive environment. Extended hours are available.

Planet Han

401 West End Avenue

1556 Third Avenue, New York

212-724-2421

planethanchinese.com

info@planethanchinese.com

Planet Han provides a fresh approach to teaching Mandarin Chinese. With two locations they aims to teach kids ages 1 to 16 through their group classes, afterschool programs, and private tutors. Also offering in-person, online-only options so your child can have access to their fun classes from anywhere. Mandarin for all kids.

QBK Sports – Indoor Beach Volleyball

41-20 39th Street, Long Island City

718- 475-9694

qbksports.com

info@qbksports.com

Beach volleyball is the fastest growing NCAA sport in the country and children can learn it with the best coaches in the city. The only program of its kind is at QBK Sports. Classes are engaging, challenging and foster a love of the sport. Opportunities to join the club team.

Steps on Broadway

2121 Broadway, New York, NY

stepsnyc.com

Whether your child wants to dance once a week or become a professional dancer. Join them from September 12-18, for their Open House where young dancers can try as many classes as they want for FREE! Contact youthprograms@stepsnyc.com to schedule class TODAY!

Queens

Advantage Tennis

quickstartny.com

Introduce kids to tennis with Advantage QuickStart! Advantage QuickStart is tennis customized for age, ability and fun—players 4-10 use kid-sized racquets and slower-bouncing balls. Check it out with a FREE Kids Day class in August/September at 3 NYC locations! Choose your place, date and time! Enroll for fall/winter QuickStart session while you’re there and save 15%!! To book your FREE class or find out more, please go to quickstartny.com

All Star Studios

108-21 72nd Ave., 4th floor, Forest Hills

718-268-2280

allstarstudiosnyc.com

allstarstudiosnyc@gmail.com

All Star Studios program is designed to encourage and educate students on how to increase flexibility, improve coordination, focus on muscle strengthening, build poise, and have fun. All instructors have experience in both teaching and performing. Get ready for the 2022-2023 dance season and register for a free trial class!

Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning (JCAL)

161-04 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY

718-658-7400

jcal.org

JCAL Arts Classes feature accessible, affordable learning opportunities with professional Teaching Artists. They are committed to helping students pursue creative expression, passionate learning and artistic development. Classes include Ceramics, Piano, Acting, Fashion Design, Animation, Voice, Painting and more! Visit JCAL.org for more information.

Joffrey Ballet School

Manhattan and Long Island City

joffreyregistrar@joffreyballetschool.com

joffreyballetschool.com/childrens-and-youth-ballet-program-fall-2022

The Joffrey Ballet School Children’s and Youth Ballet Programs offer year-round classes for dancers ages 2-18, accompanied with live music. Classes are taught in their West Village and Long Island City studios, founded by Robert Joffrey in 1953. In-person or livestream options available, with performance opportunities each semester!

Kimmy Ma ARTStudio

190-19 Union Tpke., Fresh Meadows, NY

646-209-9352

kimmyma-artstudio.com

The fall schedule begins in September and includes after-school classes for Young Artists Age 9+ W-F or Saturday. Art Fundamentals for students Age 5+ are offered Saturdays. Private/Semi-Private M-T or Sat. Fine Arts curriculum is designed by Mrs. Ma, Master of Art, School of Education, NYU 1996. Enroll now before sessions begin. Make an appointment to visit. See website for schedule, student gallery and bio of teaching artists.

Nadia’s Performing Arts Center

208-42 Cross Island Pkwy., Bayside, NY

718-279-3980

nadiadance.net

nadia@nadiadance.net

As a dancer, a mother and an educator, artistic director Nadia Avigliano has come to know that children possess many different styles of learning. Through dance education, they acquire skills in rhythm, patterning, memorization, problem solving, spatial and body awareness, musicality, precision and coordination. The Center’s environment nurtures students’ self-esteem and encourages them to strive for their best. Whether your child hopes to dance professionally or just wants to try a new activity, they offer various levels of engagement suitable for beginners or seasoned dancers.

