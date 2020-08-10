Adaptogen-Infused Breakfast Ideas to Start the Day

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three Adaptogen-Infused Breakfast Ideas

Stress levels from the ongoing pandemic are still high for many families, but herbs such as rhodiola, tulsi, and shatavari are being studied for their ability to help us take stress in stride. These herbs and others, known as adaptogens, are traditionally used to support emotional wellbeing and physical resilience. You can include them in your diet with these adaptogen-infused breakfast recipes that are easy, convenient and beneficial to your mind and body. These three adaptogens can be some of the best for busy moms. Rhodiola supports healthy mood and energy levels, while tulsi is loved for its ability to support emotional wellbeing. Shatavari is used in India as a women’s health tonic. Some adaptogens can be very stimulating, but these three are grounding and calming.

Creating an adaptogen-infused breakfast to start a potentially stressful day on better footing is actually very simple. Mix herbal powders or liquid extracts into easy breakfast recipes the night before. Prepping ahead of time streamlines your routine and eliminates a little stress on its own, and adding herbs gives you an extra boost for self-care.

Powdered herbs are a good choice if you want to avoid alcohol because most herbal extracts do contain alcohol. The following recipes can be made with either powdered herbs or a liquid herbal extract. A quarter teaspoon is a good place to start for powdered herbs. The directions on most liquid herbal extracts will tell you to use a dropperful, but be sure to check the label for any special instructions.

Pssst…For more delicious and fun meal ideas, check out our article 10 Kid-Friendly Food Subscriptions

Overnight Oats Apples and Rhodiola

Overnight oats are a perfect adaptogen-infused breakfast to make ahead of time. Combine oats and milk in a jar and store in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, simply add extra toppings and go! You can warm up the overnight oats to have a hot breakfast, or enjoy it cold.

1 cup old fashioned rolled oats

1 cup dairy or nut milk

2 tablespoons diced apples

¼ teaspoon powdered rhodiola or 1 dropperful of rhodiola extract

Combine the herbal powder or extract and the milk in a cereal bowl or 16 oz glass jar. Stir in the old fashioned oats and apple dices and place in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, sweeten to taste with honey or your favorite sweetener.

Tulsi and Chia Seed Pudding With Chai Spices

Like overnight oats, chia pudding is a great option for make-ahead breakfasts. Use either caffeine-free herbal chai tea for this, or opt for a more traditional chai tea to provide an extra bit of energy for your morning.

1 cup milk or nut milk

½ cup chia seeds

2 chai tea bags

¼ teaspoon powdered tulsi or 1 dropperful tulsi extract

2 tablespoons each apples and blueberries

Place the milk into a microwave-safe cereal bowl and microwave it for two minutes on high. Carefully remove the bowl from the microwave with pot holders and steep the tea in the hot milk for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bags and stir in the tulsi, then add the chia seeds. Stir gently to combine, then place the bowl in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, sweeten to taste and top with your favorite fruit. Apples and blueberries go especially well with chai.

Almond Butter With Apples And Toast

Nut and seed butters are a quick, easy carrier for herbs that will make adding adaptogens to your mealtimes a snap. Once you have a favorite herb and nut butter combo, make several servings at once to streamline the process.

1 small apple, sliced

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

1 tablespoon almond butter

¼ teaspoon shatavari powder

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Cut a small apple into thin slices. Sprinkle the slices with lemon juice to prevent browning and store in a closed container in the refrigerator. Mix the almond butter, shatavari powder, and cinnamon in a small jar. In the morning, spread the almond butter on your favorite whole grain or gluten-free toast, top with apple slices, and enjoy.