A New Doorway Opens for Global Education

Choosing a school for our little ones is no easy task, because we want to ensure they get on the right track in their education journey! A global education can be a great way to open the world to your child, with unique opportunities to learn and grow inside and outside the classroom. That’s why, when we heard that Lycée Français de New York was expanding its early French learners program to first graders, we knew we had to share!

Founded in 1935, the private French-English bilingual school offers students from Nursery to Y12 a top-notch, cross-cultural experience. Do your little ones not have a French language background? Not to worry! Lycée already has an early immersion program in place for Nursery, pre-K, and K students, and now they’re extending the opportunity to first graders.

Your kids will join a caring, inclusive school community that welcomes students from over 60 countries. They’ll learn from teachers educated in the United States, France and French-speaking countries around the world. The school’s bilingual Preschool program as a whole focuses on early immersion and bilingualism– not only in the French and English language, but also in culture, social emotional learning, and empathy.

Growing minds pick up a second, even third language, quite easily, even a language they’re not familiar with. You can be sure that the Lycée is prepared to guide your little ones, and you, through the experience. As they learn through active participation in art, music, project-based learning, and, of course, expert instruction, they’ll grow confidence in themselves and form meaningful relationships with children from many different backgrounds and experiences.

In the new first-grade program, children will be immersed in a class with bilingual first graders for art, music, English, and physical education. For French reading, math, and other subjects, they will be part of a small cohort of students learning French as a Second (or third!) Language. Your little scholar will build a firm foundation in French and be ready continue their bilingual journey at the Lycée in second grade, third grade and beyond.

And if the classroom isn’t enough, you can also enroll your kiddos in bilingual after-school care and activities.

Ready to explore whether the Lycée is a good fit for your family? The first-grade program opens in 2023-2024, but applications are being accepted now. The Lycée’s first Open House of the year takes place on September 21 to learn more.