Performing Arts Conservatory of New York

35-57 89th St., Jackson Heights

718-639-1425, 917-774-3411

paconyschool.com

info@paconyschool.com

Music instruction in piano, violin, guitar, voice, brass, and woodwinds; dance instruction in ballet, modern, and flamenco; art instruction in drawing and painting are all offered. Dalcroze, music and movement for preschoolers, drama and musical theater classes, and Spanish for kids are available. Adults are welcome.

QBK Sports Indoor Beach Volleyball

41-20 39th Street, Long Island City

718-475-9694

qbksports.com

info@qbksports.com

Beach volleyball is the fastest growing NCAA sport in the country and children can learn it with the best coaches in the city. The only program of its kind is at QBK Sports. Classes are engaging, challenging and foster a love of the sport. Opportunities to join the club team.

Ridgewood Dance Studio

60-13 Myrtle Ave., 2nd Floor

Ridgewood, NY

718-497-2372

ridgewooddancestudios.com

Believing that it’s important for every child to experience the art of dance, their Studio has been dancing into the lives of the community for over 40 years. Learning to dance is a vital part of a child’s development and encourages discipline, mature habits, poise, personality, stability, self-confidence and knowledge of music. Students have been accepted into performing arts schools as well as The Alvin Ailey and Rockette summer intensive programs.

Rose Academy of Ballet

70-11 Austin St., Forest Hills

718-520-0207

roseacademyofballet.com

racademyofballet@gmail.com

A thoughtful dance program that combines movement and music, while always leaving space for personal creativity. Students are taught by professionals in their field! There are dance classes for ages 3 and older! Pre-ballet, jazz, hip-hop, acro, and more! Register for classes now!

School of Rock-Queens

34-43 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside, NY 11358

929-999-7625

queens@schoolofrock.com

queens.schoolofrock.com

School of Rock’s patented music education system builds proficiency by integrating thrilling stage performance, song-based learning, proprietary music books and a revolutionary mobile application. This approach turns beginners into confident, professional performers. Your child can learn to sing, play guitar, bass, keyboard or drums. Enroll today.

Westchester

Amadeus Conservatory of Music & Theater

201 King St, Chappaqua

St. Matthew’s Church, 382 Cantitoe Street, Bedford, NY

914-238-0388

amadeusconservatory.com

Amadeus offers private music lessons in all instruments, Suzuki violin, and voice to all ages and levels. Early childhood classes are given to Babies & Me and Toddlers. Graduates of the finest conservatories such as The Juilliard School, Eastman, Manhattan School of Music, teachers instill a love of music in their students. Piano, voice, drums, guitar, violin, viola, cello, woodwinds, brass, theory, song writing, chamber music. Visit the site or call to register. Classes begin September 6.

Alliance Francaise of Westchester

280 Dobbs Ferry Road – Suite 302

White Plains, NY 10607

914- 681-8735 |

afwestchesterny.org

Alliance Française is the best place for children and teens to learn French in Westchester County! After school classes provide a great opportunity for children to learn the language with native speakers. Lessons are available in-person or online, and children as young as 6 months old can be exposed to a bilingual environment.

Artistree Performing Arts

114 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

835-2200

artistreearts.com

Artistree Performing Arts is a performing arts studio offering classes in acting, singing, dance and music as well as full-scale musical theater productions for students ages 3 to 18 years old. We strive to foster an artistic community where students can build their confidence and establish friendships in a supportive, fun, and nurturing environment.

Belle School of Music

1088 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale

283 Tarrytown Road, White Plains

1537 Central Park Ave., Yonkers

914-961-5511

belleschool.com

At the Belle School of Music, piano lessons are FUN! They have created a piano lesson kids actually look forward to! The dynamic Belle School of Music system has shaped together a carefully balanced program that will stimulate every aspect of your child’s musical development to achieve his or her personal best. Now Offering Individual On-Line Lessons and FREE Consultations.

