A New Year Marks New Adventures in Central Massachusetts

Worlds collide in Central Massachusetts, as pure New England charm meets the vibrancy of a major city.

An excursion to Worcester, lovingly known as the Heart of the Commonwealth, offers luxury and boutique accommodations, hearty dining and small business shopping scenes, as well as entertainment in contemporary arenas and on neighborhood stages. Meanwhile, an adventure to the outskirts of Central Massachusetts will find visitors among the mountains, rolling hills, and parks of a quintessential countryside.

Comfortably accessible by train station, major highway, and a conveniently situated airport—however it’s mapped, families are bound to encounter Central Massachusetts magnetism given time in the region.

A quick one-hour trip from two of New York City’s major hubs—La Guardia and John F. Kennedy airports—lands travelers in the center of it all, with Worcester Regional Airport sitting just at the edge of city happenings. Folks and families are warmly encouraged upon arrival to discover local art, culture, history, food, drink, live shows, shopping, sports, music, and more.

Just a jaunt outside Worcester sits unique family-friendly opportunities. New England’s largest zoological experience is nestled under tall oak trees at Southwick’s Zoo in Mendon, while over in Boylston the horticultural and floral displays of New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill immerse kiddos in a natural tranquility. A trip out to Old Sturbridge Village brings guests back to rural New England as it stood 200 years ago, captivating young minds with a look into early American life through historic buildings and landscapes.

Admirers of the great outdoors will revel in hikes to Lookout Rock, to the summit of Wachusett Mountain, or between the 70-foot granite walls at Purgatory Chasm, a local landmark with origins dating back thousands of years.

Every corner of the map here is packed with notable sites to see and events to experience, from outdoor festivals and quaint markets to moving public art displays, local sports jubilee, and specialized kids’ programs. Whether eager for excitement or on the search for serenity, the area welcomes families to embrace their own curiosities.

When it’s time for new adventure this season, uncover the gems of Central Massachusetts.