Central Park Dance

450 Central Ave., Scarsdale

914-723-2940

centralparkdance.com

“CPD has expanded children and adult programs offering ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary, tap, hip-hop, Preschool, Tot & I, Fairytale ballet, theater, salsa, belly dancing, and fitness for all ages! Each has an extensive curriculum with various levels. For over 40 years, CPD continues to introduce new classes and provide impeccable customer service. 200 + classes a week!””

Crestwood Music Education Center

870 Scarsdale Ave, Scarsdale

914-961-3497

info@crestwoodmusic.com

Crestwoodmusic.com

Offering private lessons in piano, guitar, voice, strings, woodwinds, brass, drums and percussion instruments for students of all ages/levels. A world-class faculty provides premier music education; comprehensive ensemble/group, orchestral programs, Music Together (for toddlers) as well as Suzuki and Jazz programs. Come experience their new recital/broadcast performance hall.

Encore Center for Performing Arts

1 Byram Brook Place, Armonk

914-730-1122

info@encorecenterperformingarts.com

encorecenterperformingarts.com

Encore Center for Performing Arts offers various dance styles and musical theatre classes for all ages and skill levels and with a flexible schedule of class days and times for everyone! They also offer dance competition teams & advanced programs giving the students the chance to take their training further. Musical Theatre students get the chance to perform in mainstage productions and to take private voice and piano lessons. The studio also offers birthday parties, dance camps and special studio events!

GymCats Gymnastics

At Equalize Fitness

1 Odell Plaza, Yonkers

914-965-7676

gymcats.net

We offer classes for boys and girls ages 20 months and up from beginner to advanced gymnastics, every day of the week! Our goal is to build a physical and mental foundation for all sports and to promote athleticism and good health through participation in gymnastics.

Gym Dandy

1415 Pelhamdale Ave, Pelham

646-338-5921

gymdandyonline.com

Gym Dandy is Back! If you are looking for a playgroup for your child in the Westchester area they are here for you!! Offering fun Mommy and Me classes! This is a great opportunity to spend special, quality time with your child as well as make new friendships along the way that will surely last a lifetime!

Hoff-Barthelson Music School

25 School Lane, Scarsdale

914-723-1169

hbms.org

hb@hbms.org

At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Our comprehensive K–12 curriculum combines six elements of music instruction into one comprehensive package: private lessons, musicianship classes, ensembles, performance opportunities, professional accompaniment service, and regular progress reports. Flexible tuition structure. Financial aid available.

Honest Art

708 Saw Mill River Road

Ardsley, NY 10502

Studio: 914.309.9334

honestart.com

hello@honestart.com

Make the back-to-school transition easier with Honest Art. Honest Art is a Top 10 After School Program provider, offering art classes with guided homework time. The colorful and spacious studio promises to make the afternoons fly by, with every child returning home full of smiles and creativity! Honest Art also offers a full range of classes 7 days a week and also hosts Westchester’s BEST birthday parties

Katonah Art Center (KISCO)

40 Radio Circle, Mt. Kisco

914-232-4843

katonahartcenter.com

The Katonah Art Center is now accepting registration for our Fall session starting Sept 12th, 2022. We offer drawing, painting, pottery, sculpture, fused glass, jewelry-making, 3D printing, digital arts and more. Our programs include after-school and weekend classes.

Knockout Boxing Gym

236 North Ave, New Rochelle, NY

914-740-4100

knockoutboxinggym.com

Located in the heart of downtown New Rochelle, Knockout Boxing gym offers a variety of programs for ages 6-86. Our aim is to build confidence while offering Boxing, Karate, KickBoxing, Mauy Thai, KravMaga. Beginner classes for Youth and Adults.

Logrea Dance Academy

2 Dale Ave, Ossining

914-941-2939

logreadance.com

Beth Fritz-Logrea and Jean Logrea have provided quality dance training for over 36 years. LDA offers annual scholarship auditions, a boys’ ballet initiative, and special You and Me and Pre Ballet programs for children ages 3-5. There are extensive performing opportunities for children age 6 and up including the Westchester Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker”. LDA presents annual spring performances featuring ballet, modern, jazz, tap, and theater dance. LDA follows CDC rules and has a new air filtration system. Classes are enrolling now!

Musical Munchkins

914-771-7000

musicalmunchkins.com

Musical Munchkins is happily celebrating 40 years of music and movement throughout Westchester! Live fun-filled classes taught by experienced nurturing teachers who engage children in joyful activities while building music skills using drums, shakers, props, puppets, creative play, songs, dance and more. Join our lively, upbeat classes this September.

Own it Authentically, LLC

Life Coaching for Children & Teens

shiemickalashanne.com

917-541-6739

As a certified Wisdom Coach with Adventures in Wisdom™. Shekinah Monee empowerS children 8+ to build resilience, develop self-confidence and self-esteem to achieve their goals and stand in their power. Your child will become confident to successfully handle any obstacles that come their way. Private & Group sessions available.

Play Group Theatre

One N. Broadway, White Plains, NY

914-946-4433

playgroup.org

info@playgroup.org

The Play Group Theatre is preparing kids for every stage of life while giving them the tools they need to succeed on stage today! Welcome to a fun-filled, non-competitive performing arts program that provides actor training at the highest level while fostering friendships and building skills that last a lifetime.

Rising Sport Stars

280 Old Mamaroneck Rd, White Plains NY

929- 841-4500

RisingSportStarsLLC.com

RisingSportStarsLLC@gmail.com

Rising Sport Stars is a Jr. NBA affiliated program offering classes, clinics, leagues, and private sessions for kids ages 3 and up. Its approach includes small-group activities and drills in which players are both competing as individuals and working together. This untraditional format encourages players to think and utilize their fundamental skills like shooting, ball handling, passing, and defense.

Scarsdale Ballet Studio

10 County Center Rd

White Plains, NY 10607

914-725-8754

scarsdaleballetstudio.com

Scarsdale Ballet Studio, directed by Diana White of NYC Ballet, celebrates 30 years in Westchester. She and her world-class faculty provide traditional ballet education to aspiring professional and recreational dancers, from young children to older adults, in brand new state-of-the-art studios next to the County Center.

Scarsdale Fencing Center

303 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583

914- 287-6496

scarsdalefencing.com

Start your child on the path to excellence with a fun, challenging and unique Fall activity at the Scarsdale Fencing Center! SFC is offering week-long training programs for beginner and intermediate level! Beginners will start with a trial lesson: a private 20-minute session introducing the most basic tenets of the sport. The program will move on to cover the basics of fencing and include friendly conditioning games, drills, and bouting over the course of five fun-filled days! Programs for intermediate fencers builds up and expands on the basics, covering advanced techniques, tactics, and drills. friendly conditioning games, drills, and bouting over the course of five fun-filled days!

Steffi Nossen School of Dance

216 Central Ave., White Plains

914-328-1900

steffinossen.org

ArtsWestchester 2022 Arts Education Award winner. Experience the joy and discipline of dance in White Plains and Chappaqua. Modern, Ballet, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Tap, Toddler/Parent, Adaptive Dance. Live music. Performance opportunities! NEW Kids Yoga and Musical Theater. FREE week of dance Sept.19th – 24th to try all appropriate age and level classes.

Studio B Dance Center

277 White Plains Road, Eastchester

914-793-2799

studiobdance.com

Studio B is the only dance studio in Westchester that is YPAD certified (background checks, CPR, and additional training in early childhood development). Professional dance educators teach children ages 2 and up. Offering convenient classes for siblings, performing companies and competition teams. Open 7 days a week in their beautiful, modern facility.

World Cup Gymnastics

160 Hunts Lane

Chappaqua, NY

914-238-9267

worldcupgymnastics.com

World Cup Gymnastics’ programs help to establish a solid fitness foundation for a healthy and active start to a child’s life and an opportunity for every child to discover their inner champion through the sport of gymnastics. Come join our mommy and me, recreational gymnastics, competitive gymnastics, or cheerleading classes. Participate in Kids Night Out, have a birthday party, or join our school year and summer camps. No matter the skill level, there is a program for you at World Cup Gymnastics.

Written by: By Anja Webb, Shana Liebman

Updated by Donna Duarte-Ladd